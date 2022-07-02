Each Zodiac Sign’s Weekly Love Horoscope For July 4 - July 10, 2022,

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for July 4 - 10, 2022 brings new energy that empowers relationships.

There is a shift this week in relationships as a more committed and focused energy to overcome obstacles about fears about intimacy.

In healthy relationships, your words align with your actions, bringing consistency and clarity to the relationship. It shows your partner that you are what you say and bring that same energy to the connection.

When your words and actions align, it creates a place of emotional safety within the relationship.

This emotional safety allows you and your partner to feel like you can express and talk about anything while having one another remain consistent.

But it also speaks to each knowing how the other feels about them and their place within their lives.

Healthy love leaves no room for doubt, no space to wonder or even question.

It speaks from the heart and then is committed to transforming those words into actions to create a relationship.

As Mars shifts into Taurus and Mercury edges its way into Cancer, this becomes the energetic focus for this week.

Mercury in Cancer speaks of its feelings while Mars in Taurus is committed to making them a reality.

Both signs are also much more relationship-focused and in a way that is conducive to creating a healthy, loving relationship.

It may be that past heartbreak or fears have been preventing you from moving forward, or even the views or beliefs of your family.

This week, as asteroids Pallas and Vesta go retrograde while changing zodiac signs, you get a chance to heal a part of your past so that you can trust your inner wisdom as you move forward.

You are being given every opportunity by the universe to create the relationship you dream of. You must ensure that the words you speak and the actions you take are aligned.

Days that affect your love horoscope this week:

Monday, July 4th

Asteroid Pallas rules your inner wisdom and ability to fight and stand up for what it is you believe in. Today Pallas will be moving into Gemini, encouraging you to begin expressing yourself through important conversations and writing. This is excellent energy for conveying feelings of vulnerability and love towards your partner and processing feelings about a recent event to help bring greater clarity and meaning.

Tuesday, July 5th

In a significant energy shift, Mars moves into Taurus today while Mercury dissolves into the cerulean waters of Cancer. Neither of these placements is home territories for these planets, but they help your romantic life.

Mars is the planet that rules passion and your ability to go after what it is you want. In Taurus, it brings very committed energy. One that is fixed upon its desires not to let anything or anyone throw it off course. A big part of the action in love, though, is being able to speak and communicate your deepest feelings, which Mercury in Cancer aids with.

While the planet of communication is in the sensitive water sign of Cancer, it can become easier to express feelings of love and even what makes up the life that you hope to create with a partner. As Cancer rules home and family, domestic intimacy rules this energetic period.

Wednesday, July 6th

First Quarter Moon in Libra today brings in a dramatic awareness regarding the decisions that are yours to make, which can help establish greater balance and harmony in your relationships.

First Quarter Moons are about choosing to move beyond the old and outgrown so you can embrace the new. In Libra, one of the ruling signs of Venus, the planet of love, becomes about finding greater balance in an existing or new partnership. This can start a uniquely beautiful new chapter in your love life.

Thursday, July 7th

Vesta, the asteroid that rules the relationship that you hold with your past, will be turning retrograde in Pisces today. Vesta in Pisces brings an energy of being committed to those you love and wanting to help heal them. This is not through a codependent lens, but you want to put in as much work to help a partner become their best self as you would put into your self-work.

In retrograde, you will be asked to reflect on a past issue close to your heart. Whether a past relationship, family situation, or even your home life. During this phase, you will also need more love and care than you have doled out to others. It is a balancing of the energetic scales to help you receive more reciprocal energy in your romantic relationships.

Each Zodiac Sign’s Weekly Love Horoscope For July 4 - July 10, 2022,

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, July 6th

The First Quarter Moon occurs in Libra, bringing to light parts of your romantic past that you need to release to move into the future you have been dreaming of.

Whether it is your personal belief about love and relationships or an actual relationship that you have grown out of, it is time to make the choices that will align with the life you want to live. This is the universe truly giving you the chance to see that there is no time like the present to start that process.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, July 9th

The moon is in Scorpio all day today, lighting up your feelings of love in a romantic way. With Mars having moved into your sign a few days ago, every action you take will seem more important.

Today you will be more in touch with your feelings about who is most important to you and what you need from someone you are in a relationship with. This gives you the clarity and confidence to start taking steps to go after it.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Monday, July 11th

Sagittarius is your opposing zodiac sign which means that it brings matters of love and romance into greater focus. Today, the moon will be in the fire sign of Sagittarius, giving you some insight into your feelings.

