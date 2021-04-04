Your horoscope for tomorrow, April 5, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Monday.

The Moon starts the day in Aquarius but soon shifts into humanistic Aquarius where we are able to detach ourselves from work and self-achievement and view our collective efforts for social good.

The Moon conjuncts with Pluto first, and this brings an intense ability to focus.

If you're part of the 4 a.m. morning club or have to take care of early business, this can be a productive energy to start the week off right.

However, leave your most crucial decisions for after 8 a.m. EST.

If your birthday is April 5:

If April 5 is your birthday, you are an Aries zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mars.

You love and enjoy competing with others. You have a lot of courage and spunk.

Famous Aries who share your birthday include Latinx-American actress and model Eva Mendes and American sports commentator and former football star Michael Irvin.

You are most compatible with zodiac signs: Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, April 05, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of networking and friends.

This is a wonderful time for you to start feeling optimistic about your future and your career. If you've been looking for a job, start building your network. Get back on LinkedIn and update your profile.

Reach out to prospective employers, and if you haven't already become a member of an association that gives members a chance to get to know each other via seminars or training for people in your field.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of career and social status.

This is a wonderful time for you to go job hunting or to look for ways to make an advancement in your current career.

This is a wonderful time to look at job openings within your current company where advancement potential may be found.

If you know you need to improve some interpersonal skills for work-related reasons, hire a coach.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of higher learning and education.

This is a wonderful time for you to plan your future or to invest in your child's future education. You can start looking at the cost of college and different ways to make it affordable for your family.

You can use this time to speak with a financial planner or if you're returning to campus this fall, look at apartments or find out about potential roommate situations.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of shared resources.

This is a wonderful time for you to look at 401K matching options that your employer provides.

If you have term insurance or have wanted to sign up for a policy, look up companies and their rates.

If you don't have a will or an update to an existing one that is needed, this is a great time to do it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of commitments.

This is a wonderful time for you to review your life overall. You might have made timely choices during the pandemic, and now you're vaccinated. Things have changed.

You might decide that certain things you canceled or put on hold are OK to return to now, like the gym or a timeshare option that you have not exercised all year.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of daily duties.

This is a wonderful time for you to revisit your priorities. If you like lists, this might be a good time to make an entire spreadsheet of all the things you are responsible for.

You might decide that you like to hire someone to do an odd job like cleaning your home or doing the laundry. Get quotes.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of creativity.

This is a wonderful time for you to look at various art project ideas.

Maybe you want to paint or have been hoping to get back into a hobby that you love.

If you love the craft store, spend a day walking down the aisles to see what's new.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of home and family.

This is a wonderful time for you to spend time planning a future family reunion. Has it been a long time since you've seen one another?

Maybe now is a good time to start talking about where you'd like to visit each other in the future? Perhaps you would enjoy a nice trip to the mountains or get together by Christmas.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of communication.

This is a wonderful time for you to check out the latest phone plans, computers, and internet service providers.

Things are changing ever since the world started to use the internet for education and almost everything else online for the pandemic. What is available to you that will improve your life?

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of money and personal property.

This is a wonderful time for you to look at ways to invest your money beyond a savings account at a bank. Maybe you're interested in cryptocurrencies.

Read a few white papers. Check out what's going on with the various crypto-applications just to learn about the new language of money.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of identity.

This is a wonderful time for you to make sure that everything you need is updated.

From your resume to your online profiles, including your driver's license and your registration card for donating stem cells to someone in need, update your address if you've moved recently.

Double-check to see if your information is up-to-date.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of hidden enemies.

This is a wonderful time for you to finally bite the bullet and stop following certain people on your social media.

You might have been holding off to avoid hearing any drama, but there comes a time when you must do what is best for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.