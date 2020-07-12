Am I Psychic? Here Are The Signs You Are Clairvoyant

What does it mean to be psychic or clairvoyant?

Have you been asking yourself, "Am I psychic?"

You've noticed that people come to you for advice because you have an uncanny knack for being right. You've even had dreams that often come true. What do these mean?

Well, you might be psychic! And there's a good possibility that you're also a clairvoyant.

There's nothing wrong with having psychic or clairvoyant abilities.

Don’t worry, there's nothing wrong with you — you're not doing anything improper. You're simply paying attention to the information you've received from beyond the physical.

Your experiences are natural and you should be at peace with your wonderful gifts.

Unfortunately, the term "psychic'' creates such a negative image for many, and the term "clairvoyant" implies a special power exclusive to only a few people.

The truth is that a lot of people keep their abilities a secret so they can maintain an edge. They do not call their talent, "psychic." It's a private matter, not open for discussion, and they may or may not understand it.

The definitions of the terms "psychic" and "clairvoyant" are far from anything unusual as they are defined in Soul Exercises for the Open Mind: A Psychic Development Workbook.

Psychic ability is simply, "The soul’s capacity to capture information from beyond the limits of your physical senses."

Clairvoyance is a derivative of this definition and is defined as, "The soul’s capacity to capture visual images from beyond the limits of your physical sight."

Both ideas have roots in philosophy.

It's part of the nature of the human soul that gives all of us these unique abilities.

The study of metaphysics introduced by the Greek philosopher Aristotle is a point of reference. He first noticed that there are some things in our human experience that exist beyond the physical.

It's his logic that explains his theory but it's the acknowledgment of the soul that proves him correct!

Am I psychic or clairvoyant? A quiz.

You may not be aware you are validating the philosophy of metaphysics by just being you, so here are a couple of things you can do to prove you are psychic and possibly a clairvoyant.

Don’t be scared! All you need is a pencil and paper for this quiz.

Learning about your gifts is a journey of self-discovery.

Journal your experiences by writing down various impressions that you found to be unusual but correct over time. Recall moments when you had a first impression, hunch, or gut feeling.

We often use expressions to describe sensations that do not appear to have any physical stimulus such as, "A little birdie told me," "That gave me a bad taste in my mouth," or "That stinks."

They all just sound like common sayings, but they indicate that we're using our extended senses.

Our society unknowingly uses psychic impressions in our vernacular without attributing them to capturing information beyond the physical!

Depending on the person, these skills are individually weak or strong.

For example, if you heard a voice caution you about an upcoming decision or someone’s character, then you should write that moment down. If you have tendencies to come up with solutions to problems through ideas that pop into your head, those should also be noted.

A vision or flash of an image that provided insight into a situation around yourself or another person may be a psychic impression, as well.

Evaluating these impressions and placing keywords like "feel," "saw," "heard," "knew," "tasted," or "smelled" with them will give you clues about your natural talents. They will provide additional clarity about your impressions.

Recognizing the word or words you use the most will allow you to understand the type of psychic ability that is strongest with you.

By making a list of 100 instances in your journal, you can get a rough idea of where your abilities are the most sensitive. It will allow you to discover your weaknesses as well.

For example, using the word "feel" most often will indicate you are a "psychic feeler" or "clairsentient."

The other terms like "see," "hear," "know," "taste," or "smell" indicate a gift in other areas.

Determining the percentages for these talents is simple math when you divide the number of times you use each term into the total. This gives you an idea of which senses are most prevalent, or if they are all equally strong.

Naming your talents.

There are different terms to describe each of these extended senses, but some common ones include:

Clairsentience: "Clear feeling"

Clairvoyance: "Clear seeing or psychic sight"

Clairaudience: "Clear hearing"

Claircognizance: "Clear knowing or thoughts"

Clairgustus: "Psychic taste"

Clairfragrance: "Psychic smell"

Clairvoyance is clear seeing or psychic sight, but this term is often used as a general term for all psychic abilities. Those who know the difference will tell you it is about the singular talent involving images.

A true clairvoyant is strongest with their psychic sight.

They may be using the term for their unique use, but it would be a big surprise if they did not also have the other psychic skills of feeling, hearing, knowing, etc.

The clairvoyant should practice their other skills to give depth and perspective to the images they are receiving.

Using your gifts for good.

You may notice that the people around you appreciate your wisdom and insight.

Psychic ability is nothing magical or supernatural. It's one of the areas that makes us truly human and separates from other living beings.

Using your gifts with the intention of doing good is the best expression of them.

Clairvoyance is part of the family of psychic abilities. Having this talent is a blessing.

If you're having visions and often pay attention to them, it's a sign of your psychic sight.

You shouldn't have any fear of acknowledging the images that appear before you. It's just your soul doing its job by accepting information from the Divine.

You may not realize that noticing existence beyond the physical is nothing new. It has roots in ancient philosophy and is getting more recognition today.

Acknowledging your skills is not a negative thing — it's a precious gift. It's time you began to appreciate who you are as much as others do, discover your abilities, and enjoy the wonders of life.

Your gifts will assist you with your personal growth and open your world to endless possibilities.

Are you psychic? Yes! Are you clairvoyant? I hope so!

If you choose to keep your abilities a secret, that’s okay. It's safe with me!

John Cappello is a natural psychic-medium who has been in practice for over 25 years.