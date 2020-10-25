Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, October 25, 2020

Your zodiac sign's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for October 25, 2020.

On Sunday, the Sun remains in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, which is about secrets coming to the light, sharing of yourself, and building intimacy.

The day's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 3, The Communicator.

Life Path 3 energy is conversational, creative, and sometimes a bit scattered in its interests, so you have to exercise restraint.

Barbara Walters is a Life Path 3 and a master communicator. She was open, insightful, and receptive toward others.

The Moon remains in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, then at 5:19 p.m. EST. it enters Pisces for the next two and a half days.

The Moon in Aquarius is analytic and socially driven, but when the Moon is in Pisces it's intuitive and loves one-on-one conversations the most.

The third tarot card of the Major Arcana is The Empress.

The Empress invites all of us to be nurturing in our conversations and to engage in loving ways with others throughout the day.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

What glass ceiling to plan to break this weekend? The Hierophant tarot card is about structures and institutions that are traditionally revered, but maybe you think they lack something that you have to offer the world.

You may need to decide if you want to work within these organizations to promote change or go on your own and create your own structure.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: 3 of Pentacles

The number 3 stands for creativity, and when you're trying to make something happen you want it to be perfect. But art is rarely perfect or precise.

What matters is the energy you put into what you are doing and the beauty that you bring out of your project.

Don't keep trying to perfect something once it's finished. It destroys the uniqueness of the art.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: 5 of Pentacles

When money problems happen it's hard not to worry about them.

You may lose sleep thinking about financial shortcomings even if it's not you who is dealing with a job loss.

You can make use of this nervous energy by working with others to find solutions.

Perhaps ask friends what has worked for them or see if there are community resources that can provide some help.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: 8 of Swords

Do you sometimes feel like there's no solution to a particular problem?

You might argue about a topic over and over again and nothing seems to improve.

You may feel that there's no way out of a job or relationship because options are limited.

However, you have to stop thinking that this is how it will always be. When you do, a solution may be found.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: 4 of Wands, reversed

Plans change and when they do you have to pivot. Try to be flexible about what you thought the day would be. What if things didn't work out for a reason?

You never know. Sometimes a delay is a form of protection that keeps you from an accident or meeting someone you needed to avoid.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 9 of Wands

Are you tired of working so much only to see no results?

The process of success can fool you into believing that no matter how much effort you apply toward this work that your efforts are in vain.

Lots of people have experienced feelings of discouragement before the victory. It's tough now because you're so close to the finish line.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: 6 of Wands

When you dedicate yourself to a project or cause amazing things begin to happen for you. You see why others have not been successful before you.

You learn from your mistakes and those of others. The 6 of Wands reveals that the time you've invested is what has led to your victory.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

People have to be on the same page in order for a relationship to work. When you don't see eye-to-eye, it's difficult to build an intimate relationship.

The Page of Cups indicates that disappointments in your relationship may be inevitable and the instability could be the dealbreaker.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

The Page of Wands when reversed is a signal that you are about to have a big idea that motivates you to try something new.

Ask the right questions to get started. Where do you need to start? What do you need to focus on first? Explore what you need to get started.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: 7 of Pentacles

Capricorn, be a better steward of your time and investments. You have been letting certain things slide when you need to be more diligent.

If you want to become financially stable and secure your future, you will want to make managing all of your resources including time, a priority each day.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, it's time to rest. You've been burning a candle from both ends and you aren't quite yourself right now.

You need to remember that you're only human if you don't take care of your mind, body, and spirit by taking breaks when needed, you'll burn out.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Pisces, you are filled with ideas and brimming with experiences.

You have been thinking about how to be all that you want to be and it's hard to know what to focus on first.

It's a good time to reach out to an advisor or maybe a friend who can give you some advise and help you sort things out.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.