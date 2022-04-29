Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign, May 2 - 8, 2022

Your weekly tarot card reading is here with predictions for all zodiac signs in astrology starting Monday, May 2, 2022, to Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Welcome to your weekly one card tarot reading for the first week of May. During this week, we will deal with both frustrations and major accomplishments. It's just another week in the life of a human being on planet Earth, and with that comes fortune, trouble, setback, and victory.

The usual suspects.

For those of us who will be experiencing good fortune, it seems to be the kind that relates to family and love, though there are folks here that will more than likely be spending some well-earned money, too.

In terms of 'bad luck', some of us may have to spend time in that limbo state where we wait and wait for what we believe is ours, yet it takes its sweet time getting to us.

We will also be confronting self-delusion during the week, and whether we learn from this or let our ego stand in the way of our lessons will be up to us.

While it's sometimes hard to recognize the truth and accept it, it's the key to making progress in our lives, and we should try and take it whatever lessons we can so that we can improve our lot in life.

Here's your zodiac sign's weekly tarot card reading for May 2 - 8, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

This week brings you that feeling of "almost there." It's a great week for you, Aries, and everything, and everyone seems to be in their right place, except this isn't the week where it all comes together. It's merely a teaser of what's to come.

You will be celebrating soon, but this week exists to give you the confidence in knowing that all will turn out well. Family matters are on the mend, and you'll be feeling quite happy with prospects. You may be welcoming a new family member in.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

This week brings plans for a holiday spree. It starts the spree up, whether you've gotten on the plane. You are in a super festive mood this week, Taurus, and you plan on starting the party before the party starts officially.

You feel happy and excited about the future, and the people in your life are thrilled about your place in the world. Start packing your suitcase, as you'll be on your way very soon to a thrilling location.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

This week may feel like a drag, as it seems to be made up of the 'same ol' same ol'' if you know what I mean. The job is dull, and you're not into it, but you trudge on because you see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Though you will not spare your complaints here or there, All is well. Complaining helps you vent your frustrations, but you're also very well aware this week that you'll eventually get what you want by putting in the intention to do so.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Strife and conflict lead the way for you, Cancer, as this week starts the month off with a bit of a workplace disaster. It's all about the people here. Nobody gets along, and everyone wants to throw a tantrum to get their way.

Work suffers, and everyone takes home a bad attitude which they, in turn, pour all over their loved ones. You are at the heart of the trouble, as you may very well be the number one trouble-maker here, rebel Cancer.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You'll be the first to try your new skill this week, Leo. You might have started to learn a new language, and you'll put yourself to the test during the week. You are prepared to stumble and fall, but your pride pushes you forth anyway.

You know that you may come across as a naive fool, but you don't care about things like that. You will put forth your best effort during this week, and the success you'll enjoy will be in knowing that you did your best job.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

This is a week where self-delusion comes to bite you back, which implies that you've been kidding yourself about someone in your life, someone you wanted to believe was a love interest.

Being that you are not someone who can ever admit that they are wrong, you will turn on this person and pretend they never meant a thing to you. Your over-the-top insulting of them will reveal you as vulnerable and foolish. 'The lady doth protest too much' as they say.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Once again, you are at that place where your dreams are about to be realized, only to find out that you have to wait a bit more before anything can happen. This is the basic flavor of May for you, but it all starts in the first week.

This is financial and frustrating; you are on the verge of receiving a ton of money, yet you can't get your hands on it. The waiting game is tiring you out, yet you have no choice but to hang in there.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You can consider yourself the victor this week as it appears that you will win some lawsuit or be on the receiving end of a great inheritance. Money and power are headed your way, and it all begins this week, after a decision was made in your favor.

You will use this consideration wisely, and you are cut out for this kind of salutation. This week places you in the right place at the right time. Stand your ground and know that you are in the best place you can be right now.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

You'll be feeling very generous during this week, as you find it in your heart to help someone out — someone who could benefit from your aid. You'll experience the profound feeling of what it's like to receive AS you give.

You are grateful that life has delivered you to a place where you CAN help someone out, and in doing so, you feel like the world has smiled upon you. Life feels balanced this week, Sagittarius. You are kind and smart, and your help is appreciated.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

What's required of you this first week of May, Capricorn, is your undivided attention as a great opportunity is handed to you. What's going to go on instead is that you will not see what's in front of you because you'll be too distracted by the things inside your mind.

You cannot focus this week, and this kind of preoccupation will shut the gates down on any opportunity that comes your way. Time to open those eyes, Capricorn.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

This week is about you and a close friend and a decision that affects your relationship with them. This week, something will throw the friendship for a loop; is it good? Is it bad?

You'll be experiencing a change in the dynamic, which might imply that your friend is about to become your lover if that's possible in your world. If this isn't the case, this person may become someone you may start to dislike.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

You are tired of doing the same thing, and this week makes you feel like you're going to go out of your mind. Life has become pure drudgery for you, and you're up to here with it.

You're not fond of the position in life that you seemed to have become a part of, and you're ready to rebel against it. But do you? No, you don't, Pisces, because you're too fearful of rocking the boat and accidentally blowing your chances. This week it's the old "between a rock and a hard place" for you.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.