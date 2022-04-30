Weekly Love Horoscope for May 2 - May 8, 2022, By Zodiac Sign

This week your love horoscope for May 2 through May 8, 2022 begins the wild ride of entering the eclipse portal between lunar events which is known for unexpected and incredible events to take place.

So no matter what your zodiac sign is, suspend your beliefs about how you think things will play out in your relationships because what will end up happening will be far better.

Eclipses are how the universe can work its magick.

The first eclipse of the year occurred on April 30th, a Black New Moon Solar Eclipse in Taurus.

This represents the second New Moon within the same month and an eclipse that is all about external changes in your life.

Taurus is one of the ruling zodiac signs of Venus so matters of the heart are remarkably close to the surface here.

The eclipse portal is active from April 30th until May 16th when the second eclipse, a Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio will take place.

During this period, it is best to let go of how you think anything will go which includes those preconceived storylines that you often live your life by.

Eclipses have a way of shaking everything up and depositing you exactly where you need to be.

Combining that with Venus, the planet of love, shifting signs into Aries means that you are about to be infused with some much-needed determination in love and your relationships.

It is amazing what happens when you stop letting things get in the way of what it is your heart truly wants.

What days to pay close attention to because of how they affect each zodiac sign's love horoscope all week.

Monday, May 2, 2022

Today Venus enters the fire sign of Aries dramatically changing how you love and even go after whom you care about. Venus in Aries is extremely determined and motivated.

No challenge is too great or obstacle too big. In this placement, love and achieving your desires for a relationship become heightened to the point that success is guaranteed.

This also can bring more impatience to having to wait for things to fall together naturally so it is a time that more action is taken.

It can lend that feeling of now or never to some scenarios which can help propel you forward towards what it is you truly dream of. Jupiter in Pisces also unites with Pluto in Capricorn today and will be in effect for the rest of the week.

This brings in a wave of feeling very much centered in your own personal power which lets you undertake changes that are for the betterment of you and all those involved.

Together these two energies create a week ahead of intense determination knowing that to receive what is meant for you, you sometimes need to be the one to go after it.

Sunday, May 8, 2022

The First Quarter Moon Occurs today in the sign of Leo. First Quarter Moons are a time of strength and harnessing your yang energy which governs action. With the Moon in Leo, you will be focusing more on your own personal needs.

This will have you believing that you are deserving of your wildest dreams coming true and that you are worthy of having your needs met. Nothing is too fantastic or farfetched under this Moon.

It is just a matter of putting it into action to create it. While First Quarter Moons are powerful on their own because this one occurs within the eclipse portal, it is intensified and can help play a part in fated events unfolding.

Weekly Love Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for May 2 – May 9, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It is time to embrace your deepest desires and stop talking yourself out of what it is you most want. Changes are never easy to go through, but you can do this.

You will only be as happy as you are true to yourself. Just because you were accused of being irrational in the past does not mean it is foolish to follow your heart now. It is time to let yourself upgrade.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This will be a particularly big week because you had an eclipse in your zodiac sign. This week you will need to make a few romantic decisions, and you'll want to get into alignment with what you genuinely want and need from life.

This week you act uncharacteristically bold and jump into change. Just go with what you feel. Now that you have learned what really matters, don’t let anything stop you from pursuing it.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

With Mercury in its shadow phase, start looking at all the different options you have. Whether it is about leaving one relationship to begin another or taking a current one to a new level of commitment, it's time for change.

Embrace these ideas and thoughts. You can take your romantic life to where you have truly dreamed, just stop looking all the way that it would not work.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This week will bring you closer to the truth of your heart and may have you making decisions that you never thought you would. You have been able to embrace the importance of your own feelings, how others feel has become less important.

This is your superpower, especially when it comes to love. Let yourself act through that deep truth this week so that you can start feeling like you are finally making progress.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The First Quarter Moon in your sign will hit close to home. You are asked to look at a particular relationship and become more like yourself. Is someone preventing you from doing just that?

Then, it's time for you to make some changes.

You have tried to do things differently when it comes to love, but the way you've been growing in a certain relationship is a reflection of your crisis.

You have come too far to repeat the mistakes of the past, and you won't. It's hard to adjust, but getting into alignment with your truth is where to begin.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Just because you want something to be true does not mean that it will be. This week, try to lean into what the universe is showing you about your romantic choices.

Sometimes the path that seems the most challenging is the one that you are meant to take. It does not mean that it will always be hard, but that there is an important lesson there for you to learn in the process.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

As Venus moves into Aries, your romantic life will come into sharp focus. Aries rules this area of your life, and with Venus, you can expect fireworks.

This will have you not just acting with more passion but speaking it as well. Remember that the people that are meant to be in your life are those that accept all sides of you.

And let yourself get carried away for love, you don’t always have to find a logical reason to feel the way that you do.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Taurus reins over your love life, which means that this most recent eclipse threw a lot of attention on that area. Specifically, it is about the foundation and stability of any existing or new relationship.

An eclipse is coming in just a few weeks taking place in your zodiac sign, which means that the eclipse portal will be potent for you on a personal level. There will be lots of opportunities for you to grow. Prepare to see how the universe highlights exactly what that will be.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Pisces energy of late has really taken aim at your relationships and the people who live with you. All of this is part of your current journey — to make sure that where you live and those you surround yourself with are helping you to become the person you want to be.

This week, as Venus moves into the Aries, you are determined to making changes in your home life. Do not be afraid to follow your heart, what you do now will lead you back home.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You must believe that things can change for them to be able to. This week, let yourself reflect on what fears are holding you back. When it comes to love, you know that overthinking is something that can often create obstacles in your relationships.

Now is the time to trust how far you have come and the conversations that you have had with your partner. People really do change, and that also includes yourself.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

In the week ahead you will feel passion rising. You will want to go all in when it comes to a particular relationship that has continued to develop over time.

After getting through the muck of some intense lessons, now is the time when you really desire to make things official.

Whether it is moving in together or reaching a new level of commitment, realize that you are feeling this way because of all the previous work you have done. This truly is a brand-new chapter for you and for your relationship.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Jupiter in your zodiac sign will unite with Pluto in Capricorn this week bringing home the lesson that anything meant for you is not something you ever have to force.

Together these planets bring about exciting changes in your romantic life that likely are the result of some long-awaited growth.

It also shows you that you will never have to beg or plead to be treated in the ways that you deserve, because the right person would not ever think of doing anything but.

Let yourself enjoy what flows to you this week knowing in your heart it has been fate all along.

