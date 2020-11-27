Full Moon Lunar Eclipse In Gemini 2020: How This Moon Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Energies will be heightened as we welcome in the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Gemini on November 30th.

Ushering in a two-week window between eclipses of when anything can and will happen, this Moon is about highlighting the dramatic differences between the choices in front of us so we finally see which to choose.

With lots of planets involved, like Venus and Uranus, this isn’t just about change or even simple choice; it's about the impossible path of deciding which fate we will choose, and even which life in some situations.

But this Moon will be not be easy for anyone and will only bring light to what we have ignored.

What does a Full Moon Lunar Eclipse mean?

A Full Moon is when we see situations come to completion or a point of manifestation. It’s the end result of the seeds of intention we knowingly or even unknowingly planted during the New Moon — not two weeks ago, but back on May 22nd when we celebrated the New Moon in Gemini.

The Moon moves in six-month lunar cycles, from the time there is a New Moon until there is a Full Moon in that same sign.

We are seeing a decision process come to an end, one we have been moving through since May. While we may have unconsciously began this particular journey, it is one that we’re more than aware of.

Gemini is the sign of the Twins, opposites and the polarities that exist within life. It’s this sign that is associated with a fork in the road.

But this Moon is a little more intense and dramatic because it’s also a Lunar Eclipse.

A Lunar Eclipse is when the Moon moves into the Earth’s shadow, causing it to be partially shadowed, completely covered, or even to turn a bright orange color. This particular eclipse — while visible over much of North and South America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia — is only a partial one, so just a subtle shadowing is expected.

Lunar Eclipses bring their own spiritual meaning to a Full Moon, which is part of why the energies will be so strong.

In astrology, the Moon represents our emotions and hidden emotional realm that isn’t seen by the outside world. A Lunar Eclipse affects this part of ourselves with a change, realization or growth point in how we feel and why.

This can also represent us finally seeing our own truth about a feeling or situation that allows us to make changes in our lives.

Adding into the potency of this Full Moon is Venus and Uranus.

At the time of the last Full Moon on Halloween, we had an aspect between Saturn and Uranus, urging us forward past limitations and structures that have held us back. But this time it’s all about changes in terms of our love lives and financial status.

Venus is the planet of love and physical pleasures, like home and wealth. At the time of the eclipse, she will be in Scorpio, which means she’s passionate, committed and intense. Combining with the unexpectedness of Uranus in Taurus, it’s truly time to transform.

Together, these planets may make us more aware of polarities, extremes, insecurities and even uncertainties in our life with truths the Lunar Eclipse may reveal.

But rather than clenching up with fear, this is a time to use whatever we’re feeling to our advantage. This is the time to face whatever comes up, trusting that we don’t need to predict the future in order to take that first step towards it.

Your Zodiac and Rising Sign's Full Moon Lunar Eclipse Horoscope

What is the most important thing for your zodiac sign to know in the weeks ahead? Be prepared, because this is a moment there is no coming back from.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Although this Full Moon falls into the Air sign of Gemini, we just entered Sagittarius season, which is another Fire sign like you, Aries. This means you will be one of those signs to feel its energy the strongest.

There are decisions coming up about not who you are and who you want to be. What do you want to be known for? Are you focusing on those things (and people) that help or hinder those visions?

You have no problem plowing ahead, but sometimes you tend to regret decisions made too quickly. This year, you’ve had to pause longer than usual thanks to Mars retrograde in your sign, but now, this Moon and Venus are asking you to step up and own who you are; more than likely, Uranus is going to force your hand either way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Uranus entered your sign a little over a year ago for his brand new seven-year cycle. But the difference with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, is that anything he destroys is rebuilt even stronger.

While you may still see unexpected breakups or breakthroughs, they are all for a stable purpose. Because Uranus is configuring heavily into this Eclipse, you’ll feel this all the way down to the most tender parts of your life.

Have you asked yourself recently if what you’re watering is growing? Is all the work you’re doing actually working? This is a time for new beginnings, but it’s also a time for truth; sometimes that can be difficult, especially if it’s messy, as you tend to only want to see the good.

