What Your Saturn Return Karmic Lesson Means, By House & Zodiac Sign

Most of us have heard of our sun signs, moon signs, and even rising, but what few have heard of us how important our Saturn sign is.

Saturn brings karmic lessons to your life and depending on what zodiac sign or house it is in, the themes come up time and again until you've mastered this area of your life.

Saturn return karmic lesson meanings by house & zodiac sign:

In astrology, each planet holds its own distinct meaning and place of importance in our lives.

Saturn isn’t one of the popular planets like Mercury who always seems to be turning Retrograde and causing headaches or Venus, the planet of love which always ends up affecting our relationships. But that doesn’t mean the significance of Saturn and its karmic lessons aren’t any less important — even if it seems a little less glamorous.

What Is The Significance of Saturn?

Saturn is known as the Father of the Zodiac and The Lord of Time and Karma, some big deal titles, but what does it all mean?

Saturn is a planet that rules over our major karmic lessons in our life which often coincides with our South Node. While this doesn’t always have to be the case, when it is it signifies that there will be a huge turning point in our life once we’ve mastered our Saturnian lesson which will allow us to move more towards the fate of our North Nodes.

Not coincidentally our Saturn sign is also often one which our dominant parent or adult figure from childhood has as well either in their Sun or even Saturn sign themselves.

This is a strong connection to that Father of the Zodiac title in which Saturn is here in our lives to help us learn some important lessons-not unlike our actual parents when we were children.

While our Saturnian Lesson is significant for our entire lives, often learning is what separates us from having an undeveloped versus developed chart.

Just like we must pass certain tests to be promoted through grades while we’re in school, mastering our Saturnian lesson changes the meaning of the rest of the placements in our natal chart from a more learning state to one in which we are more mature and aware.

When Does Saturn Affect Us?

A Saturn return begins around the time a person turns 27-28.

Even though Saturn holds a great significance in our charts long-term, we usually become especially aware of its purpose around the age of thirty which is due to what’s called our Saturn Return.

Any planet can have a ‘return’ as that only means it’s visiting the sign that it was in at the time of our birth in our natal chart. For instance, because planets like Mars and Venus transit so quickly we usually get a return once a year or so but for the larger planets like Saturn, we usually experience our first as we near the sometimes dreaded 3-0.

To learn the most about what Saturn signifies in your life look up both your zodiac sign for it and the house that the sign or planet rules within your natal chart. This will give you a more specific picture about what and where this karmic lesson will be showing up.

Saturn Returns occur every twenty-seven to thirty years and lasts for two to three years depending upon retrogrades and other irregularities which means that as we move through our late twenties and life starts to look dramatically different — we're not imagining things.

But there's also another important component to understanding what your Saturn Return means and that is what degree Saturn is in in your natal chart.

Depending on the degree there are several critical degrees that hold a special and unique meaning that could not only dramatically affect what your karmic lesson is but the rest of your life.

Critical Degrees 0-3: These are the first few degrees of the sign which represent the opportunity to create new karma as well as heightened opportunities for new beginnings.

Critical Degree 16: An opportunity to deal with and work through some of your zodiac signs-specific traits such as laziness or stubbornness.

Critical Degree 29: This is the end of a cycle, a major turning point in life, and the awareness that while one chapter is closing-another will soon be beginning.

Master Number 11: Possessing an increased intuition or empathetic qualities, representing immense spiritual and physical power.

Master Number 22: The most powerful number in all of the numerology often called "The Master Builder" indicating that not only are you a creator but that you will be incredibly successful on your soul mission.

This is the power of our Saturn Return and why it matters so much because it represents a moment in time where we are asked to level up, to leave behind the ignorance of not knowing any better, and to step into our power and advocacy for ourselves and for our future.

But it’s also why so many of us feel ourselves change dramatically around this time because we’re truly able to see life from a distinct perspective.

Currently, Saturn is having its return in Aquarius until 2023 and for those born with this natal placement this return is going to be even more intense thanks to the trio of Saturn Uranus Squares we will be experiencing this year. While not completely uncommon, having three of them in one year truly stands for a unique opportunity for life-changing experiences.

