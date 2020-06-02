How To Tell If A Gemini Likes You, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Their indecision is confusing.

Let's be honest: it's hard to tell when Gemini likes you. The upside is that when they do like you, you've made it on to their list of "people they approve of."

While that might not sound all that enticing, it's what you get when you're working the love circuit with Gemini, the most indecisive and confused zodiac sign of them all!

Depending on your sign, Gemini will have strong feelings towards you. Some signs are just impossible for Gemini to love, unless, of course, you show signs of weakness.

They love to take on a project, and there's nothing in the world that seduces a Gemini better than a broken person with no self-esteem. If you're that person, you hold the golden ticket to Gemini's heart.

However, if you're confident and have it all together, there's a good chance Gemini will pass you by, or, at least, demote you to a person of interest, someone less than a romantic interest. Alas, there are Geminis out there and they're looking for love.

If one does happen to stumble on you, here's how to tell if a Gemini likes you.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Gemini will find you fascinating, Aries.

They'll admire your strength, your ferocity, and they will find you sexually attractive. You'll see in them all the signs of someone in the throes of lust, but they will not offer you commitment in the slightest.

Attracted, yes, but down for a life long relationship? No way, certainly not with you, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Once again, the sexual attraction will be noticeable and obvious here. Gemini gets along very well with Taurus, and when it comes to love and courtship, they'll take that chance.

You'll see them try and impress you, but don't be surprised if they pull back suddenly. You frighten them, Taurus, and if they stick around, they might just be a good mate for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If there's anyone Gemini can't stand, it's another Gemini! You both know each other's moody behavior all too well, and it just doesn't blend well.

Nonetheless, there are Gemini couplings, and should a Gemini like you, they will appeal to your sense of materialistic things. You both like the same "stuff," so expect a show of affection to come in the form of sharing a mutual interest with you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're just the right kind of soft for Gemini to be able to tolerate, Cancer.

Expect them to come at you as if they were the savior of your life. That's how they see you: as someone who needs them desperately.

And should you actually be as desperate as Gemini sees you, you will be swept off your feet.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's going to be all about admiration, Leo, when it comes to Gemini liking you.

They will ask questions, participate in whatever you think is cool, and they'll stick around you for company. You might be a bit intimidating to Gemini, but you've got that right kind of strength to them — the kind they can handle.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Gemini is completely into you, Virgo, but they have no idea what they're signing on for.

While Gemini might want to know you in every manner of the word, you might not be able to handle the pushiness of Gemini. And, yes, they can be insanely pushy. They'll take your suggestions for a while, but say the wrong thing and boom — they're out the door.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Are you wimpy enough to merit the love of a Gemini? Are you willing to sign on for that kind of masochism, Libra? If so, you may have just found your heart's desire in this person.

To show they like you, the first thing they'll do is tell you what you need in your life. After that, they'll tell you what you want, how to do it, what you need to get rid of, and so on.

Libra, if you like that Gemini back, strap your leash on now and get used to it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

If you've got the money, Gemini's got the time.

When Gemini likes you, Scorpio, it's about what you have to offer, be it intimacy, money or opportunity. They'd love for you to pay their rent, and perhaps all their bills if you're willing, which we all know you're not.

You get along well as friends, but if they feel amorous towards you, it will come with a bill.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Famously compatible, Gemini and Sagittarius can grow into an amazing relationship... until, of course, Gemini starts to do their judging routing.

You will be loved and adored by Gemini, but you'll come to know that the words "love" and "adored" are meaningless words. Once they turn on you, which is inevitable, you will be worthy of garbage to them.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

As long as you both keep it superficial and non-committal, you two should get along fine.

When courted by Gemini, you'll realize right away that they're devious and deceptive; they're game players and they love one-upmanship.

Capricorn, while you're intense and dedicated to work, they're lazy and distracted. Stick with the sex and kick the rest of the charade to the curb.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Bingo — you've found your match in Gemini, Aquarius.

It's not that you need to be led, but let's face it: you do enjoy when someone else takes over. Gemini loves to take over and will totally show you a good time, as long as you're up for paying for them.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

A match made in heaven is what you've got here, Pisces. Your ship has come in.

Gemini is going to be so attracted to everything you're about, and they will show it by sharing their favorite movies with you, and insisting you get into their favorite music. As long as you can dig what they have to offer, you'll be the fulfillment of any Gemini's dream.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.