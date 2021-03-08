How Mars In Gemini Affects Your Zodiac Sign's Horoscope Until April 23, 2021

Your horoscope for Mars in Gemini is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs.

If you've been holding back from doing something because of fear, Mars in Gemini may help you out.

Mars entered Gemini on March 3 and it will transit the third solar house until April 23, 2021.

Even though Mars began to transit Gemini last week it takes a few days for this planet to wake up after being in Taurus almost all of last month.

On March 10th, Mars will leave the critical degrees of Gemini. It's not until then that we truly feel the impact of its fiery energy on our love life.

How will Mars in Gemini affect your horoscope and zodiac sign?

Mars is the ancient ruler of Scorpio and Aries. Mars is about war, argumentativeness, motivation, drive, determination, and masculine prowess.

As an archetype, Mars is about finding your inner courage and using it to dominate your fears.

As in all things related to any war, there are casualties and sometimes gains when a battle is won because you move forward to claim a victory that you found worth fighting for.

Mars in Gemini takes on the dualistic nature of the twins. The twins represent the future and the past.

They are similar to the gatekeepers of a threshold where you pass through the door of what was into what will be.

Gemini is a 'thinking' zodiac sign. Gemini rules the arms, lungs, and anything that you have two of.

So, this can imply a battle against logic and reason, what you do currently versus what it is that you want to do.

How you thought in the past in comparison to how you are thinking now.

You may feel like you need to let go of something that you are involved in today because things have changed and you want a different tomorrow.

Because Mars relates to passion and the raw side of eros or erotic passion, there can be a lot to think about when it comes to your drive and determination to pursue love.

For some zodiac signs, Mars in Gemini can make you want to break off an entanglement where there is a lot of quarreling.

For other zodiac signs, the desire to bond with someone who changes your life and brings out the best in you can also be felt.

While some people may say that Mars in Gemini can bring the celebration of independence and the joy of single life into perspective, this may not necessarily be the case.

What it can be though is a stirring of the pot for relationships where too many restrictions have become a habit, and each partner must learn to give room for the other to grow.

Mars in Gemini horoscopes for all zodiac signs until April 23, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mars in Gemini activates your third solar house of contracts, communication, and local travel. With your ruling planet in an air sign, this can be a powerfully motivational time for you in love and life, in general.

You may feel a boost of energy, mentally and emotionally. You might even feel like you're ready to take on more responsibility than you ought to do, so be sure to pace yourself.

This can be a great time to negotiate a deal, ask for time off from work to focus on personal projects, buy a new car or start to plan a virtual class if you intend to teach one.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mars in Gemini activates your second solar house of money and personal property.

Because Mars is the ruler of Aries, the zodiac sign of your hidden enemies, you'll want to be careful about things that you aren't certain of.

Hidden enemies can't really be planned for in advance, so being extra cautious is about all you can do. If your gut tells you something is risky, then don't do it.

If you feel like you have a repair that needs to be made, don't hold off for too long, it could get worse and cost you more than it would have initially.

You will want to pay close attention to all things financial, and if you're buying a house, even though Mercury is direct, Mars in Gemini is a good reason to read anything that you plan to sign, and maybe even hire an attorney to double-check what you're agreeing to.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mars in Gemini activates your first solar house of self and your appearance. Just by being in your sign, you may appear to be stronger, more powerful, and able than you ordinarily would with others when making a first impression.

The negative side of this is that you appear more powerful, meaning that people can feel intimidated by you without you doing a thing to cause that in them. People, in general, aren't that fond of others whom they fear.

So you may taper down your assertive side to win the trust of people you've recently met so that they know you're approachable.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mars in Gemini activates your twelfth solar house of hidden enemies.

Since Mars is about war, this may be one time in your life where you really put up your dukes to fight things that you know are there, but can't seem to put a finger on as to what they do to undermine your life.

During the next few weeks, pay close attention to what makes you feel angry.

Perhaps you will sense something that rubs you the wrong way to prompt awareness. This can come through a text, an email, or in a meeting since Gemini rules communication in these forms.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

What you feel can help you to establish better boundaries in your life that just make sense overall.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mars in Gemini activates your eleventh solar house of friendships.

While it's not like you to bump heads with people you may still have a spat or two with people about topics that you feel passionate about.

This is a great time to try and avoid political topics, especially if you already know that these are hot buttons for a particular friend.

On the more positive side of Mars in Gemini, you could find yourself slightly more interested in a friend than you had previously realized prompting a friendship to go a bit over the line, but not necessarily in a serious direction.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mars in Gemini activates your tenth solar house of career and social status, and you may find yourself working longer hours if you're not careful.

You already work hard as it is, but this may be a good time for you to compete in the workplace a bit more than you ordinarily do.

If you see a job opening, even if it's a unilateral change, if you want it then go for it.

You don't have to sit back and wait to be approached in these types of situations, especially if you feel like the role will be good for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mars in Gemini activates your ninth solar house of higher learning, long-distance trips, and personal philosophies.

Sometimes the way a person thinks or feels about a particular belief they grew up with changes, and this may be your time for a challenge.

Article continues below

You might come to grips with an incongruence that you have always thought was wrong but never really imagined you'd dismiss or step away from.

If you're giving up a faith or religious practice that has been in your family for some time, prepare to have an argument about it, but this will be short-lived. Mars in Gemini is not much for grudges that last.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mars in Gemini activates your eighth solar house of shared resources, inheritance, and taboo topics.

You may end up getting money from an outside source, and this is not something to brag or be too open about tensions about how to spend it, who it rightfully belongs to or judgment about how you use your money can become part of the ordeal.

Be careful not to let anything you receive monetary burn a hole through your pocket either. You may be susceptible to spending what you get as quickly as it is received.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mars in Gemini activates your seventh solar house of commitment and partnerships. This can be a defining time for your love life.

You are either all in or out. You will not really have much to say about being in between.

If you are given an ultimatum or feel as though someone has given you a choice that falls along the lines of 'take it or leave it' they may see that you really can do without them, and you won't really give the situation much thought at all.

The reason for this is because Mars in Gemini is in your opposite sign, and so where you are likely to let go is in the area of resistance that pulls you from what you imagine that you need. What doesn't make sense to you may not be given much space.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mars in Gemini activates your sixth solar house of daily duties, health, work, and small pets.

This can be a month where you feel a lot of unexplainable anxiety. So, having something or someone to love and depend on can become a true motivational force for you.

If you have a pet at home that you know needs your attention, you may work harder to build a life that's more balanced and less work with more play after hours.

On the negative side of things, Mars in Gemini can put you at risk for health.

So, be sure to eat healthily, get your checkup if it's due and avoid anything that's risky in nature.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mars in Gemini activates your fifth solar house of passion, play, and your spouse (if you have one). With Saturn in your sign, this can be a chance to break away from the noise and enjoy a little pleasure-seeking.

You might finally be ready to break a few rules and just let it all hang out by taking a spontaneous trip to the beach or a drive through a national park with a friend.

If you're in a relationship or married and things have been a bit dull, this is a wonderful time to spruce things up a bit and bring some vitality back into your love life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mars in Gemini activates your fourth solar house of home and family. You'll want to hang out within your most familiar surroundings, but at the same time, this can be an intense period of change and awareness.

However, if you've been trying to be more independent, there can be some push-pull dynamic taking place related to the hierarchy of your family.

If you're the matriarch or patriarch of your family, prepare for some backlash, as the younger generation in your home tries to assert their autonomy, at the expense of peace.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.