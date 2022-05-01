What's going to make this first week of May a great one for those who are influenced by the astrological weather forecast, will have something having to do with love and romance, and it's about time!

There are several zodiac signs here who've been waiting for the right moment to either start something new or take their relationship up to the next level and this week is surely going to help with that.

Kicking the week off with Venus in Aries certainly adds strength and conviction to all acts of love.

Sometimes just knowing it's your birthday month helps the deal out tremendously, and for those born under the zodiac sign of Taurus, this week should feel especially promising. Signs like Leo and Capricorn will be pulled into the circle of power as well, where they, too, will see improvements in their love life.

While we always talk about how self effort is the key to all successful actions, we can also know that we are being cosmically assisted during this first week; Matters of love are almost always a success during this line up of cosmic events.

Venus transits into Aries on the 2nd, and with Moon in Gemini on the same day, we can look forward to being able to finally spit it out meaning, if we want to say something BIG to the person we love, now's the time and the time is now.

And by BIG, we are definitely referring to proposals of all kinds. This is the week where people decide to live together, or travel together, or get engaged. This is a great week for new loving beginnings. Start off fresh and excited, and see where it takes you, signs!

Here are the 3 zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes, May 2 - 8, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What people don't realize is that you're so much more than a 'lazy Taurus.' How did you get so lazy? Well, in your head, you take lazy moments to compensate for the intensely hard work you do...which no one ever seems to comment on.

With Venus in Aries to start your week out, you'll be tossed into hard labor where you will get so much done that you'll make people's heads spin. Because it's a strong Venus aspect that's involved with this work, you will not only shock others with your abilities to work hard, you'll surprise yourself, too.

Here's the fun part: this week is where you discover just how much you LOVE working, and that you finally get the rush that comes with being able to say you've done a good job. Accomplishment is what the week is all about for you, and lazy, downtime will be yours, all yours by the weekend.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You've got a nice big Moon in Leo coming up during this week, and in a way, it's your biggest influence and will absolutely instill a rush of power in you. You're already working with Sun sextile Mars, which gave you the boost of self-confidence that you needed, and with the many Venus energies that surround us all right now you'll be taking that charm and captivating someone special with it.

We are looking at new love, though this may only be how you see an old love — with refreshed vision and rose-colored glasses. Your mood will be so joyful that people will want to be around you this week, and you'll have plenty in store for those who may happen to to want you to entertain them.

And yes, in your life, this does happen, Leo. You have people who call you up simply because they know you won't let them down; they may be using you for laughs or to feel better about themselves, but who are you to say no to a friend in need?

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This week brings you incredible perception; you can see right through lies and you can cut through all BS in order to find the truth of a situation.

As soon as the week starts, you'll get a good idea of just how important it is for you to be able to decipher truth from lies, as this week will bring you situations that need work, and it seems that you are the only one anyone trusts enough to get to the bottom of it all.

You are insightful and a bit cold this week, but not the kind of cold that turns people off; in fact, it's more along the lines of setting an example for those around you as to what control and calm looks like. You remain friendly and open, however when business demands your full attention, you put your laser focus on the matter at hand and you accomplish all you set out to do, Capricorn.

