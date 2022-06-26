Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For June 27 - July 3, 2022

As you approach a new month, the universe is determined to make sure that you do not keep repeating past mistakes. It offers you another chance to see things as they are and not as you wish them to be.

There is a sense that you are meant to see something about your current base of security or home life that you previously have been unwilling to, and you feel this more when the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

This is brought on by Neptune in Pisces which is turning retrograde in Pisces, which could finally remove those rose-colored glasses or even that lens of doubt that you have been viewing love through.

Neptune represents fantasy or dreams for not just how things are but how they will continue to play out; however, in retrograde motion, it means a chance to step into a greater truth.

With Neptune turning retrograde and the Cancer New Moon occurring on the same day, it is pointing not just towards seeing things clearly in your relationship but within your home and family life, including a committed relationship.

This can still be a tender space to enter as you may not feel quite ready to acknowledge what you have previously been joyfully living in denial about. The thing is, though, that the universe does not care about readiness.

In astrology, the planets conspire to continually give you opportunities for wake-up calls and to step into your higher self which always includes induction of the truth.

If you do not take it, it becomes less about choice and more about the universe pushing your hand at finally seeing or making a new choice.

As the asteroid, Pallas enters Gemini, the asteroid that governs how you show up in relationships, how you communicate and even argue, things will start to shift.

In Gemini, Pallas now sees options and possible new freedom if a different choice is made.

It is less concerned about not making any waves or only making others happy; instead, there is a possibility whether you like it or not, those things can indeed be different.

All it takes is a different choice.

Important dates for this week's love horoscope:

Tuesday, June 28

The energy today kickstarts the reality check many may face in their relationships this week. Both Neptune in Pisces turns retrograde, and the New Moon in Cancer occurs. Neptune retrograde can be of benefit as it will strip away the illusions that have kept you within your comfort zone or those cycles that you fear leaving. When Neptune is in retrograde motion, you can more easily see things as they are, which can help you adjust so that you are operating more from reality than an illusion.

The Cancer New Moon is driving this point home quite literally.

Cancer represents motherhood and home. A sign that can fiercely guard its feelings and fears so that it can cause you to have emotional blocks in love. But the New Moon is different. This time it wants you to bare it all. Be vulnerable and reflect on themes of what defines home and security for you. Together this energy may prove to strip away the lies that have allowed you to continue with the status quo, finally forcing your hand at some sort of new decision.

Monday, July 4

Pallas, the asteroid that represents how you make decisions within a relationship and handle yourself within the conflict, moves into Gemini today. Historically, Pallas is considered the goddess of wisdom or warfare. Still, in love, it shows up as a way to view how you compromise and work together with a partner.

Coming in after the energy earlier in the week can represent a period where you will make different decisions than you previously had and allow yourself the freedom of choice. For relationships, this can provide a significant growth point where either a breakup or a deepening of the connection occurs, depending on where your connection is.

Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For June 27 - July 3, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, June 28

This week's energy sweeps in, making you believe in a bigger type of love than the one you have been settling for. With Neptune retrograde in Pisces affecting your sense of spirituality and soul growth, you begin to crave a deeper connection with your romantic partner.

Even if it is impossible, you may want to try to see if you can create it before getting to the space where you are ready to break up. That is okay. It is all part of the journey; just make sure you do not spend too much time trying to make something happen that may not be meant to.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Monday, July 4

Mars, the planet that rules ambition and passion, is set up to leave its home sign of Aries and move into Taurus tomorrow. You have already begun to feel this energy building and may have had to pace yourself.

When it comes to love, there is no set timeline you need to follow; just make sure that you are not trying to take it slower than you should. Do not be afraid of big declarations and commitments this week; with Mars building all week to move into your sign, it is time to start planning out exactly what you want from love and then not being afraid to go after it.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Monday, June 27

The week begins with the Moon in your zodiac sign helping you find the underlying cause of all you have been feeling recently. You may need to shift your relationship from fun dates and extravagance to creating more of a home life together.

