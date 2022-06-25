There is not a lot going to get in our way, and for many of us, the positivity of this week, June 27 - July 3, 2022, is something that might just set us up for the rest of the summer.

Yes, that's right; what happens this week is not only great, it stirs potential. What we do and participate in this week will open the doors to future opportunities.

The smart moves we make during this time will become the foundation of much success in the future.

This week ushers in several Jupiter-based transits, which will help us to see the big picture and act accordingly.

This means that if we have a vision of the future, it's backed by more than hopes and dreams — we have the talent and the drive to back our plans.

We are at the beginning of some great accomplishments, and the kicker is that what we create this week will grow into an empire at some point down the road.

That also implies that we need to grab the opportunities that come our way because these transits won't always be 'right there' and being that, it's up to the transits as to whether or not we go for that success, we need to act now.

What makes this week so great depends on both the cosmic play and how we react to it. Venus sextile Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Aries will give our love lives a boost, and moon square mars will let us feel the power of our own autonomy.

We love ourselves this week, and we want nothing less than the very best ... a completely achievable goal.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Weekly Horoscopes For June 27 - July 3, 2022

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

One of the things that have you feeling good about life is the idea that you seemed to have stepped over a hurdle of sorts and now you feel free enough to express yourself honestly. You've held back, and in a way, you started to become somewhat repressed, and that did NOT make you feel good.

Not to mention, feeling repressed took away some of your vital creativity.

This week has you saying goodbye to some of your old ways. You now recognize what changes need to be made in your life, and this week takes the fear away from going for it.

You feel strong and sensible; there's something going on in your world that feels both complete and ready for something new. It's as if you've finished some personal cycle, and now all that you can see before you is a positive outcome. You are now starting to love life, and that's a very good thing, Cancer.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This week feels extra great for you because you've been going through a lot of mental anguish and it seems like it's all finally coming to a close. You recognize that you are the one who saves you in this life, and now you're ready to put your money where your mouth is.

You don't like yourself when you accept situations that are bad for you, and it will be during this week that you hash out an escape plan.

With Jupiter in your corner, there's nothing that you feel is impossible, and you are now prepared to confront all of your demons, kick 'em in the head, and move on.

You may be doing it all alone, but that suits you just fine.

You work better on your own, and this week will have you feeling more optimistic than you've felt all year. Now, the summer looks exciting to you. Places to go, people to meet, everything new, everything possible.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What starts off as a dragging week of waiting rapidly turns into the week where it all starts snowballing your way, and all of it is good. But then again, you must know this as you've been putting in great efforts to make things work out right.

Your love life, for example, will take a turn for the better.

You'll be experiencing the full effect of Moon conjunct Mercury on the 27th, and that's what's going to give you that extra boost. You are also working with Neptune retrograde, which has the odd effect of putting things into perspective for you.

In other words, the retrograde will make you stop and think, and then, when it releases you, you will not only know what to do and exactly how to do it, you'll proceed with confidence and end up getting exactly what you want, the way you want it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.