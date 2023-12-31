We all have more than one soulmate. There's the ultimate “one true love” a.k.a the romantic soulmate. But there are also platonic soulmates who bring us joy and peace and karmic soulmates who bring massive challenges into our lives.

Interactions with the latter often start powerfully and develop incredibly fast. Some people even feel a strong sense of déjà vu in the presence of their karmic soulmates, mainly because their souls have known each other in other lifetimes.

Unfortunately, all karmic soulmates go through a pattern where things are great at first — unbelievably so sometimes — before they devolve into madness, toxicity and drama. In Chinese astrology, this experience is classified under the umbrella of “six conflicts” (liù chōng; 六冲), which refers to six pairs of Chinese zodiac signs who engage with each other as karmic soulmates.

Here's your karmic soulmate, according to your Chinese zodiac sign.

Rat and Horse

Rat zodiac sign folks are quick-witted, resourceful, and versatile. They always find a way through life, no matter what, preferring the path of least resistance. Horse zodiac sign folks are active, energetic, and freedom-loving. They are loyal to a fault but tend to butt heads unnecessarily when their pride gets hurt.

These two zodiac signs will appreciate each other's fun-loving side and will bond over good humor. But eventually, Rat will grow tired of Horse's brash ways and thoughtlessness while Horse will look down on Rat as shrewd or cowardly (depending on their own perspective of the world). They will ultimately part ways when they realize even their senses of humor don't match as much as they thought they did at first.

Ox and Goat

Ox zodiac sign folks are peaceful, determined, and strong. They always show up and keep their promises. Goat zodiac sign folks are gentle, sympathetic, and resilient. They don't give up once they make up their mind.

These two zodiac signs will bond over their shared stubborn streak and will admire how they prefer peacefulness over conflicts and open hostility. But over time, they will find each other's company boring or a lesson in capitulation, which neither will like. They will ultimately part ways when they realize they have personal values that conflict because of a generational difference.

Tiger and Monkey

Tiger zodiac sign folks are powerful, strategic, and confident. They like to keep their secrets close to their chest until they pounce. Monkey zodiac sign folks are curious, intelligent, and mischievous. They can easily switch from being a part of a team to being the leader.

These two zodiac signs will initially admire each other's strength and intelligence and may want to become allies. But over time, they will realize that they cannot trust each other completely because of how shrewd they are. There will always have that niggling feeling that the other party will pull one over them sooner or later.

Rabbit and Rooster

Rabbit zodiac sign folks are gentle, creative, and lucky. They believe in living life with empathy and goodwill. Rooster zodiac sign folks are colorful, fashion-forward, and courageous. They are also very good at accumulating resources.

These two zodiac signs will love engaging with each other at first and may even fall head over heels in love. But their camaraderie will hit a snag when pride gets in the way, more so from Rooster's side. Rabbit may still try to make the connection work, but they will soon realize the relationship is incompatible because of different perspectives.

Dragon and Dog

Dragon zodiac sign folks are natural leaders, charismatic, and powerful. They believe they are destined for greatness and so they make it happen. Dog zodiac sign folks are loyal, diligent, and strong. They keep their promises and can work well in teams.

These two zodiac signs have a high possibility of falling into a leader and subordinate role when they engage with each other. But over time, they will realize they are not each other's equals and will either feel they need more from the relationship or will become resentful. Dog is usually the one who wishes to walk away first, although Dragon will say it out loud before Dog comes around to it.

Snake and Pig

Snake zodiac sign folks are reserved, intelligent, and enigmatic. They also tend to be highly intuitive. Pig zodiac sign folks are resourceful, generous, and energetic. They also tend to evaluate people and situations based on perceived value and then interact with them accordingly.

When these two zodiac signs meet, they will find each other mysterious and attractive at first and will be drawn closer by curiosity. But later, both will consider the other too calculative, which can lead to all kinds of drama and toxicity. If they choose to stay together, their life will be rife with family politics.

