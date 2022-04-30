Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For The Week Of May 2 - 8, 2022

Your horoscope for the week of Monday, May 2- Sunday, May 8, 2022 is here with an astrology forecast for each zodiac sign during Mercury in Gemini, Pluto retrograde, and the Sun in Taurus .

Welcome to the Weekly Horoscope reading for all signs of the Zodiac, staring May 2 and ending May 8, 2022.

So, what do we have to work with this week?

Well, we've got a line up of transits that may end up doing more damage than we'd like, while we're also in the right place to make changes that could help us avoid doing too much damage.

In a way, it's really up to the individual; we either sink, or we swim, and as we can all agree, it's so much more fun to swim.

So, let's swim. Let's make a clear decision to make this week a winner. We've got Moon conjunction Uranus, Venus sextile Pluto, Moon square Saturn (uh oh) and Moon sextile Neptune.

What's that spell? It spells egomaniacal arguments over who is right or wrong, and misadventures in love. This is the kind of week where you think your crush is into you, only to find out that they've been drooling over your best friend for months.

We're also looking at Venus in Aries, which could act as a booster shot for our love lives. It's not all arguments and ego during this week; in fact, we might be able to get over a few incompletions, meaning, old arguments will come to an end, leaving more space for love and kindness to occur.

We will be feeling strong and active, ready to rumble. It's a good week to stop and think, as well as it's a great week to act upon impulses. How you work the magic is up to you, zodiac signs.

To find out what your horoscope is for the week of May 2 - May 8, 2022, check your zodiac sign below.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You'll be walking away from responsibility this week, as you feel like you've done all you can do, and now it's time to rest. You've done a good job and you feel like your work is loving and sweet.

You've been kind and generous with both money and wisdom when it comes to family, and you are appreciated for your efforts, though you do not want to stick around to make sure everything works out. You trust that it will, and you proceed with your next moves.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This is the week where you work on tying up loose ends. You have a plan coming up and you don't want to jeopardize the timing on it, so you go out of your way to make sure things will work smoothly.

This is the week where you pay off a debt and you give yourself the pleasure of not having to worry any longer about that. You are smart and you provide yourself with such a sense of security that you trust in the plan you have in mind and its success.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Don't be surprised if egos flare a bit between friends during this first week of May, Gemini. You are very firm in your opinion, and when people contradict you, you tend to take it very personally.

And, you'll be doing that once again during this week. Your friends are somewhat used to this kind of behavior, but they don't really appreciate your superiority complex.

Can you not just argue impersonally? Try it some time, because sooner or later you will lose friends due to your ego take over.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What you've working with today is an enormous ego that just won't stop and it's going to take shape in the form of an opinion. You will not budge, and now it's becoming a matter of pride as to whether you'll give up your stance or firmly plant yourself in the middle of it.

You will anger people to the point where they will walk away from you, and you will tell them that you don't care what they do because you know you're right. It's this nonstop desire to be known as RIGHT that really puts you in hot water.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You'll be showing a very kind side to yourself this week, as you are the one who gives gifts and helps people with their problems. You feel so confident during this time that you don't even think of yourself, which, for a Leo, is almost unheard of.

Yet, you are also brilliant and fun and should you advise someone close to you, they will not only take your advice, they will enjoy your delivery. You are fun, entertaining and happy this week. All is well in your world.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've taken on this new role and while some folks in your life find you utterly pretentious for your efforts, you have decided to become 'the wise person' whom everyone turns to for advice.

You haven't been happy with your life for a while, so instead of moaning about it, you've decided to reinvent yourself as the great guru amongst your friends. Some buy into it, and some roll their eyes, but you'll be happy. Even if you are deluded, you'll be happy because it's your life and you are the boss of you.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Money will be spent in abundance during this first week of May, and that also means that money will be lost. You are an incredible spendthrift; you buy whatever pleases you and you believe that's a good thing, and it is, when you have the money to do so.

However, you've not been flush with cash for a while, so your expenditure may just be rebellion against being broke. Try not to take it too far, as you could seriously put yourself into debt.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You'll be challenged by a co-worker this week and it will totally cramp your style. The last thing you want or expect is for someone to challenge your authority, and you do feel as though you are the authority on ALL things.

If you are open to some truth, however, you may just be able to learn a few lessons this week on humility and how you can grow when you take a step back to listen to others speak. You don't know everything, Scorpio; try and open to the idea that your story isn't finished yet.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This week brings you two realizations: you are good at what you do, and you are bored with what you do. This could be work related or simply something to do with creativity, but you've basically had it.

You're an expert, a genius, or whatever, and this week makes you feel like all of your 'greatness' is just routine; you need challenges, upgrades. You're no longer content to just be great, you wish to be greater. And yes, the ego knows no bounds when it comes to you and your 'excellence.'

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The sky is the limit this week, as you are in prime form for manifestation. You are practically walking magic; what you set your mind on becomes reality. You may be given a chance to show even more of what you are during this week as opportunities in business come knocking in bold ways.

You can take them up, or you can pass them by, because this week has nothing in store for you but potential. What you want, you get. So use that amazing power well, Capricorn.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Call this week a victorious one, as you will finally get that promotion or raise that you've been hounding after for so long. It's a good work week and a better money week for you, Aquarius.

If there's been on thing that's stood in your way of becoming more prosperous, it's you and your defeatist attitude. You haven't really given yourself a chance to believe that you are worthy of a raise or an upgrade. You do deserve it, and you should let this new attitude become a lifestyle.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You will be holding your own this week, meaning, you believe in something that the world doesn't necessarily agree with you on, and it will cause friction at home, for you. Still, you've always been a strong person and when you latch on, it's for real; you don't budge.

You know in your heart that what you believe in works for you and is the right way to go — for you. You are not open to having someone else tell you they know what's best for you, because they don't. Simply.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.