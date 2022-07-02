Welcome to the weekly horoscope for all signs of the Zodiac. This week we will go over the stand-out transits, how they affect us, and how each zodiac sign will work with the influences at hand.

We must always keep in mind that everything has its opposite, and this week deals much with that topic.

Duality is what defines all things. We don't know light without dark, and vice versa.

So, if this week brings us pain, we must know that it is complemented by pleasure or joy and that no state of being is stagnant. If this week brings us suffering, then we must know in our hearts that it cannot last.

This week brings us Pallas in Gemini, Sun sextile moon, Mercury in Cancer, and Moon trine Venus.

Those are just a few, but these transits are the ones that will help us find solid ground, along with giving us the confidence and ability to achieve our goals.

Proper communication is going to be key during this week, so let's watch what we say to others while listening intently to what they have to say in return.

We will also be dealing with certain conflicting events that may bring us confusion, or false hope.

Moon in Libra will help us maintain our balance during the mayhem, but we still have to deal with some hostile forces, such as Moon square Pluto, moon opposition Mars and Moon square Saturn.

If ever there were a week where we yank ourselves out of dangerous situations, it's this one. Fortunately, there is no sign that we won't meet success in this. Carry on!

Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For July 4 -10, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What you're going to run into a lot during this week is the whole idea of swimming upstream. There are obstacles against you, or rather, things set in motion that you cannot control but need to.

You'll be dealing with the idea of not getting what you want the 'way' you want it, however, this week will see that you are able to find new and ingenious ways of getting what you need in order to both survive and thrive.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This week brings you a lucky accident. It seems that you are about to receive some good fortune, literally, as in money. Perhaps you didn't realize that money was owed to you, or you might be due for a surprise promotion; either way, you are going to be the recipient of some financial upgrade and this will not only relieve your mind, but it will also allow you to buy some of the things that you've been needing.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You can feel good about your work this week, as you recognize the great job that you've done. You will stand back and rest while looking over all that you've created. This is a week of rest for you, though you won't be stagnant.

You will simply be not working on all the things that became so successful this week. It's your time for reflection and self-praise. Why not see yourself as the hero? You certainly do deserve it this week.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There's a lot of sharing going on during the week, and you will be the first person to start the motion. You reach out to a friend and you help them; they, in turn, reach out to someone else with the ability to help them.

And so it goes. Because you feel so generous and kind this week, you'll see that many positive experiences come your way. You will also see profit in financial realms. It's a good week to invest and take financial advice.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If there's one thing that becomes obvious to you during this week, it's that you're a bit tired of cleaning up the mess of others. How you became the clean-up person is beyond you.

All you know now is that people in your life have started to take advantage of your friendly nature and before you knew it, you were picking up after them and tending to them as if they were infants. Once you realize this, you'll let them know that you are no longer there for them in this regard.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You might be victim to your own false hope this week, as you are perhaps a little too eager to 'jump right in' and you may end up knowing that you're not ready to do that, just yet.

You like the idea of being brave and daring, but are you in reality? Do you have what it takes to back up your words, or are you just lying to yourself? These are the thoughts that you will be preoccupied with during this week.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are the person that friends and family turn to this week, for everything from advice to money. You are a helpful person and you don't mind in the slightest if asked to help.

You can tell if someone is taking advantage of you or not, so you use your discretion when you give advice. What's good to know is that the more you give, the more you receive, and what you'll receive this week is self-confidence and the knowledge that you are healthy, wealthy, and wise.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This could be a very playful time for you, Scorpio, as you feel childlike and a bit giddy during this first week of July. You might even get yourself into a little harmless trouble, just because you believe you can.

While you aren't really thinking about other people, you aren't exactly being selfish either; you choose to be alone for much of the time, but there's something about being alone that brings out the little devil in you. Enjoy it while it's hot.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You're going to be all about magic and spirituality during this week, Sagittarius. In order to break free of the madness that pervades life today, you'll withdraw into your happy place, and that place may include rituals and workshops.

You want to be with spiritually-minded people, and you will be rejecting the ways of the world. Right now, this week, you are focused on inner work; the outer world will be there when you return, and you know this.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are the person who saves the day, however, which day has yet to be decided on. This is about love and relationship. Your specific role for this week is to be that of 'fixer' as you will come in like a knight in shining armor to mend the heart of someone who is in pain.

You are appreciated for your efforts and this begins a new journey for you in terms of your own love life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You will be feeling a great sense of both relief and self-confidence during this week, Aquarius, as it seems that you have finally found yourself in the position of authority.

You've worked hard to be an expert in your field, and this week will bring you the kudos and praise that you've worked so hard to achieve. You are not swayed by the flattery but honored to be recognized for your honest expertise.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This week may bring you a new perspective on something to do with health and well-being. You are ready now to change something in your life; in fact, you feel you need it. This may pertain to a new plan of diet and exercise, or it may be a spiritual practice.

This week is a great one for bringing in new ideas and reading the works of great spiritual masters. You are starting this week off with a fantastic ray of hope.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.