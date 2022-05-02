The Luckiest Day Of The Week For All Zodiac Signs, May 2 - May 8, 2022

The week begins coming off the Black New Moon Solar Eclipse in Taurus which means that you are now within the incredibly auspicious eclipse portal where anything becomes possible.

As you begin to move through the days ahead it is important to suspend your belief about how you thought things would play out or what is going to happen in any scenario in your life.

Eclipses have a way of not just turning the impossible into reality but also seeming to orchestrate events with such a divine essence that it can cause disbelief.

This is one of the luckiest weeks of the entire year.

The Black Moon in Taurus represents the second new moon of a month which brings more intense energy of good luck and new beginnings.

Because it is also a solar eclipse representing external change and Jupiter, the planet that represents abundance and luck is also heavily connected, this energy will only be magnified.

Venus also shifts signs this week out of romantic and spiritual Pisces into passionate and determined Aries which means that you are about to enter the space of being able to create your own fate.

This is not to say that the stars are not aligning in your favor as this eclipse portal will be a powerful one but only that luck can be wasted if you are not in the position to act upon it.

Lucky for you, this week you will be.

Here's the luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign in astrology starting Monday, May 2 - Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Monday, May 2

Venus the planet that governs love and money shifts into your sign on this day activating your deepest desires and helping you move past any blocks that you have felt.

This is a return to finding that passion within and being able to create a life that you love. Any recent financial difficulties should also start to improve with the potential for greater abundance coming in.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, May 1

The Moon will still be in your sign on this day after the Black New Moon Solar Eclipse in your sign. This means that all those new beginning energies will be ripe for the taking.

Uranus, the planet of sudden awakening and change is in your zodiac sign, too as a part of this lunar event, so do not be afraid to take an unforeseen or unexpected opportunity.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, May 3

If there has been anything that you have hesitated to take the initiative on, today is the day to start. The Moon is in your zodiac sign all day as well as a helpful connection between Jupiter and Pluto. You should feel a greater sense of confidence and the ability to honestly believe that anything is possible. This will help you to move headfirst in the direction of your dreams.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, May 5

When you can balance your emotions with your reality you feel a stronger sense of personal power. Today brings that awareness to the forefront so that you can see what you need to do to get around the challenges that have plagued you. It will bring the ability to prioritize your feelings and not take responsibility for those around you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, May 7

The First Quarter Moon is in your zodiac sign tomorrow, but the moon moves into Leo today giving you a head start at this amazing energy. This lunar phase is one of yang energy that is all about action but within the eclipse portal, it becomes even more intense. Let yourself truly feel everything that you care about in your life and where you are headed so that you can see your emotions are your compass forward, not your obstacle.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, May 3

Jupiter is still in Pisces which means that you should be feeling all sorts of good luck and opportunities in terms of love. Today, Jupiter, the planet of good luck, connects with Pluto, the ruler of transformation and truth.

This is an incredible opportunity to see growth in a relationship and even within yourself in how you approach love. When you love big, you deserve someone who will love you big right back.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, May 2

Venus, the planet of love, moves into Aries on this day which activates your romantic relationships. Expect new prospects, growth, and even miracles as the planet that rules a matter of the heart move through passionate and determined Aries.

Relationships started now tend to progress quickly and leave little questions about whether it is right or not. Let yourself fall in love no matter how many times it has not worked out in the past.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Monday, May 2

Coming off the Black New Moon Solar Eclipse in Taurus, you will be feeling the profound effects in your love life. It is the knowledge that things are changing, even if they are not doing so in the way in which you anticipated.

The energy will continue today as the Moon remains in Taurus which spotlights all matters of love. This is about substantial changes that are beginning to take root, make sure you give yourself the patience to let that happen.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, May 4

When the opportunity arrives with timing you know it is finally time to make a move. Jupiter in Pisces activating your home and family life aligns with Pluto, the bringer of transformation as the Moon in Gemini throws attention at your romantic relationship. It is a perfect meeting in astrology to help you take leadership in your own life and make the moves that you have been dreaming of.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, May 3

As Pluto in your sign crosses paths with Jupiter in Pisces you will gain insight into how those you surround yourself with affect your own life choices. If you want a better life and to begin making better decisions, then you must start looking at who you are spending the most time with. Today brings a chance to widen your circle and meet those who will help you get to that next level of your life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, May 4

After such an intense period of reflection and work, it is time to start remembering what it means to dream again. With the Moon in Gemini today shedding light on the creative side of yourself, you will be drawn to embrace this side of life. It is an excellent opportunity to contact parts of yourself that you may have shut down or left undeveloped so that you can tap into the potential that exists there.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, May 3

Jupiter in your sign today unites with Pluto in Capricorn bringing together the best of both worlds, the ethereal and the earthly. This allows your dreams to find some solid grounding and foundation so that you can begin to put together a plan in place that will allow you to get from where you are to where you hope to be. It may also prove to be especially significant in a close romantic relationship, bringing about a greater level of closeness.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.