But take off those rose-colored glasses and don’t be afraid to get a little dirty for what matters most to you. You’ll be grateful you did.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, this Full Moon may be all about you, but that doesn’t mean you’re going to get a free pass from the work that is asked of you.

Reflect back strongly on what was going on at the end of May; these are clues as to what will be coming back up for your decisions. There are always two sides to everything — two sides to a story, two sides to a person, two sides to a decision.

And while it’s not about one being right or wrong, it's making sure that whichever we decide upon is based in our truth. Truth is something Gemini gets foggy on, as you like to sometimes believe you are never the problem and it’s everyone else that’s crazy.

But you have to step into that ownership and accountability of self, and clearly look at how your actions affect the situation around you. The best choice to make is always the one that helps you become your best self.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, it’s been a year full of feelings and emotions, and having to stay home. At first it sounds like an ideal situation for Cancer, who tend to be homebody introverts, but that’s only true if home is someplace that actually feels like home.

From May until now, you’ve been thinking about the choices that are coming up in terms of your home and family, or even how you define what that means. It’s not enough to just listen to what others tell you to expect, because it doesn’t mean it will be fulfilling.

For you, however, even though this Eclipse will be powerful, this is not your moment of action or fruition. You will have some deep realizations and powerful truths to push you towards the decision your heart has already made.

But that point of seeing what all this means won’t come until the final Cancer Moon at the end of December. Until then, keep your eyes open and ask the questions of others and yourself that you’re usually too scared to ask.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

As a Fire sign, Leo, you will feel the urgency of this Eclipse almost as strongly as Sagittarius. But for you, this Lunar Eclipse in Gemini asks you to make hard and fast decisions about the truth of what you feel.

This is not necessarily your forte, even though you’re known for following your heart; it’s not always based in stable emotions, but often more fleeting. Well, that was before this year.

During the past few months, especially since those Double Cancer New Moons this summer, you’ve really been asked to step deeply into your feelings, beyond what is convenient and into what is real. It’s time to learn these lessons; otherwise, you’ll have no one to blame for your unhappiness but you.

While getting comfortable in your real feelings is a big part of this, another is you allowing yourself to dream a new dream. To let go of what you thought normal was or how you had to live, and instead give yourself permission to have it all.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Even though this Lunar Eclipse doesn’t hit on any obvious spots that connect with you, Virgo, it’s more about how it’s affecting your path and that of those around you.

You’ve been challenged this year to trust people and let go of the need to control the situation. There have been a lot of lessons on what it means to release the need to have everything go a certain way, and instead allow the situation to show you what it’s meant to be.

It's not a one-time thing, but a continual reminder that there is no point in pushing your own agenda, because then we don’t get to see what people do naturally if we don’t push.

Sagittarius Season is always sometimes rough because it brings up a lot of inconvenient emotions that you tend to stuff down, but with Venus in that deep water sign and the eclipse, you’re not getting out of this without major changes to your life.

Reflect on the path you’ve taken for your life. When have things worked the best? When have they been the most challenging? What prevents you from trusting that the right people will show up for you at the right time, regardless of what you do or don’t do?

Then, be prepared for the unexpected, because it’s likely all you learned will now come back up in the form of a test from the universe.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

As an Air Sign, Libra, you’re ready to make the most of this Eclipse.

Your mind has been increasing in its activity the closer we’ve gotten to this event, and at this point you’re almost giddy with anticipation that something is about to change. You can feel it.

A big part of this is the energy you’ve already put into changing things this year, but the other part is that you’re also ready to let go of what is holding you down. The past month or so, thanks to Mercury and Venus’s stint through your sign, you've been more aware of what balance truly is, and the part you can play in the creation of destruction of it.

Sometimes, it’s not the idea of balance but the one of fairness that seems to cause issues when you're asked to make decisions or choices in your life. But when we place ourselves at the center of our own life, building those pieces around us, we see that it doesn’t matter if something is fair for another if it’s us who is missing out.