Pallas, the asteroid that governs your inner wisdom, just recently moved into your sign, which will help you feel more directed and trust yourself to a greater depth. As the moon brings your emotional truth to the surface, it will help you to use your feelings as a map toward greater fulfillment and happiness.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, July 6th

First Quarter Moon in Libra highlights what you may need to release from the past in terms of a long-term committed relationship or living situation. If you have been hanging on, hoping things would get better or even living with your ex post-break-up, this may be the time to find the courage to change things.

First Quarter Moons encourage you to let go of those parts of the past that are preventing you from moving into the future that you hope to manifest. In Libra, it brings under scrutiny your home and family environment just as Mercury moves into your sign of Cancer. This is the time to speak the truth about your feelings and no longer put off the changes you have been seeking.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Thursday, July 7th

Asteroid Vesta in Pisces turns retrograde today, calling attention to what intimacy represents to you. While physical intimacy is most often known as a component of relationships, emotional, mental, and even spiritual intimacy are all important aspects that need to be fostered.

Today can bring some opportunities to dive deeper into a complete sense of intimacy with your partner and allow you to feel a deeper connection beyond just physical. Let yourself go deeper into your relationship so that you can genuinely enjoy all the benefits that this connection can bring to your life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Thursday, July 7th

Pisces energy always brings the focus to your romantic life. Today, as Vesta, the asteroid that governs your connections with others, turns retrograde within that loving water sign, it is time to make sure that you are receiving what it is that you are investing in others.

Vesta retrograde helps bring you back to a previous dream or belief that you may have neglected, which has to do with being cared for just as much as you care for others. You may want to return to a past partner who brought that feeling to your life. During this energy, it is important to make sure that you are asking for what it is you truly need so that you can finally create it.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, July 5th

Mars is the planet most known for ruling ambition; however, it also governs passion and physical intimacy. As it shifts to Taurus this week, your focus will be drawn on how you have used and received physical intimacy within your own life, bringing a transformation to this realm.

Intimacy is necessary for a romantic relationship, yet it can also be detrimental if not used to being cared for properly. Reflect on if you have used this tool of love to gain the affection of a partner, end an argument or help you feel more secure in love. Instead, remain aware that intimacy is meant to unite both people together in a physical bond, not to be used to compensate if another part of the connection is lacking.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, July 5th

This continues to be a big year for you as the eclipses stir up change within your life and your romantic relationship. This week, Mars, the planet that oversees your ability to move ahead, make decisions and connect physically with a partner, moves into earthy and committed Taurus. Taurus is one of the ruling signs of Venus, which makes it especially potent in your romantic sector.

This is the beginning of dedicated action towards the creation of the relationship that you have been dreaming of creating. Don’t give up right before the miracle occurs.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Monday, July 4th

Asteroid Pallas, the torch bearer of truth, inner wisdom, and the knowledge of what to invest your efforts to fight for, enters Gemini today. Gemini helps you focus more on your romantic relationship and, in this case, will help you see what you previously have been avoiding or blind to.

Whether you need to acknowledge your true feelings or even make some important decisions, this energy will help you gain the clarity that you need and give you the dedication you need to finally move ahead towards your dreams.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, July 5th

Mercury swims into Cancer today, helping you see the importance of sharing your innermost feelings with those you care about the most. Life cannot be all just pragmatic plans and logic. Instead, there must be an element of vulnerability and emotional truth which helps shape your reality.

Today, challenge yourself to tap into your true feelings and share them with your partner. If single, then this is a chance for you to connect with yourself more deeply so that you can have the capability to do that with another in the extremely near future.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, July 5th

You have been going through many changes recently in your life, specifically those related to your home and family. This may be a new partner or even peripheral changes that affect your sense of security within this intimate area of your life.

This week, Mars moves into Taurus bringing some direction and clarity to issues that have recently arisen. Now is the time to address matters that need to be handled and take those new steps towards focusing your energy on what you do want instead of what it is you don’t. This is your time to ensure that you are enjoying the love you have put in so much work to create.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, July 6th

First Quarter Moon in Libra highlights aspects of intimacy and even transformation within your romantic relationship. This can mean how you and a partner connect or need to change.

It can represent the release of a certain relationship if it feels that one or both of you have outgrown the connection. The most important thing that this moon phase highlights are a choice here. A choice for growth and a choice for greater intimacy, but it is one that you are responsible for making.

