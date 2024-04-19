The Most Successful Kids Learn These 10 Lessons From Their Parents

We are our kid's first teachers.
By David McFadden
Last updated on Apr 19, 2024
Photo: Colin + Meg | Unsplash
Every family has their own set of values — those things we believe in most and hold the strongest convictions about. Whatever those values are, we teach them to our children. Whether we realize it or not, they come through in the way we speak, the stories we tell, and the way we treat others. No matter what lessons we deliberately intend to teach, our children learn exactly what it is we value as they watch our attitudes, reactions, and interactions. This means it is vitally important that we as parents give conscious thought to understanding our own set of values. To do so, you must first determine what those cherished values are, and then develop a plan to pass them on.
The most successful kids learn these 10 life lessons from their parents:
1. Having a strong work ethic
There is a great deal of discussion these days regarding the work ethic of Millennials — as there has been such a discussion about each generation in the last several decades. Some families have a family history of workaholics whose children feel abandoned. Some families believe drive and ambition are crucial. What sort of work ethic do you wish to instill in your children?
RELATED: 15 Science-Backed Tips To Raise Your Kids To Be Major Brainiacs
2. Protecting and caring for each other
How important is family to you? Do you want to pass on the value that we do our best to protect and take care of other family members? Do you feel that family is created through more than DNA?
3. Respect for each other and all human beings
In the U.S., we place a high value on individual rights. What do you want your children to know and value regarding their outlook on the rights of people as individuals, as nationalities, as races, and as genders?
4. Honesty
Do you have a strong perspective regarding lying and truth-telling that you want your children to embrace? Are there occasions on which you believe it may be okay, or perhaps even better, to lie than to tell the truth? Or do you believe the truth is most important at all times and in all situations?
RELATED: 7 Personality Traits Of Happy Kids (Who Grow Into Successful Adults)
5. Responsibility
Is it important to you that individuals take responsibility for their actions, and that they follow through on tasks they say they will do?
6. Tradition
Some families have traditions that have been a mainstay of family life for generations. These may be part of a cultural heritage, a religious practice, or a preference for certain holidays. The traditions you believe have added meaning to your life are important to share with your children.
7. Generosity
Do you consider responding to the needs of others a priority? Is it important to you to be of help to family and friends in times of crisis? What about being of help to strangers?
RELATED: The Simplest Way To Raise A Nice Human Being
8. Intellectual curiosity
There is much to learn in life, and the most productive, well-adjusted people never stop learning. Helping your children develop their natural curiosity about the world and people around them will serve them well throughout life.
9. Forgiveness
We are all hurt, misled, and even betrayed by others from time to time throughout our lives. It is important to teach our children the art of forgiveness, as well as how to protect themselves, set boundaries, and recognize signs of abuse from people who habitually inflict pain on and take advantage of others.
10. Effective communication
Learning to communicate effectively is a skill that pays great dividends throughout life. Without this skill, we have difficulty standing up for ourselves and making our needs known, which can lead to unnecessary hurt, disappointment, and resentment in our personal and professional relationships. Developing the ability to communicate effectively builds confidence, opens doors, enhances problem-solving, and increases success in life.
Related Stories From YourTango:
You can adopt the list above as your own, or use each as a starting point for discussions with your spouse (and perhaps your kids as well). Once you've determined the values YOU want to instill in your children, the next step is to create a strategy for doing so. One of my grandsons was visiting recently. His father (my son) had spoken to him a few times about "life lessons," and my grandson started a game in which each of us would state a life lesson, and then we would all discuss it to see if we agreed it was a truly an important life lesson, or just something silly we'd thought up.
As we took turns, we each came up with both silly and serious ideas. A couple of times along the way my grandson said, "Dad, we need to add that one to my big list of life lessons." We were following the admonition of Deuteronomy 11:19 and teaching values as we lived our lives. You can do the same once you have a clear vision of what you want to pass on.
RELATED: The Most Important Thing You Can Teach Your Kid
More for You:
Drs. Debbie and David McFadden are relationship and life coaches with master's degrees in education and social work. They specialize in helping struggling and distressed couples improve their relationships.