Lean into what requires your attention during this Full Moon because you’re learning that it's better to let fate find you than for you to exhaust yourself trying to create it. Relax and trust, which are both hard concepts for you but are so very important.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you're ready for whatever or whenever it strikes.

Intense is your middle name; after moving through your own season and with Venus still in your sign, you are feeling in touch with your truth, ready to shout it the world... or silently whisper it to those closest to you — whichever makes the biggest splash.

You tend to always know your own truth, but what holds you back is the "what if" situations that plague the darkest corners of your mind. Part of your truth is recognizing what is fear versus what is an actual feeling based in realness.

We all have doubts; we all have fears that sometimes threaten our happiness, but it doesn’t make it true. Sometimes, you live in such an intense and dark place that it’s hard to realize these aren’t a necessary part of your truth.

You have been learning this by slowing turning away and rejecting those thoughts or words of others that don’t resonate with who you truly are. This Moon is all about you turning towards yourself and then making the choice you feel deeply about.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It’s your season, Sagittarius, which means it’s all about your own personal new year, and also making those brand-new plans for your life.

You hate to stay in one place too long, especially if it feels like it’s constricting you or making it difficult to be yourself. But to have both eclipses in your season, it’s not just going to be big, it’s going to really matter.

With this Lunar Eclipse going back to May 22nd, reflect to the choices that were on your mind then as options, because now is the time that clarity arrives right on time; there is a pressing reason why you can no longer stay where you are.

Just because you have your moment of insight doesn’t mean you can run in the direction of your soul during this Moon, but it opens a two-week window leading up to the Solar Eclipse in your sign on December 14th, which will result in you living an entirely different life than you thought.

And isn’t that great? Isn’t it great that you grew in all the areas you never could have imagined, and that life has turned out far better than you planned?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, where are you still hanging on? What are you refusing to let go of? The reason this matters is because this Eclipse cycle will ask you to decide once and for all, and to release whatever is no longer working.

In just a few weeks, both Saturn and Jupiter are leaving your sign and moving into Aquarius, which will end up removing what you’ve been trying to hang onto, whether you want it to or not.

Now is the time for it to happen the way you want, to have some sort of control in how you move on or how you say goodbye, because if you don’t, the universe will.

Sometimes we hang onto something — not because we really want it, but because we’re scared of what will happen if we let go. Know that it’s safe to let go, Capricorn.

This is your mantra for this Moon: It’s safe to let go. In doing that, you only find what is meant to stay. A brand-new era is beginning, so trust that you’re ready for it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It’s almost your time to shine, Aquarius; now you just need to figure out which path is your truth, and which is the past coming back in a different form to test you.

It may sound daunting, but it’s also the last stop on this track of growth that you’ve been on this year, preparing you for what is coming for 2021.

Both Saturn and Jupiter are moving into your sign next month; in just a few weeks it will expand your life, your love life, and any possibilities that have been lingering on the horizon. Now, you just need to make sure you’re living from your truth — your actual truth, not the one you thought or that others told you was the case.

This is the truth that beats just below the surface, asking for you to acknowledge it as much as your sense of independence and freedom. Because for you, the lesson you’ve learned this year is you never need to choose. And when you don’t have to choose between what you want and what you need, you get both.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Scorpio Season has left you stripped of everything you used to keep yourself safe, but which you no longer needed, Pisces.

It feels a little bare to be your real self, but you can trust that because you’re ready for what is to come. Deep down, you know this was a year in which everything was going to change, and as you’re nearing the end of it, you know it’s just a matter of time before it does.

Change can be scary, but so can living the life you’ve always dreamed of. But you’ve spent your whole life swimming to this very spot; you don’t need to escape now. You won’t get out of having to decide, either, especially because you're the only other sign in the Zodiac that represents duality, like Gemini.

This time, you’re deciding to simply choose what has already chosen you, and to trust that where you are is not only where you’re meant to be, but where you’ve dreamed of.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.