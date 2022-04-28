How The April 2022 'Chaotic' Solar Eclipse In Taurus Affects Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope All Year

April 2022 has a lot going on and much of what’s happening in astrology effects each zodiac sign’s horoscope in a certain way.

April 30, 2022 not only concludes the month for us but it brings with it some major influences involving the Moon, the Sun, and Uranus in the most stubborn sign of the zodiac which is Taurus.

Solar eclipses have energy that lasts up to 6 months. Unlike events that we experience during a Full Moon where things happen suddenly within a short window of time, a solar eclipse is a tap on the shoulder that awakens your spirit.

Eclipse season helps you to pivot and move in new direction. It can change the course you're on now, especially if it does not align with what you are doing now.

In April, we have the New Moon in Taurus during a Solar Eclipse, so we can expece the impact to go all the way through October culminated by the final eclipse that takes place on the Taurus/Scorpio lunar nodes this year.

No one will be sitting this one out, as its influence will be strong, and at moments, shocking, and for each zodiac sign the effects will last all year.

This is the time for fast paced change and rapid revelations.

At one moment we may feel lost, compromised or confused, and in the next moment, we may come into some full realization of who we are, where we should be, and what we should be doing.

We've all been experiencing this sort of rapid-paced set of changes in our lives, and that makes sense as it is a very inspiring season for trying out new things. We've been more involved than usual, and this kind of action is very positive.

During the Solar Eclipse, we'll get a moment to reflect on all of these changes, and we'll be able to figure out if they are authentic and really in our favor. In fact, there's so much clarity coming for all of us, that our heads will be spinning by the time the shadows of the eclipse fade away.

We will also get to notice that a lot is going on with people we don't know, as in famous people or political figures.

Everyone's exposed to the light of the Sun, and while that might not always be the greatest, it's certainly going to bring us clarity. The world is in a state of perpetual momentum, and during the New Moon Solar Eclipse, we'll get a chance to see just how much potential we have.

How The April 2022 Chaotic Solar Eclipse In Taurus Affects Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What you're looking at today, during the Solar Eclipse, is an uptick in your finances and the promise of more to come. You've been cleaning out your life, making room for abundance, and during this transit, your efforts start to bear fruit.

You've given up that which subtracts from your life and now you are ready to take on new projects, new ideas and new people. Your self-respect levels are on high, and that makes you attractive, but the one thing that's going to find you is money, and for that, you'll want to be very grateful.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Here's an event that is guaranteed to make you want to listen to your inner voice and take time to examine your feelings. This Solar Eclipse gives you a chance to really look deeply at yourself, and what you'll find is what you'll work on.

You will realize certain strengths during this time, and you will make it a point to concentrate harder on what it is that you do so well. This is a creative period for you, and you will be surprising yourself at just how good you really are, when it comes to putting your mind on something and achieving the goal.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Your stress has gotten in the way of your performance, and you know it. You aren't fond of being less than excellent, and during the Solar Eclipse, you'll have a chance to reflect on what it is that causes both stress and laziness in you.

You haven't quite learned how to relax, and this is really getting to you. You know that if you are able to pour your heart into something interesting, you'd be feeling a lot healthier, so the first thing you really need to get into here is relaxation. If you are to soak up the rays of the healing sun, then you need to allow yourself the downtime to bask in it, for just a while. Relax.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Solar Eclipse is like your personal Law of Attraction. What you think, multiplies as your world. This also means that you need to start focusing on something good, because you've been in way too deep a funk as of lately to create any kind of peaceful condition to live in.

This is quite typical of the Solar Eclipse as it literally clouds our minds for a time, only to reveal everything we need to know when it's done. You, too, will receive a revelation about your life and what you need to do in order to affect a better existence for yourself.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You'll be pleased to hear that the Solar Eclipse will be affecting your career in the most positive of ways. Never one to shy away from fame or exposure, you'll be approaching a major opportunity in your field during this time, and you will gladly accept it.

It's as if the universe recognizes you and your ability to stand tall and shine like the Sun at midday. You are the one to represent us, Leo, and if that means you are to become a spokesperson for the people today, then so be it. And if this means you nail a superior acting gig, then we will be there to applaud your success.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

While this day may only end up as a whole lot of talk and very little action, it won't matter to you, Virgo, because talk is fun and you love throwing out ideas, especially to a mob of friends who hang on your every word.

You might not even have the slightest intention of going through with any of the things you say, but it's so much fun to impress people. For some Virgos, this Solar Eclipse is a good time to make travel plans, while for others, it's just a good day to be with friends, yapping the yap.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Ever wake up and feel nervous, like you're going to have an emotional meltdown and you haven't even gotten out of bed yet? Well, that's the kind of day you'll be having today during the Solar Eclipse.

It's just one of those emotional-Libra days, where you feel you have to battle everyone else's battles and there's very little time for you. You'll feel burdened and pressured, but you will be released by the time the eclipse is over. This is a good time to consider what is no longer needed in your life so that you can finally get rid of it.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The way the Solar Eclipse is going to hit you is in the love and relationships department. You'll be feeling particularly frustrated during this transit. It seems you got what you wanted out of your love life, and now that it's all yours, it feels ... dull.

What happened? If you got everything you want, and now you are dissatisfied with it all, then you need to spend this day figuring out what's needed in order to bring the vitality back. You can't just throw people out because you're bored with them, Scorpio. Put in the work as it will be worth it.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If there's anyone here who can take a hint when it comes to their health, it's you, Sagittarius. Being that you are naturally competitive, you will find that during and beyond the Solar Eclipse, you'll want to outdo your expectations; meaning, you'll want to up your personal game and try out new things to keep yourself on the go.

You've come to recognize that physical health really is wealth, and during this transit, you'll commit to a physical regimen that promises to keep you in radiant health. Good for you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Solar Eclipse, which coincides with the New Moon in Taurus, gives you the freedom to either take time off, or make whatever time you spend feel like a vacation. You are filled with energy, and you want to put some of it into having a great time.

While this isn't a particularly 'social' event for you, it most certainly does encourage time alone, to think, to plan, and to design new ways by which you can enjoy yourself. You deserve a great life, Capricorn, as you work so hard to achieve it. This transit should bring you joy.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This Solar Eclipse will shine the light on that which you've neglected, which is mainly your own joy. Generally, you'd shy away from dealing with such a thing, feeling it not as important as just about anything else in your life.

However, during this transit, you'll come to realize that you've been feeling seriously deprived of joy and that you are the only one who can replace this for yourself. This day brings private thoughts and profound thinking. You are ready now to make the change, and you will do so, confidently.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You may be someone who fights for the little guy or stands tall in the face of adversity, but when it comes to fighting for yourself, you oftentimes take a back seat. That is, of course, until the Solar Eclipse knocks on your door and gives you the idea that you, too, matter.

You're not just the Superhero of someone else's story; you need to step up and claim the title in your own story. This eclipse is going to open your eyes to the fact that you need to express yourself. Be creative! And do not let repression take over. The time for hiding behind heroics is over. Fight for YOU, now, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.