Do not try to force yourself to be someone that you no longer are, and see that this does not mean the flame of love has died but is becoming stronger. There are many ways to express your love and still have fun even once you wake up next to the love of your life each morning.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, June 28

The Cancer New Moon is a perfect time for you to start speaking your truth and take some risks regarding love. Instead of trying to seem like the ideal partner, realize that you already are for the person that is perfect for you.

You do not have to ever become someone that is not in alignment with your authenticity to make a relationship work. Use this new Moon to get honest about yourself, and then use that to also be open about any connections that do not seem to add up to what you hoped love would be.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, July 2

A Leo Moon dominates the energy today as Mercury in Gemini faces off with a retrograde Saturn in Aquarius and Neptune in Pisces. This means that essential conversations are necessary to improve things. First, though, you must make sure you are being honest with yourself about your feelings.

Take the time you need to reflect and then use this to articulate what you have learned and the truth that you see and believe in when it comes to love and relationships. Do not worry about saying the wrong thing. It is never possible when it comes to being with the right person.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Monday, July 4

Pallas in Gemini collides with the Virgo Moon to give you a chance to start doing things differently in your romantic life. Now is the time to take responsibility for past actions, even if they were words from hurt rather than healing.

Today look for where you can take greater accountability for yourself and your choices in love. This will allow you to elevate your relationship to a new level so that it might grow even further. The only thing that you must be mindful of is taking ownership over what is yours. Let your partner carry what they need to bring to the table.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, July 2

On one of the last days, Mars moves through Aries. It connects with Pluto in Capricorn. You are being asked to act based on a new or emerging truth. This could be about your real feelings, whether the relationship is aligned or not, or even being forthcoming with your interest in a new partner.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Do not leave anything to chance or even an assumption. It is time to take the lead in your own life and stop being afraid of what could go wrong because by not doing anything, you are only guaranteeing that nothing will happen.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Monday, July 4

Mars will move into Taurus officially on July 5; however, its energy has been building within you all week. Mars rules sex and the desire to take action to create what you most desire. In Taurus, this energy centers around your romantic relationships. It is time to dust off your flirting skills and return.

If things have not been going as you had hoped in your relationship, it is time to start changing that, which only you can do. First, you need to own the thoughts that have been building for the past week to honor your own truth and make sure that you are as committed to your own happiness as you say you are.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, June 28

Pallas moves into Gemini today, changing how you approach decisions in your romantic relationships. But Neptune retrograde also affects your home and family life, causing you to see things as they are and not as you had imagined them.

This is a big week for you, Sagittarius, as you recently have. If you have been contemplating or even seeing your own truth, it is time to get honest about why. All of this begins within yourself, and the universe can only give you a chance so many times before it becomes mandatory.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Monday, July 4

Pluto in your zodiac sign today crosses paths with Mars in Aries, inspiring you to act on your truth. Instead of looking at all the reasons, it will not work out. Only focus on those reasons why it will. You can talk yourself out of anything that involves vulnerability and risk.

Still, in doing so, you only end up being a block to your own happiness. Use this energy to harness the power of your truth and then, instead of overthinking, simply do what feels right to your heart. That is the only way to follow it and not your logical brain.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Saturday, July 2

Saturn is retrograde in your zodiac sign today as it unites with Mercury in Gemini. Saturn retrograde is about balancing karma, whether positive or for more lessons. The thing with karma is that it is neither good nor bad. It just depends upon where you are on your journey.

With these two uniting, there is a meaningful conversation to be had, but because the Moon is in Leo, it means that it will have to come straight from your heart. It may be backward, and there may not even be a clear result, but speaking on your truth and what you have learned is how you grow even more intimately connected to your partner.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Monday, July 4

Gemini energy rules your home and family life, so as Pallas makes her move into this zodiac sign, how you think about this area will start to shift. For you, your home is your safe sanctuary. It is where you need to feel emotionally and mentally safe to take a break from the outside world.

It is your refuge within the universe. But who you share your home with is essential, and even if you need alone time, you still may want to have someone there to share it with you. Pallas offers you a chance to see things differently, compromise, and be more willing to find the space where you and your partner can feel at home and continue to grow.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.