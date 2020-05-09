How To Calculate Numerology & Find Out If You Have A Master Life Path Number (And The Most Unique Personality Traits)

Can I have your number?

If you’re interested in astrology then you’ve probably stumbled upon the art of numerology. Numerology is the study of (you guessed it!) numbers.

When you learn how to calculate numerology, it gives you your unique life path number. These numbers, like your zodiac sign, help guide you to a personal discovery of life purpose. They provide secrets to personality and describe your strengths and weaknesses, in a way that astrology does not.

Those who have a master life path number, which is either 11, 22, or 33, have a very unique set of personality traits.

Numerology has been around since ancient Egypt which makes it almost 4,000 years old! Even places like Rome, Greece, China, and Japan have used the method of Numerology for thousands of years. If our ancestors have been using it for years, then it must carry some significance.

Numerology is more than adding up your birth date number and deciding, “because I got 7, that means I’m lucky!” or “I got 6 so I’m the devil!” These numbers present your life path number which describes your strengths, weaknesses, and who you really are on the inside.

These master numbers, like astrology, are not meant to set your path in life in stone, they’re only meant to supplement your experiences. If you’re not sure why you reacted the way you did in a specific situation then maybe these numbers can help explain.

The way to figure out your life path number is to add up your birthday numbers until you get one single-digit number. The key is having a single-digit number unless the number is 11, 22, or 33, which are all master numbers.

For me, my birthday is January (1) 25th (2 + 5 = 7) 1996 (1+9+9+6 = 25) then with those numbers you add them together until you get a single digit, like this: 25: 2 + 5 = 7. So, my number will be 1 + 7 + 7 = 15: 1 + 5 = 6!

Simple, right?

The numbers 11, 22, and 33 are master numbers meaning they are powerful numbers that come with powerful positives and negatives. According to numerology, a master number can mean difficulty but it can also mean great strength so having one is pretty bittersweet.

If you can learn to take control of the curve balls these numbers will send you then you will definitely be able to have a productive and prosperous life.

Master Number 11

The first Master number is 11 and it represents your instincts. Your intuition, that gut feeling, and those indirect signs you get from God/the universe are very important to you. This can cause you to feel extreme anxiety and have a lot of nervous energy. You probably have a problem with being paranoid and skeptical for no obvious reason.

If you are not focused on something specific then your energy is going to be all over the place. But, when you put all that nervous energy into something concrete then you have no problem creating something magical. Of course, if this power is not kept in check you could sabotage yourself into overthinking.

Denying your gut feeling can cause more harm than good. Because your life path number is so focused on faith letting your instincts guide you is more important than looking for tangible evidence.

I know it can be difficult to overcome these challenges when your intuition is multiplied by 11 (get it?) but the most important person to believe in you is yourself. Take risks, follow your heart and live life spontaneously and if you have a bad feeling about something, trust yourself.

Master Number 22

The Master number 22 in numerology means powerful in the sense of productivity. If your life path number is 22 then you have no problem completing tasks. Being able to efficiently make your dreams a reality is a great character trait you possess.

But “with great power, comes great responsibility,” this quote by Uncle Ben describes your abilities and your downfalls. You have a habit of pushing yourself too far and ultimately not harnessing the great power that comes with the number 22.

If you took time out to believe in your abilities instead of beating yourself up for not reaching your goals in time then life would be easier. You are already down-to-earth, rational, and a hard worker. Having those three qualities is great, you don't need to produce results all the time in order to prove how good you are.

Master Number 33

The number 33 is the master number of all the master numbers. Finding out if you’re a 33 or a 6 can be complicated. With my birthday being January (1), 25th (2+5=7), 1996 (1+9+9+6=25) can add up to equal 33 or 6, all depending on which aspect of numerology I’m tapping into.

33 takes the strengths that both 11 and 22 possess only to store them in one. But guess what? That means they have double the disadvantages also. Mastering themselves is one of the hardest things to do because of their abilities.

If your master number is 33 then you are an extremely creative, extremely nice person who on the flip side can be highly judgmental and critical if you are not balanced. You are able to bring your ideas to life and help others do the same. You could say the spirit of Saint Joan of Arc is in you.

Unless you turn into Simon Cowell by letting your tasks overwhelm you causing you to be irritable and mean-spirited. Your perfectionism can bring out the worst in yourself. You’re a compassionate healer whose creativity exceeds your own capabilities so keeping yourself in check can be crucial.

Your responsibility to live out your passion is a big one but you should do it. Following your passion will be a greater accomplishment for you than anything else. So, stop living for others and live your own life!

Eugene Aldrige is a writer for YourTango.