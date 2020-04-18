How The Zodiac Signs Act Around Their Crush, According To Astrology

Your actions say a lot.

Crushes are exciting and full of possibilities, but we're all familiar with that daunting fear that someone might not like you back. And it can get in the way of that initial excitement.

How do you know if their teasing is flirty or platonic? Are they disinterested or just playing hard to get? Is there a specific way to act around your crush?

Crushes can be confusing, so while things were simpler in elementary school when you could just pass someone a note saying, “Do you like me?” there are still subtle ways of knowing if your crush feels the same way about you.

Each zodiac sign in astrology has their own little tell-tale sign that they’re crushing on someone.

And while you can never know for sure until someone makes the first move, these indicators will help clear up some of the mystery.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries are typically among the most confident of the signs, and their approach to love is no different. Aries is ruled by fiery Mars so they will not be deterred from expressing exactly how they feel.

There isn't much mystery here. If an Aries likes you, you’ll know about it. They are totally unafraid to make the first move. However, they also love the chase, so don’t mistake their teasing for disinterest. It’s all part of their game.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is known to be stubborn, but this fixed Earth sign is ruled by Venus so they feel deeply despite their hard exterior. When Taurus pursues a crush, they are in search of a meaningful connection.

You’ll often catch them asking their crush deep questions in an attempt to bond on an intense level. Their crushes are never frivolous — they take relationships very seriously.

As an Earth sign, Taurus favors physical intimacy, but they are subtle in their approach. Light arm touches and playful pokes are signs that Taurus is crushing.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis are notoriously dualistic and can be hard to read when it comes to whether or not they have a crush. As an Air sign, they love to talk to their crushes, and will be expressive and engaged. What gets confusing is when they give you the cold shoulder moments later, or flirt with an oblivious third party in your presence.

Their hot and cold nature can be hard to keep up with, but if you’re willing to play along with their game, these mixed signals could be a sign that they are into you. And it's not all mind games with Gemini — they are gentle creatures at heart and will appreciate your efforts.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This sign is sensitive by nature, so Cancer will be totally overcome by emotion when they have a crush. However, this is likely to manifest as shyness, since this Water sign is rarely vocal about romantic feelings.

This means, when it comes to Cancer, their crushes can be difficult to separate from their platonic relationships. Instead, they show their affection through attentive eye contact and will want to keep you close.

So, even though you might have to make the first move, their crush isn’t far under their shy exterior.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Fire signs don’t know much about subtlety, and Leos are no different. They love to take the lead when it comes to initial expressions of romantic interest and rarely beat around the bush. If Leo likes you, you’ll probably know it.

But in case you’ve missed their not-so-subtle hints, look out for some humble-bragging, as Leos love to put the best version of themselves forward. This prideful sign is as confident in themselves as they will be in their feelings towards you, so be grateful for their straightforwardness.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos are all about acts of kindness and support. This methodical Earth sign knows the value of routine and organization. They’ll note your patterns and do small favors for you to make your life easier, without you even having to ask.

Because Virgos are observers, they find it difficult to make the first move and ask you out. Instead, they are more likely to ask you to hang out in casual group settings to get to know you more.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love is an important priority for Libras, who are ruled by Venus. They know what they want in relationships, so even if you see them acting coy, it's all an act, as Libras are not shy about love.

Libras will mimic their crush's movements to be in sync with them, balancing out their motions. Life is all about balance for Libra, so they’ll need you to put in just as much effort as them.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

In relationships, Scorpios are known to be loyal, intense and passionate, but they tend to keep their cards close to their chest when it comes to their crushes. They may come across stand-offish at times, but it’s all for fun; they are just taking their time to read you.

Look out for lots of eye contact, as that shows their intrigue. Scorpios have a way of initiating a connection, but they will wait for you to make the first move. So, if you sense a Scorpio has a crush on you, trust your instincts.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This sign thrives on independence, so an initial connection might be hard. If Sagittarius is inviting you to join on their trips or solo escapades, they are most definitely into you.

Sagittarians are often teasing and playful with their crushes. They’ll want their crush to have as much fun as possible, and value your happiness as much as their own. They will make their feelings known over time and are not into playing games.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Like a lot of Earth signs, Capricorns will make their approach slowly. They are reserved and disciplined, only pursuing relationships once they’re satisfied in their careers.

So, you can be confident that Capricorn will be willing to invest time into their crushes. They want to impress and be impressed (think good old-fashioned chivalry). Capricorns want you to feel important, so make sure they know how much they matter to you, too.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius are social butterflies and value their social circle a lot, so be flattered if they invite you into their group. It’s probably a sign they’re interested in you.

They will also show affection in child-like giddiness, poking ribs or pulling hair. Typically, an Aquarius is laid-back and chill, but you might notice uncharacteristic nerves and fidgeting when they’re around a crush.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces are naturally romantic, so their usual daydream-like behavior is hard to separate from a crush. Often, they will want to spend a lot of time with their crush. This is a pretty big deal for Pisces, who really value their alone time.

Ultimately, though, Pisces can be pretty shy, so don’t be afraid to ask them out because they’re probably already fantasizing about it.

Alice Kelly is a writer who covers trending topics, lifestyle articles and zodiacs.