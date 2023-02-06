What You're Like As A Parent, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Everybody has their own parenting style. You might be very strict, fairly easygoing, or a complete helicopter parent. The way you parent might be a combination of styles.

But your zodiac sign influences what you're like as a parent in a number of ways, too: the quirks of your personality, the way you express grief or happiness, and the way you treat others — especially the way you treat your children.

What the zodiac signs are like as parents

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The good news is that your fiery nature makes you a wonderful advocate for your child. You'll stand up to anyone for the good of your child.

But since Aries is a sign of war, you can get into some major arguments with your kids. Butting heads all the time can make those teenage years tension-filled for everybody concerned.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20):

Some say that Taureans make the best parents because they're so stable, patient, and strong.

The problem with Taurean parents is that, since they themselves love pretty things that can boost social status, they can sometimes go overboard when it comes to their kids. You don't have to dress every inch of them in designer clothes, nor do you have to hire Taylor Swift to sing at their sweet sixteen party. You can show you love them just by loving them.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have strong opinions and a very strong moral compass, which makes you well-suited for parenting.

One of the qualities that Geminis are known for, however, is their ever-changing moods. Since children crave consistency and stability, be sure to keep your emotional mood swings in check.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Family is everything to a Cancer parent, and you're the most caring nurturer in the zodiac. You make sure that your home is a wonderfully warm environment for your child to thrive in.

Advertisement

Your parenting problem is that you have a tendency to be a little overprotective. You don't want to raise someone who's too terrified to leave the nest.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos are almost always the cool dad or mom. You remember what it was like to be young and have fun because in your head you still are that way.

That said, you can get a little too enthusiastic and dramatic, and you have trouble not upstaging everyone in the room, including your own child. Let your kid be the center of attention sometimes.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Parenting means doing 500 things at once, and you excel at organization. You handle your child's schedule like a professional, and your child thrives because of the structure and routine you give the.

But watch out for being too much of a perfectionist when it comes to your kids. Children need to fail and make mistakes in order to learn from them. Don't fault your kids or yourself for not being perfect.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras are fair, balanced, and affectionate. You love to share experiences and culture with your kids and love a family vacation to Italy or the Grand Canyon more than anything.

However, you can be a little indecisive and also have difficulty with dispensing discipline. Don't let your kids mistake your kindness and fairness with weakness.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You're amazingly intuitive, especially when it comes to what's going on with your children.

You've been known to micro-manage your children's lives, so try to remember that your children have their own lives, and at some point will need to make their own decisions.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarian parents are always up for fun and doing cool things. If your kid misses school because you all went to the beach, that's OK.

One of your biggest issues is speaking without thinking, which can be bad if you've said something crude or insensitive. Being fun and spontaneous is great, just remember that when your kids or other children are around, you're the adult.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You're your child's rock. You work hard and make an incredibly stable environment for your kids.

Your problem is that you can be too serious and responsible. It's OK to crack a smile every now and then, and it's imperative for you to take a vacation every now and then. All work and no play never worked for anybody.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You don't give a crap what other people think and are raising your kids to be independent, creative, open-minded individuals.

You treat your kids as if they were your peers or friends, but sometimes they need you to be an authority figure. Find the right balance between being your own true self and a source of strength and consistency for your kids.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces naturally gravitate to children and shower them with love. You're creative, artistic, and loving.

Your parenting challenge is that you have a tendency to be passive-aggressive and/or emotionally manipulative. No one can read your mind, so tell people exactly what's happening and move on.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer and performer. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, and Woman's Day.