It's pretty easy to imagine that May of 2022 will be a great month, as we have many supportive astrological transits to help us out. And while the greatness of this month is available to all, some of us will be able to parlay our personal experience into something even more excellent than we are used to.

We've got Jupiter in Aries coming up, which is practically tailor made for our benefit and mind expansion, and we'll also be joined by Venus in Aries, right at the top of the month; this transit will insure that we make the right moves in love and romance.

We do, however, have our old friend Mercury in Retrograde coming up on the 10th, and that makes life a tad difficult for just about everyone here on Earth.

Nonetheless, it nothing we can't handle, and handle it we shall. With such strong influences as Aries having our backs throughout the month, we won't be shaken that easily. Stirred, perhaps, but not shaken.

We do have a Lunar Eclipse heading our way on May 15, which should jump start our desire to change and rearrange our lives, and rounding out the month, we'll have Mars in Aries for the win. And when we say 'for the win' we are always referring to Aries' transits, as Aries gets the job done during May of 2022.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Monthly Horoscopes In May 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

As mentioned, you are sort of the star of the show this month, Aries, as you are backed by so many transits that require power and force. That's not to say you'll be forceful, but your stamina knows no bounds. You are the person who will win during this month, and many hurdles will be set up for you to bound over.

You will be feeling competitive and edgy; your ideas are the ones people listen to, and they would be right to go with your flow as you're clearly on to something.

The mid-month madness of Mercury retrograde may slow your roll a bit, and you'd be best to ignore the mania as it is temporary.

Being the strong individual that you are, you'll come to know that discretion is good and that thinking before you react aloud is the best way to deal with hard situations. Think, then act. That's where your power lies this month, Aries.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

That lunar eclipse speaks to you and gives you the impression that you can take on the world, Cancer. And you'd be right, because this month promises great success for you and those you love. It's all about your emotional input this month.

This is not the time to pull back and take a neutral stance; May asks you to step forward and be a part of the change that's taking place in your life.

If you can push your lack of trust aside, you'll find that things look so much more welcoming to you, and if you are concerned about your love life, consider it to be on its way to great success.

If you're able to stay vulnerable and open, you'll experience great sensuality and romance. You believe in magic and mystery and this will inspire you creatively. You'll find that all artistic endeavors are both fun and engaging, and you won't be bored by any of it.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are generally the first person to shiver when you know there's a Mercury Retrograde coming up, but he strangest thing is that, during this month, the retrograde is actually doing to benefit you.

And, you'll feel it way before it actually hits, on the 10th. Communications, in your world, seem to be taking on a new tone; they are successful and clear, and while it may seem hard for you to believe, you will be enjoying the heck out of this new way of working things.

And you'll have Jupiter assisting you in any endeavor that takes you out of your comfort zone.

So, if you plan on doing something that you've never done but always wanted to, you will be doing it in May of 2022, thanks to Jupiter's influence and push towards making you feel open-minded and willing.

Change is inevitable during this month, and all of is seems positive. Negativity will occur, of course, but you'll be so confident in yourself that you'll hardly notice anything wrong.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.