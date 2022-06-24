In a week where Neptune turns retrograde in Pisces, and the Cancer new moon emerges radiant in its emotions, it is time to take off the rose-colored glasses so you can cleary see things.

Not all retrogrades are problematic. As Neptune turns in Pisces, it will help you remove that lens of idealism or fantasy and allow you to see things as they truly are.

Neptune is at home in Pisces and rules unconditional love, illusion, dreams, and fantasy.

All parts of life that you readily enjoy also stop you from being open to making the most of the luck the universe bestows upon you.

If you only see things as you hope they are, you will miss opportunities and signs that the universe is trying to guide you towards a more abundant and happier life.

This is perfect timing, though, as the Cancer new moon occurs on the same day inviting you to use your newfound clarity to set off on a brilliant new beginning.

Cancer rules motherhood, home, and family life, so these matters may be particularly focused on this week.

It also rules how you care for yourself, what you define home or security as, and even what family truly means to you.

With Venus in Gemini, Mars, and Mercury in Taurus all uniting this week, there is an important opportunity to see how clear your interdependent relationships are and embrace the positivity and hope that life will bring when you make that shift.

When you see things as they are and open yourself up to the universe, you take better care of yourself.

This is the lesson that this week brings, the more in alignment with the truth that you are, the luckier opportunities you will be able to finally receive.

The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign, June 27 – July 3, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, June 28th

Neptune turns retrograde, affecting your sense of spirituality and a sense of purpose. Get ready to find out what you have been hiding from within yourself, which will unlock a trove of new opportunities and blessings.

Your purpose is not always what you think it is, but the journey to discover it provides the most benefits. Make sure you take what new knowledge arrives, no matter how unlikely it may seem.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, June 28th

The Cancer new moon will help bring about a greater understanding of yourself and your life during this time. In this, a profound sense of peace and acceptance fills you, allowing you to move in the direction of your future and not your past.

Forgiveness should be plentiful as there will be a greater focus on what matters most to you.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, June 27th

The moon is in your sign all day today, helping you to reconnect to the lost parts of yourself or those that can be often silenced by others.

Mars in Gemini aligns with a retrograde Saturn in Aquarius to bring about a greater determination to take charge of your life and realign it to what you most value. When you can tune into your inner truth, it becomes the fire to propel you even further in life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, June 28th

Today, your annual new moon in Cancer will be a spectacular event. Occurring during Cancer Season or your Solar Return when the Sun crosses the same point it did when you were born is a chance to recommit yourself and your desires.

Luck is truly on your side today, and it wants you only to make sure that you are not selling yourself short and believe that anything is possible.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, July 3rd

The moon shifts into your zodiac sign today and connects with Mercury in Gemini and Mars in Aries. This will be a fantastic career day for you as you will be feeling in top form and communicating clearly and effectively. You will be able to harness your inner drive, which will strengthen your professional reputation, making it clear that you can accomplish anything you put your mind to.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, June 27th

Mars in Aries unites with retrograde Saturn in Aquarius, bringing attention to the themes of intimacy and health. This is a perfect day to ensure that you are taking care of any necessary physical or mental health appointments and that you can schedule enough self-care time into your schedule. When it comes to intimacy, you have to first take care of yourself before you can show up in that way with another. It is an investment in yourself and in your connection with another.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, July 2nd

As Mercury in Taurus joins up with retrograde Saturn in Aquarius, you are feeling more connected to your authentic self. This translates to you being able to express yourself in the ways you feel most aligned, and that honors your unique spirit.

Because of this, it changes your openness to others and allows for a deeper connection in relationships and even with yourself. Because Saturn is retrograde, this represents a time of returned blessings for the work and sacrifice that you have already made.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, June 29th

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

This is a chance to see things that you may have previously missed in your life. Sun in Cancer connects with Jupiter in Aries, making you feel like the missing pieces of the puzzle have finally been discovered. You will operate with a more open mind and be able to entertain possibilities you previously were closed to. It is a time to expand into all the possibilities the universe is trying to show you, especially now that you see everything clearly.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Monday, June 27th

The new moon in Cancer activates themes around intimacy in your life today while Venus in Gemini aligns with lucky Jupiter in Aries. There is a sense that how you view intimacy is evolving, as is your home life and even committed relationship.

During this time, you should get a renewed sense of hope and feel more drawn to pursue and create what it is you feel most aligned with. This is a big step in up-leveling your life.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, July 2nd

Mars in Aries connects with Pluto in your sign of Capricorn today, asking you to take a hard look at your own truth. Pluto represents truth and transformation. Together with Mars in Aries, it is inspiring change rooted in the very essence of your true self.

Make sure that you are still not operating under the beliefs or expectations of others and that you allow yourself to take a risk to build this next chapter on your own truth, not that of anyone else.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, June 28th

An auspicious and beneficial time is ahead for you in your career as Mars in Aries positively unites with retrograde Saturn in Aquarius. Lucky for you, Saturn is retrograde in your zodiac sign right now, making you susceptible to all sorts of good fortune.

Today it will come through in the decisions and choices you have made in the workplace, allowing you to feel more confident and successful.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, June 28th

Neptune turning retrograde in your sign today brings compelling energy into your life. You always see things and people in the best possible light, but that is not always the truth.

Neptune turning retrograde allows you to see everything as it really is which means you can see blocks manifesting your dreams that you had previously been blind to. This is a huge opportunity for fulfillment and creation.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.