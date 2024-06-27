What makes a good dad? There are so many ways a man can define fatherhood, but that doesn't mean all men will be a good dad, at least not in the way a child needs.

All men can become a father, of course, but some zodiac signs have the gift of being an amazing dad. In fact, being the best dad a kid can have comes naturally to them.

Whether you hope some day to become a father or already have kids of your own, there are certain astrological signs who make great fathers, and then there are those who don't quite fit the role naturally.

Here are the zodiac signs who make great dads, ranked from best to worst

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn was born to be a father — it’s their true calling. As a father, they like to teach by example. Capricorn dads want their children to be hardworking, responsible, and educated, just like them. As such, they are always looking for new ways to educate their children, whether it be creatively or traditionally.

As much as Capricorn wants to give their children everything they want, spoiling them isn’t something this dad believes in. Rather, they want their kids to learn for themselves and be independent.

Tips for Capricorn dads: This zodiac sign can connect with their kids by teaching them lessons through actions. This allows them to think for themselves and become self-reliant.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is one of the most affectionate parents out there. As a father, it’s important to them that their children feel secure and safe. Along with security, Taurus wants their kids to understand the importance of family.

This dad is always trying to come up with creative, new ways to bring everyone together. Though Taurus is stubborn, as parents they are patient and hardly ever raise their voice. A Taurus dad’s children love that he’s loyal and know that he will be there for them at any moment.

Tips for Taurus dads: Putting family first is a great way to teach kids certain skills they can use later in life and as they grow up. If Taurus has more than one child, they should be sure to schedule one-on-one time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As a father, it’s important for Gemini to have kids that are physically and mentally healthy. Instead of coming home from the grocery store with chips and frozen pizzas, they prefer a cleaner approach to meal preparations; Gemini dads also know that certain stressors strain their kid’s brain.

Luckily, Gemini encourages their children to participate in sports or any other kind of physical activity to keep them fit and busy. They want to teach their kids everything they know, and believe it’s essential for kids to be culturally educated.

Tips for Gemini dads: Gemini may put too much focus on physical health, when mental health is also key. They can provide a safe and quiet environment for their kids to unwind, and listen intently when their kids have an issue.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Family time is the most important thing to Cancer dads! They love to create family traditions, whether it’s playing board games, going to the movies, or taking trips to the zoo. Cancer wants everyone in their family to be close and have precious memories of growing up.

However, sometimes Cancer’s children might think they are a little too involved in their lives. While it’s great that they want to be a hands-on parent, it can push the kids away and create a distance if Cancer isn’t careful.

Tips for Cancer dads: If Cancer wants their children to enjoy family time, it’s important to respect their privacy. That means knocking before entering their room and not asking prying questions.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

One of Scorpio’s biggest concerns as a father is keeping their children busy. They want their kids to grow up to be social and outgoing, so they encourage them to be as involved in as many extracurriculars as possible.

Scorpio believes that a busy child is a happy child, so they try different ways to help them pursue their interests and hobbies. It’s a great way for Scorpio’s kids to discover their likes, dislikes, skills, and passions.

Tips for Scorpio dads: Even though they want the best for their children, Scorpio may come off as too controlling at times. So, it’s okay to give the kids a break if they don’t feel like doing a specific extracurricular.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces’ parenting legacy focuses strongly on creative freedom and expression. Whatever interests their children have, Pisces dads will do anything to help them explore it deeper and develop it as much as possible.

For this dad, one of their biggest values is being kind to others. By watching, their children learn how to be kind and show respect to everyone they meet. Pisces is extremely focused on their kids becoming amazing, well-rounded individuals.

Tips for Pisces dads: While their intentions as a father are remarkably selfless, sometimes Pisces forgets to add structure, being a bit too lenient. It’s okay to say no every now and then.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

For Libra dads, their children’s needs mean everything. Whatever their child needs, Libra gives it to them without hesitation. If their kid wants the newest piece of technology, Libra will purchase it. If they want ice cream for dinner, that’s what they serve.

In Libra’s family, there aren’t any secrets. Libra dads make it a point to be open and honest with their kids, so their children trust them in return. But it’s easy for Libra to become resentful when they don’t receive the same level of effort they put into improving their father-child relationship.

Tips for Libra dads: Because Libra dads are so concerned with their children’s needs, sometimes it’s hard to say no, but it’s an essential lesson of growing up. Libra should also not expect so much from their kids, knowing instead that there is shared love there.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries are passionate, assertive, and make great leaders. Their passion and determination is bound to be the roots for their children’s success, no doubt. Aries dads want their kids to learn from them how to be humble, independent, and goal-oriented.

On the other hand, sometimes Aries lets their stubbornness get the best of them. This can create a lot of drama and fighting in the household, and if Aries isn’t careful, it can do a lot of damage to their relationship with their children.

Tips for Aries dads: If Aries can learn to be just a little more patient and understanding, their kids will appreciate and look up to them even more than they already do.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo is a strict dad, the “take your shoes off in the house” kind of parent. In a house full of children, they always make sure everything (and everyone) is clean and neat. Virgo dads are big on chores and believe it teaches kids responsibility and accountability.

Even though Virgo can be a bit of a neat freak, they still respect and value their kids’ opinions and feelings. This allows their kids to trust their father, and know that he will always be there for them.

Tips for Virgo dads: Virgo should make sure they aren’t overwhelming their kids with attentiveness. If they are always fixing a hair that’s out of place, or questioning them about their whereabouts all the time, it might become a little overbearing.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo can be pretty indulgent and impulsive at times. Like any proud parent, they enjoy bragging about their kids and spoiling them without any hesitation. Leo dads want their children to have a better life, but sometimes they get carried away by focusing on their own needs instead of your children’s.

Leo has plenty of important lessons to teach their kids, but they don’t always need to shift the focus to making sure their children have material items. Perhaps the first lesson they can teach is that everything in life is earned.

Tips for Leo dads: Instead of putting the focus on spoiling their kids, Leo dads can begin with simple lessons. It will teach their kids that they can’t always get what they want, and that patience is a virtue.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius loves to travel and be adventurous, and they want their kids to be the same way. Sometimes Sagittarius dads will even go as far as pulling their children out of school to take them on road trips.

Being a father can be difficult for them in this aspect, because they want their kids to see the world and be culturally educated. But Sagittarius also has a hard time prioritizing and helping their kids become responsible adults.

Tips for Sagittarius dads: Sagittarius often loses sight of their role as a parent and takes on more of a friend role. It might seem good at the time, but it can lead to larger issues down the road.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

As a father, sometimes Aquarius feels like they need to be their child’s best friend. This zodiac sign is laid-back, calm, and can be emotionally detached, but when it comes to raising a kid, it's not always easy to act that way.

Not everyone has what it takes to be the greatest parent ever, and that's okay — everyone makes mistakes. But children crave and need emotional support; without it, they can run into a whole gamut of other obstacles in their lives.

Tips for Aquarius dads: There’s nothing more important to a child than a parent’s love, so Aquarius dads should do the best they can for their family. Make sure to give them lots of love and pay close attention to their needs.

Hannah Kern is a writer and frequent contributor to YourTango and DelawareO. She covers astrology, pop culture and relationships.