While Saturn represents karmic lessons all in divine timing, Uranus is the planet of sudden and unexpected change. Together these two planets will provide all of us with a wake-up call within our lives centering around the themes of freedom and stability, helping us find a new definition of balance.

But for those who are in the Saturn Return, the karmic lesson means that during the course of this year there is a bigger undercurrent of change that is building which began with the first square on February 17th, peaks with the second on June 14th, and then brings about the completion of a new life path with the third on December 24th.

This is about completely changing the landscape of your life and all for a greater purpose.

While Saturn can bring difficult and even strenuous situations to the forefront, it also is a time for us to step up to the plate and practice being the person that we want to become.

Because while we often can become impatient with life, realizing that lessons are always learned in divine timing can help us see that we can’t rush through the journey just to get to the destination.

Here is your Saturnian lesson by zodiac and house sign, per astrology:

Saturn in Aries

Saturn in Aries teaches patience, thoughtfulness, rationality and even a more logical standpoint in making tough decisions.

Saturn in Taurus

Practice's dependability and consistency apart from stubbornness to help move through life with a more flexible approach.

Saturn in Gemini

Creates situations to help us learn how to be stable and strong in decisions made and to communicate in a more thoughtful way.

Saturn in Cancer

Strengthens our backbone and ability to stand up for ourselves-even against those that we love.

Saturn in Leo

Helps slow us down, look before we leap and to take things, especially feelings more seriously.

Saturn in Virgo

Shows the balance between being detail orientated and a perfectionist who is never satisfied helps us appreciate life around us more fully.

Saturn in Libra

Reframing from what it means to make a balanced decision, learning that no matter what we can’t make everyone happy.

Saturn in Scorpio

When Saturn is in Scorpio, you're learning where to draw the line between privacy and secrecy, understanding and channeling our intensity to work for us rather than against us.

Saturn in Sagittarius

Teaches slow down and focus on one thing at a time so that it can be learned and then something else can be brought to the forefront, learning you don’t need to deal with everything at once.

Saturn in Capricorn

This lesson is all about recognizing that while ambition is crucial for success, we also have to make sure that not only are we working for the right goal but that we’re not neglecting personal relationships in the process.

Saturn in Aquarius

During this time, you will be asked to rise up and truly step into your power and intuitive voice so that you can become a leader and help make a difference in the lives of those around you and maybe even the world.

Saturn in Pisces

Helps recognize that your feelings and issues are valid and that you need to be able to express them and hold them as important, for yourself and to those close to you.

Saturnian karmic lesson by astrological house sign

Saturn in the First House

Your external self, how you see yourself, how others see you in both physical looks and your personality.

Saturn in the Second House

This governs your area of self-worth and deservingness to receive love and abundance of all kinds.

Saturn in the Third House

How free you feel to be and express yourself however you feel called to, your true authentic self.

Saturn in the Fourth House

This rules your home and family life, including personal relationships.

Saturn in the Fifth House

Your innate sense of creativity and how to spend your time, including those related to a specific soul purpose.

Saturn in the Sixth House

In this placement, it’s all about your career, the workplace, coworkers, and your professional reputation.

Saturn in the Seventh House

How you show up for yourself and those you love, romantic relationships, and marriage.

Saturn in the Eighth House

What secrets you keep and why your intuitive gifts and your beliefs that may be hidden from common knowledge.

Saturn in the Ninth House

How you view the outside world, including your personal beliefs that shape your life direction, also includes all forms of education.

Saturn in the Tenth House

Your ultimate life purpose, possibly including some career notoriety but also just that general feeling of having fulfilled your mission in this life.

Saturn in the Eleventh House

How accepted you are by your tribe, including your place in the group, and how accepted and validated you feel by those that are important to you.

Saturn in the Twelfth House

This rules your subconscious and unconscious mind, the truth that is within you no matter how deeply you bury it almost like a compass constantly directing your path even if you are not aware of it.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.