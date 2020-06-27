Why Do Pisces Fall In Love Easily

Next stop: Lovers Lane

Why do Pisces fall in love so easily? Love at first sight is taboo for many zodiac signs, but for Pisces, passion and chemistry in love is what they live by.

Pisces fall in love easily because they believe in true love.

How does a Pisces know when they have found their one true love?

Every zodiac sign experiences love and relationships differently and this has to do with their childhood experiences and any underlying trauma that has not been accounted for.

I'd like to think of "love at first sight" in the exact same way as some of the contestants on reality love shows.

But for Pisces, love is different (each and every time).

Pisces will fall in love easily because a potential love interest is interesting. When they meet someone they immediately sprung.

Is it just like reality tv or do Pisces zodiac signs truly fall in love as soon as they see an attractive person?

I have never been a believer of love at first sight, rather "lust at first sight" rings truer than the other.

How can a Pisces love someone based on first impressions? Is it their looks or is it truly their heart and soul?

Believe it or not, astrology has everything to do with how quickly we may fall in love with someone.

Some zodiac signs, like Pisces, can fall for you in the blink of an eye, but others tend to take time; slow and steady wins the race.

So, why do these fishes fall too quickly over the first hook that falls into the sea? Let's get into it!

Here's why Pisces falls in love so fast with other zodiac signs, per astrology:

Pisces fall in love so easily because they are spiritually open.

The Pisces is the twelfth zodiac sign of the group and they carry the weight of their fellow signs along their journeys.

Unlike the other water signs— Cancer and Scorpio, the Pisces will strive for being in a relationship that both people have a strong telepathic connection.

Pisces' crave a lifelong partner who shares the same values and goals as them; their relationships with their friends and family show just how much they value a close partnership.

Pisces is dreamy because they are ruled by Neptune, which makes it easy to fall in love.

Pisces is ruled by Neptune, the planet of the dreamworld, illusions, and fantasy. This can either benefit the Pisces or harm them in the future.

When they find someone who checks off all requirements of being their ideal partner, the Pisces will begin to fantasize about a reality that is not the same as their own.

By doing this, they might see their person as "the one," but red flags are present and they are disregarding them by living in a dream world.

Pisces zodiac signs love love, so when they fall it's an emotional experience.

Pisceans will show their love and devotion to their friends, family, and lovers at all times.

Pisces are big on reassurance and once they feel their people giving them the love they want, they will give you their heart.

This can backfire when someone who is manipulative and deceiving walks into their life.

This person can put on a facade and act as if they care about the Pisces, and what happens?

Pisces will see it as real and authentic love.

Pisces fall in love because it allows them to give.

If you have a Pisces in your life, you can always see how giving they truly are. No matter who it is, a Pisces will offer their services to anyone in need of assistance.

They don't help others for attention or recognition; their hearts are made of gold and all they want for everyone is to be happy.

When an opportunist walks into a Pisces life, they will take advantage of their giving spirit and disguise these actions by trying to justify why they're the ones who need the help of a Pisces.

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.