Whenever Eclipse season starts we can know that we'll be feeling it down here on Earth, and for three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on Saturday, it's everything.

On April 30, 2022, we will have the opportunity of having a Solar Eclipse, and because this makes use of the April 2022 New Moon in Taurus, we may very well find it a cause for celebration.

Eclipses are astrological events involving fated changes to our destiny.

They bring luck for those who need it most, especially those who either desire love or need to expand on a love relationship that feels like it's beginning to be lackluster.

When the Black Moon blocks the Sun — while it's an actual physical event, it's also symbolic. We are like the Sun during this transit; we will experience moments of total darkness as if we're being swallowed whole, and yes, it may be as terrifying as it sounds.

Emotionally, many of us will be coming to a breaking point; when love is concerned, we're always just a little more fragile than we'd think. If we are the Sun, then the Moon is Doubt.

Once the Moon's lunar phase transits out of the Eclipse, our doubts end. No more doubt means we have achieved clarity hence how our luck in love improves.

Because of this day's power-packed events, we will discover something about ourselves and our love relationships. But, what will rise to the top here, today, is the knowledge that we are indeed lucky and that we need to cherish what we have as if it were gold.

Today brings luck to couples who honor each other. Today also brings closure to teams who cannot get past their problems. Either way, it's a win. Life is short. Use your vast allotment on love.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love During The Solar Eclipse In Taurus, April 30, 2022

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Because you are a Taurus, you're able to absorb all the strength available to you during the New Moon in Taurus, and because we have a Solar Eclipse in there, what you'll be experiencing on this day is a change of heart.

You will receive an insight; what you thought you had lost forever will be revealed as the treasure you need to cling to, meaning your partner.

You may have wondered whether or not the two of you should be together, and during the Eclipse, you'll plunge into dark thoughts and come to negative conclusions.

However, once the Eclipse reveals the Sun once more, so, too, will you see what you have before you: a loving relationship that requires attention and focus. So pay attention to your partner; if this is a relationship worth keeping, you will see its value once the Eclipse is over.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are no stranger to the darkness, and when your mind lingers there for too long, you start to receive revelations. Because you are so attracted to the light and goodness, these darker moments in your life feel like gateways to insight — and they are.

And if there has ever been a moment where this can happen to you, it will be during a New Moon, when a Solar Eclipse takes place. It's as if you get a full-scope look at your life and what it's worth.

Unfortunately, your relationship has taken a back seat to your other plans, and your other projects aren't as exciting as all that.

During this New Moon, you will realize that you've been neglectful; you need to put something into the relationship to get something out of it. Luck comes your way, as both you and your partner mutually agree to put in an effort. Effort equals luck in love, in this case, Leo.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have always been exceptionally keen on picking up on the cosmic influences. With April's New Moon in Taurus and its Solar Eclipse, it will be evident that something is up with the universe. You will be benefiting from this major transit as it will directly affect your love life.

What you believe to be a state of apathy and boredom in terms of the relationship you are presently sharing, you will understand that you are part of the machine that creates the adverse circumstance. You will also know that it is on you to make positive changes.

During this Solar Eclipse, you don't automatically turn on your mate, holding them responsible for the deterioration of the relationship.

Instead, you take it upon yourself to lead the healing. You are so strong and wise, Scorpio, and luck will follow you if you show the universe that you are putting in the effort.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.