How The "Life Changing" Mars In Aries Transit Affects Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope, May 24 - July 5, 2022

Mars is in Aries may sound like a transit that packs a serious punch, and in a way, it does...in so much as this transit can inspire us to such a degree that we may just end up changing our lives on a permanent level.

From May 24 through June 5, 2022, we will be getting a jolt out of this transit and there's a very good chance that jolt will lead to great things.

Understand that we're still smack dab in Mercury retrograde, so we're kind of getting used to spur-of-the-moment decisions and impromptu happenings; the kind we need to get involved with as they seem to require our full attention.

With Mars in Aries, there are no questions as to which transit dominates.

Aries takes a backseat to no one, and when in transit with Mars, we can all expect to act on our ideas and set things in motion. This is an 'action' transit; we're not sitting this one out.

And that's a good thing, too, as this is the season where new ideas pop into our heads; out of nowhere, some spontaneous idea will form and seem like a very good idea. The next step is to act on it. Whether it be about love, money, health, or family we are being called to action.

This may be our one chance to beat the Mercury retrograde to the punchline. During Mars in Aries, we will — all of us — be given the chance to do something new and wonderful. No matter what your situation is, signs, this transit will have you changing something in your life ... for good.

Here's how Mars in Aries affects each zodiac sign's horoscope starting May 24 - July 5, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Energy and motivation will be your working words today, as you set out to conquer the world, so to speak. You never let things get you down, and while you've certainly done your time in the prison of depression, you refuse to live there.

Your life is about today, the NOW, the present, and all you'll be able to feel during Mars in Aries is hope. Whatever the future brings, you'll be ready for it, and you'll have a smile on your face as you greet it.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

While energy seems to be the word of the day, you're going to use that precious energy to withdraw for the purpose of thinking something out. You need this time right now as you feel as though there's a big decision looming and you'd like to make the right choice.

You feel very charged up because of Mars in Aries, and while it seems to be hitting others in a 'get up and go' sort of way, your desire to pull back is exactly what's going to make things work for you.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

During Mars in Aries, you'll want to get in touch with nature. With the help and companionship of friends with like interests, you'll probably find yourself organizing a road trip or a hiking expedition.

You feel the desperate need for fresh air and stimulating vistas, not to mention the kind of top-notch conversation that comes when friends are together with a purpose.

Mars in Aries gives you confidence at a time when you haven't been feeling good about yourself. This restores faith in your own ability to be social.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Due to a bout of bad luck, you've started to second guess yourself. With Mercury retrograde in town, that feeling has started to snowball, and you haven't been dealing with it too well. Fortunately, Mars in Aries is here to obliterate all of that self-doubt by putting into your mind the idea that something great is about to happen.

You can't shake this feeling, and why would you want to? You're getting the first taste of optimism in a long while, and it feels like something special is about to happen. It is, Cancer!

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You'll be taking that gorgeous Mars in Aries energy and applying it to all the right things, meaning your love life and its 'upkeep.' You've been feeling a little dull, and perhaps you're ready to take responsibility for this, meaning, if you feel dull then you're acting like a bore, and that means your partner is feeling it.

You don't want to let your partner down so you take that Mars energy and you let them know that you are still alive and well and ready to rumble!

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You might feel a pang of old love during Mars in Aries, as you, once again, decide to honor a past relationship with nonstop thought and melancholic attention. And then, you hit a break! That old love, what did it actually mean to you?

This is where you discover a revelation in your life, Virgo. There's something about this past love that holds deep insight into why things are the way they are with you, right now. Once you start unraveling this mystery, you'll never stop, and the ride will be stellar.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Dodging conflicts is the name of the game, when Mars in Aries influences your sign, Libra. Expect to find yourself in the middle of something heated; an argument with a romantic partner or a serious disagreement with a beloved family member.

This transit has you hopping right over the difficulties this can bring you, and figuring out — at lightning speed — which way to turn so that you can eliminate all possibilities of you having to be involved. Mars in Aries is a dance, for you. One false move and the jig is up.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What you've got now is a lack of energy, Scorpio, and that is due to some recent energy-usurping activities that left you mindless and weary.

What you didn't expect was a second wind surge of vibrating positivity, thanks to Mars in Aries. It's like you got to rest for one point five seconds and now, here we are again, back in the race. IN all truth, you love it. Downtime is only good if there's a chance you'll be active again soon, and Mars in Aries brings the activity in heaps.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

There's a very good chance that you're starting a new love affair, and as that goes, you take your time and feel things out before putting your heart on the line.

Mars in Aries makes you feel as though maybe you're putting a little too much thought into it and that you need to live it out, more than you need to plan it out. So, spontaneity is key here; if you overthink your new romance too much, it will become a chore and you'll miss out on all that comes with the newness.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You're all about 'do it now' during Mars in Aries, because putting things off for another day is not only NOT you, it's something that you know won't work in your world, at all.

So, if you need to create something, or work hard at something, or show someone you love that you love them, then now is the moment and you don't want to wait for that moment to be gone. Take advantage of the impulse to act; it's working for you during this transit. Act now.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've been particularly bogged down thanks to the Mercury retrograde and you hadn't expected anything to change too soon. This is why Mars in Aries hits you like a storm; only yesterday you were the lazy bum, satisfied to stew in your own juices until further notice.

Today and throughout the Mars in Aries transit, you'll be feeling incredibly ambitious. You want to get things done and you feel that if you don't start now, you'll never get there. Follow that instinct!

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You have spent the majority of the Mercury retrograde coming to the rescue of everyone in your life. You love being helpful, but the retrograde has wiped you out, energy-wise. Good thing that's not going to last long as your Knight in Shining (red) Armor has arrived and its name is Mars in Aries.

This transit is your saving grace, your energy, and your new perspective. You can now pay attention to your own needs, without feeling like the world is bumming a free ride off of you.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.