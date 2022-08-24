What Is Uranus Retrograde & How It Affects Your Zodiac Sign

Uranus will be retrograde from August 24, 2022, to January 22, 2023 in the sign of Taurus.

This season astrologically all of us will learn lessons about personal property, love, and even food.

What is Uranus retrograde?

Uranus retrograde is when the planet appears to move backwards in relation to the Earth. Known as “The Great Awakener,” Uranus retrograde is meant to open your eyes to things in your life that need to change.

Uranus spends about forty percent of its time in retrograde, usually about five months a year.

During this time we feel a lot of changes in our work, our relationships, and our creativity.

Some of us will experience outward change, some zodiac signs will sense inward changes. Some will feel giant waves of change and others just a gentle splash.

But, change will be present for everyone.

Keep that in mind when you’re dealing with people who seem more on edge than usual.

Here are the Uranus retrograde 2022 effects on each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Aries for you, your communication skills are in the mixer right now. The way you talk and express yourself and relate to others is going to be all shifted during this time so keep that in mind.

Try to be aware of how you are coming off to other people during this time, and make sure you are making your thoughts and opinions very clear. This may change where you stand in your workplace or your relationships.

Don’t let this break your confidence. You got this. Make sure you keep a clear picture of who you are and the things you want during this time but also don’t be afraid to go with the flow.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Taurus you are going through such an important change during this time. You are going to have the instinctual urge to give, help your community, and volunteer to help make the world a little better. Lean into it, sister.

How wonderful it is when anything inspires us to take a hands-on position to help those in need.

We should all be a little more like Taurus when Uranus is in Retrograde. Just make sure you keep track of yourself during this time too.

Don’t lose yourself in all of your giving. I’m not saying to give less, I’m just saying while you’re thinking of everyone else, make sure you get the things you need to.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your social circle could experience a lot of changes during this time.

I’m sorry because I know nothing makes us feel more self-conscious than a shift in our friendships but you’re going to be okay.

Maybe you’ll realize your friends are annoying, or selfish, or maybe you’ll realize that they never really knew who you were deep down.

Whatever it is, you can make it through. Don’t lean into the conflicts during this time.

Remember that during this time of Uranus Retrograde, everyone is changing and everyone is on edge.

Cut your friends a break and don’t take it to heart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It's all about work for you, Cancer. You may start to feel uncomfortable in your job or even your career as a whole.

This is enough to bring anyone anxiety. But take a breath. Take a step back and evaluate these feelings.

Use them to make a change. It's time for you to be where you want to be in your life and your career.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Leo, for you it's all going to be about your spirit and your soul.

Uranus in retrograde is a time of spiritual rebirth for you, so you are going to be evaluating and reevaluating everything you believe in or could believe in.

You are going to start to feel confident in knowing your deepest self and more assured in your higher purpose.

This is going to be a time of great awakening for you Leos and it should be quite magical. Just relax and lean into it.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Virgo, Virgo, Virgo.

My sweet little control freaks. This is going to be a tough one for you. I know you hate surprises and you want to be able to control everything that happens, or at least make sense of it.

But alas, that is the opposite of what's going to happen during Uranus retrograde.

Uranus is going to pick up all of the dice you have neatly laid out, put them in the cup and shake them up. You won’t know what’s going to happen next.

But that is good for you. Uranus knows what you need. You need to take chances.

You’re not going to do that without a little prompting.

Although when it comes to Uranus, things can seem less like a little prompt and more like a really hard push, you are going to be better and more creative for it.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Libra, when It comes to Uranus’s retrograde it's going to throw you off balance a little. Your relationships are going to change.

You may have to confront some people you don’t want to.

Your life is going to feel off-balance which I know you hate. But you are going to be stronger for it. You may be forced into situations where you have to speak out.

Where you have to be slightly confrontational.

You will find yourself with the strength you’ve been lacking to face those fears head-on. You are going to feel more powerful.

But your personal relationships might suffer from this. You may have the fights you’ve been trying not to have.

This may feel like a bad thing while it's happening because it may force you to spend some unwanted time alone.

But you need it. Uranus will cause you to have the time you need to sit back and assess who you are.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Don’t feel left out, Scorpio. Uranus retrograde isn’t going to mess with you too much.

A lot of these signs are really feeling the shift but for you, it’s going to be just a tremor in your day.

Now, tremors aren’t to be underestimated. You may feel off-balance, or you may have some more anxiety. The people around you may be affected which ends up affecting you in its own way.

Keep your heads up, buddies. Whatever changes come your way, if you can just take them on the chin and keep going, you are going to be fine.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

It's those heartstrings, mama. They are going to pull you in every direction like a marionette. You know you want to play the field a little bit.

We all know you’re a little bit of a player, but if someone is giving you pause, causing you to reevaluate, listen.

It is scary to step out of your comfort zone and do things that are out of your control, but that is exactly what Uranus retrograde is for.

It is for you to stretch yourself into new surroundings, they may one day feel so comfortable that it will seem silly that it wasn’t what you were always doing.

This is going to be a test for you, Sagittarius. But you got this. Open yourself up a little.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Uranus isn’t going to do the work for you Capricorn. But that’s exactly what you want. You’re all hands-on, so use this momentum to move parts of your life.

Jump on that business venture you’ve been thinking about, buy a new car if you need one, do something to better your life. It’s a perfect time.

Making big changes should flow easily for you right now. Pull up on those bootstraps and get to work girl. It's time for you to start the next chapter, and this is an easy time for you to turn the page.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Uranus is on the move and it is paving the way for you to open the creative part of your brain.

Take the most mundane parts of your job and add a little flare to them. Take up an artistic hobby; learn how to paint, or take up belly dancing.

This is the best time for you to find the spot between your heart and your head and make some creative changes.

Apply your newfound creative energy to your job and you will surely find success.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

As Uranus is backing it up, you may get your bumper tapped, little Pisces. You may be a little injured during this time.

You could easily lose your sense of identity and start to reevaluate who you are.

This can be a good thing or a bad thing depending on who you are. It is always good to look inward and see where we can make changes, but don’t let yourself get swallowed by insecurity and doubt.

You know who you are. Stand tall on your own two feet. Don’t let Uranus back you into a corner. Try your best to keep yourself centered.

This too shall pass, my friend, and when it does, you will be walking on sunshine all over again.

Kaitlin Kaiser is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationships.