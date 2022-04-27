Each Zodiac Sign's Monthly Love Horoscope For May 1 - 31, 2022

The month of May is the start of eclipse season when anything is possible, especially finally seeing that you are no longer who you were.

May begins with lingering energies from the Solar Eclipse in Taurus that occurred on April 30, which makes the weeks ahead one of both reflection and action.

This is in part to the Aries energy that will start flooding in beginning on the May 2 when Venus, the planet of love, shifts into this motivated and confident fire sign.

Love becomes more a focus and so does achieving what it is that you dream of.

It may even seem that the month carries a now or never type of energy as Aries does not like to wait for anything, but especially for what it is learned it genuinely wants.

This will be reinforced when Mercury shifts into retrograde motion on May 10, allowing you to review the agreements and even contracts that have prevented you from feeling like you can move on.

It is the space where you will have greater awareness of a choice that you made in the past but now realize you want to make an entirely different one.

Again, this is amplified by the Aries energy as Jupiter moves into this sign on the same day.

There is no more not knowing or second guessing, instead this is about you feeling determined and focused on the direction you want to take your life in and not letting anything or anyone deter you especially when it comes to love.

The middle of the month brings the follow up to the first eclipse, a Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio.

Lunar Eclipses represent internal change while Solar ones signify those changes you make in your life. In this case, the changes occur before the feelings catch up.

This represents that you may still feel uncertain with the decisions at the beginning of the month or are still getting used to them being your reality, but by midmonth there should be a greater peace coming in and confidence about what you already have changed.

At the end of the month, Mars shifts into his home sign of Aries again giving you the greenlight for moving forward just as Venus transitions into her home sign of Taurus giving you the best of both worlds.

This is the fusion of both passion with the kind of love that you have been dreaming of.

May is closed out by the Gemini New Moon giving you all the resources and ability to truly make a different choice which will be easy because this is the month where you are able to see that you are no longer the same person you were.

Important days that affect your monthly love horoscope in May 22.

Monday, May 2

Venus enters Aries today which means that the planet of love will now be much more determined and passionate. This can help matters of the heart to progress more quickly and with greater confidence.

Venus in Aries can be quick tempered at times or less likely to compromise, but overall, it should be of benefit to make sure you truly do follow your heart.

Tuesday, May 10

Today Mercury turns Retrograde in Gemini and Jupiter now transitions into Aries. This changes the energy completely. Where you were once content to be floating through the dreams of Pisces while Jupiter thought of creating abundance, in Aries you will be doing it. But there is still Mercury to contend with.

Retrograde in Gemini means that there was a choice or decision that you had made that now you are getting a chance to revisit and choose differently. With a lot of Aries fire energy coming in right now, this is sure to be a period of incredible action.

Monday, May 16

Normally with Eclipse Season, the changed internal belief of the lunar eclipse always precedes the change in action that the solar eclipse represents. This series works a bit differently. Today is the Full Moon in Scorpio lunar eclipse which represents that a certain part of our lives truly has ended or transitioned into something new.

Scorpio is a very intense and emotionally deep sign so feelings could be heightened during this time. It is also a sign that represents the truth, so expect some important conversations to come up around this lunar event too.

Overall, this is a chance to recognize that for you in whatever you are going through in your relationships, you first had to change your external world before you realized just how much your internal world already has changed. It serves as a period of confirmation.

Friday, May 20

The Sun enters Gemini today officially beginning a new zodiac season. This is a mentally active time when you can think through things and see multiple options on the table. The only difference is that you are no longer getting these possibilities distract you but instead it is helpful to show you just how to get exactly what it is you want and need from life.

For relationships, it is incredibly important to stay clear on what it is you need from your partner and if necessary, it is always okay to pause before having an important conversation, always but especially during Gemini Season.

Tuesday, May 24

Mars the planet that rules passion, determination and sex moves into its home sign of Aries today. This is an incredibly boost to any plans that you made during the previous few months or projects you are hoping to get off the ground.

This is a time to not hesitate in moving forward and to trust not only the previous work you have put into developing plans but also in your own self. Make this time count and use it for your full advantage.

Saturday, May 28

Just as Mars returns to its home sign, today Venus returns to hers as she enters Taurus. This is an incredible time for love as both the celestial lovers are now back in their strongest placements which enables you to feel the same in your own life.

A lot of lessons have been learned during the first few months of the year, but now it is time to incorporate all of that into making new choices. It is the perfect time to create something with a solid foundation and lots of passion.

Monday, May 30

As you end the month and welcome to the New Moon in Gemini, you are reminded of just how far you have come even if it seems like there is still a way to go. A New Moon is a time for new beginnings, for you to allow yourself to dream and plant the seeds for what you want to reap in the future.

A decision has already been made about your life, now is the time to decide what you want to come next. Especially in relationships as this has been a focus, it is a chance to practice gratitude you are no longer stuck in indecision but have finally chosen not just what is best for yourself, but more importantly, your future.

Each Zodiac Sign's Monthly Love Horoscope For May 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Even though your zodiac season is over, you will be having Jupiter, Mars, and Venus all shift into your sign this month. This gives you extra momentum to move forward in your relationship and no longer procrastinate on the decisions that you need to make.

Make sure you give yourself credit for learning your own truth, even if it is not what you expected and remain confident in when and how you address your partner.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

All the Aries energy coming in this month is meant to help you no longer fear change when it comes to love. As you have already learned, life happens whether you initiate the changes or not, but you deserve to have full control over your life which means taking things on as they come. Do not hesitate to confess your feelings for someone this month or even take a risk and move in with someone. You never know until you try.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There is something big that you are going to have to review in terms to your romantic choices as the month progresses. Previously you have decided that you thought you could go all in on, but this month is showing that it just does not align to what you truly need.

It is always hard, especially if this means ending or bringing up key issues in a relationship, but it is also important that you do not wait until. The time to realize that you have grown is now.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This month will bring plenty of opportunities to move ahead with your love goals if you stop only thinking about them and start to put some action behind it.

There is something that is remarkably close to your heart that relates to how you want to live your life and the romantic choices you make. Whether it is a new career or even home, something has already begun to change. Your job this month is to take small steps forward so that you are telling the universe you are ready for this new chapter.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

All the fire energy around this month could feel a little overwhelming at first because you may not be sure what direction you should move in with a particular relationship.

Even if you are wanting to move ahead, make sure to practice the pause so that what you do go after is something that is meant for you. There are plenty of new beginnings out there for you, but you want to make sure that you choose the one, and the person, that is going to last this time.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Now is the time for you to reflect on everything that came up while so many planets were swimming in Pisces. For you it was a lot involving your romantic relationships, both past and even present.

Make sure that you are taking the time to absorb the lessons that it was supposed to teach you, especially about forgiveness. Then have your eyes open and be ready to go all in on what you know in your heart is right.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Full Moon last month showed you just how much you have been able to practice healthier boundaries with your relationships in the past year. This means making sure that you are not acting in such a way that you expect others to do the same, but instead speaking up on what it is you truly need from them.

The next few weeks are a time for you to practice that as your current relationship starts to move ahead faster than you had anticipated. Try to relax into it and trust that you are ready for this next step.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Changes are not just brewing in your relationship, they have arrived. This eclipse season is one that is especially meaningful for you as the lunar eclipse will occur in your sign mid-month bringing with it a realization that you truly have had a change in feelings.

You may need some time to sit with this before heading off in a new direction of love but take it as a positive, it means that you have truly grown and are ready for what comes next, even if you have no idea how to yet make it a reality.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Last month opportunities to change your home and family life should have begun to feel more pressing. Now, this month it is your chance to act if you have not already.

While small steps have already begun, for you this is the time to move full speed ahead at creating the life and the relationship that you have dreamed of. You already know it is possible, now you just must let go of the fear that is holding you back so you can fully receive what is meant for you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You may be challenged this month to step further out of your comfort zone especially in love as you are asked to reflect on whether the choices you have made are those that have gotten you closer to the destination you had in mind.

Some decisions regarding your relationship may come up as well which could have you asserting yourself in a whole new way. Try to remember how others feel, it is not your responsibility to carry but expressing yours is.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

After so many lessons in the beginning of the year this month will feel like a break from the mundane to get to enjoy life and your relationship. Take all the opportunities you can this month to enjoy yourself and remember that life does not have to be difficult anymore.

You oversee yourself and the amount of time to give to stress versus joy. If you only ever focus on how things are not fulfilling your needs, that is all you will ever see. Give yourself the chance to enjoy just how amazing your life and current relationship is.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It is wonderful to have the boost in creative energy from so many planets in your sign, but now this month you will be able to gain a little clarity as they shift into Aries.

You are still going to accomplish wonderful things this year and will even come into that fated romantic relationship but instead of you trying to figure out how to make your dreams a reality, this month, they are going to start manifesting before your eyes. Allow yourself to receive the abundance the universe has always had in store for you, which also means receiving the love you've always dreamed of.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.