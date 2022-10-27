The 3 Zodiac Signs That Are The Hardest To Fall In Love With

When people fall in love, they see the potential for commitment and growth in their partner. However, when a partner notices that the person they love might not be that into them, the flags become more apparent.

There are a few zodiac signs known for their impulsivity when entering relationships and who might get cold feet when things get intense. Deep down, their partners can sense that the relationship is just a fun ride, but it will be tough for the wedding bells to ring.

Although their partners are magnetized by them and may even fall into infatuation with them, it could be challenging to truly fall in love since they offer their lovers a sample of what could be and rarely anything beyond the superficial.

Zodiac signs that are the hardest to fall in love with

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries are very independent — an independence that can border on selfishness. They will prioritize themselves, and even if they proclaim to love, it could be tough for their partner to believe that they are fully committed.

Aries is a fire sign, which makes them fall in love precipitously. Just as easily as they can fall for someone, they can fall out of love as fast. Their hasty nature can make their partners question their motives since they can be very impulsive. Their demeanor can also change quickly when the person they are with is no longer the apple of their eye.

Experience will eventually teach Aries that they need to offer their partners more to develop something beyond the superficial.

Love is a game for them, but the mature Aries will learn that there is more complexity to it and they need to prioritize those they care for. They will empower and guide their partners. Their loyalty will be unmatched when they find true love.

2. Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

The charm of the Gemini can captivate many, but it could also make others reconsider being in a relationship once they get to know their games during the dating stages.

Geminis focus on the potential of relationships when they are single. They can be very invested and chatty in the beginning until they slowly pull away. Their partners will sense the shift in communication immediately since they will bombard with messages one day and cut back.

Gemini flirts with the idea of finding the perfect one, which keeps them from valuing the people they have in the present. They could self-sabotage and potentially ghost their partner if they feel too confined in the relationship.

Mature Geminis will understand the value of communicating in a relationship to preserve fruitful connections for the long term. Gemini is the partner that will be a great confidant and teammate. They know how to make their partners feel valued and cared for when they have matured.

3. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Alluring Sagittarius will have many in awe of their intelligence and worldly experience.

At first, they could appear to be excellent partner material; however, their partners will eventually see how fiercely independent they are and how hard it is to uncover their true selves.

Sagittarius will be guarded and not expose any vulnerabilities. This separation will be evaluated by potential partners who will catch on and move on.

Sagittarius is another sign that can and will prioritize their freedom and their partners might sense this early on when they feel neglected or abandoned. Although they could make grandiose displays of affection and give their partner all the attention in the world, deep down, they know that it could go either way with Sagittarius.

When the Sagittarius gets bored, they will seek a new adventure. If their partner does not represent the excitement and unique qualities they might have displayed early on, Sagittarius will not hesitate to go.

Once Sagittarius can see the value of a dynamic partnership, they can be the best friend and advisors in the relationship. They are partners that know how to uplift with their words and sense of powerful optimism. They know how to make the person they love feel confident and fearless with their unwavering devotion.

While it could be challenging for these signs to truly commit to the idea of love, they can achieve this with growth, self-awareness, and maturity.

When Aries can channel some diplomatic tendencies and consider their partner's needs, they can aim to create stability in their lives.

Gemini will need to focus on the present and not get too carried away with the potential possibilities. They must learn to stay grounded and not focus on how green the grass is on the other side so they can value a commitment.

And lastly, Sagittarius needs to comprehend that although it is wonderful and exciting to be the lone traveler, nothing is more exciting than having a partner that can be by their side helping them understand emotional intelligence and someone to explore new worlds together.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.