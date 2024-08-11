The One Thing That Keeps Your Zodiac Sign Up All Night

Being a human should come with the necessary ability to fall asleep and stay asleep. Unfortunately, many people are unable to fall asleep at night for multiple reasons.

Perhaps it's due to an overactive mind, concerns about next-day responsibilities, sleep disorders, and even using their phones too soon before bed. But as astrology has shown, these conditions vary from zodiac sign to zodiac sign.

Here's the one thing that keeps each zodiac sign up all night

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Aries doesn't sleep because they are worried about how they are perceived by others.

Did someone get them wrong the day before? Did someone not take them seriously? Aries won't sleep because they will ruminate over someone's opinion of them, scripting a comeback for the next day, while lying in bed until 5 a.m., trying to sleep.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Taurus can't stop thinking... to the point where it could seriously drive them so crazy, they have immense trouble getting a good night's sleep.

Going over details again and again, until all details seem pointless and senseless — that's what Taurus does on a nightly basis. They have too many thoughts with too little direction.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Sometimes, Gemini sleeps incredibly well; however, they are often kept awake all night thinking about a decision they absolutely cannot make, no matter how easy it is.

Once Gemini sees there's another side to the story, they are paralyzed by the idea of having to make a decision, and that robs them of their rest.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Cancer has great plans and thinks to the future, which usually prevents them from getting the shut-eye they need.

They collapse from stress and end up with much bedrest, but it never satisfies or heals because they don't sleep. Stress is high with Cancer, and it shows when they go to bed early and fall asleep many hours later.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Being that Leo is obsessive, sleep is a thing of the past for them.

They probably got great sleep as children, but as adults Leo just doesn't have time. They've got other things on their mind, like how to rule the world or get the most attention in a crowd.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

There isn't anything that allows Virgo to get a good night's sleep, as they are one of the biggest worriers of all the zodiac signs.

Virgo is so used to not sleeping that they've sort of mastered it. They go to work after one hour of sleep, and somehow manage to survive on fumes.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Sleepless, stressed out, filled with anxiety, and possibly ridden with guilt, Libra never sleeps.

They carry with them a natural guilt complex, so if they've done anything wrong, they suffer. They admit that guilt all night long, giving them the punishment they require and the insomnia they deserve.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

When Scorpio doesn't sleep, it's because they are plotting something.

It could be revenge or the destruction of a foe, but it could be that they don't sleep because they weren't able to hurt someone the day before. Whatever it is that keeps Scorpio awake at night, their problem will be rectified the next day.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Sagittarius tends to keep themselves away stressing over money.

They stress about finances more than any other zodiac sign does, and they seem to take the whole thing to heart. Money issues make Sagittarius sick to their stomach, and that translates as a lack of sleep due to financial woes.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

What makes a Capricorn happy is order; what makes a Capricorn unable to sleep is disorder.

When things are scattered, messy or unpredictable, Capricorn is one sleepless bag of nerves. If their home is in disarray, sleep doesn't come; if work is disturbed by chaos, their mind is a mess into the early hours.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Aquarius can't sleep because they have done unpleasant things they know will come back to haunt them.

They sleep in anticipation of the other shoe dropping; they wait for karma to strike them, as they know they've played a dastardly role in creating something awful. A lack of sleep claims them nightly, as they find it difficult to live with themselves.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Pisces have trouble falling sleep because there are other things more important to them than rest.

Pisces likes to focus on an individual, usually a family member they can pick apart, and then they spend all night on a mental hatefest directed at that person. They will chew that person to death in their mind, and won't let go until it's time for breakfast.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.