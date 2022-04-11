How The Weekly Love Horoscope For April 11 - 17, 2022 Is 'Transformational' For All Zodiac Signs

Your weekly love horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting April 11 - 17, 2022, and this week is transformational.

No matter what zodiac sign you are, you are entering one of the most life-changing weeks of the entire year, especially when it comes to love and relationships.

An astrology event is known to be more significant based on how often or little it occurs is happening this week, and it's one that changes everything.

This week on Tuesday, April 12, the Jupiter and Neptune divine union in Pisces will occur. This is an event that has been over one hundred and sixty years in the making and which will not occur again for another two hundred years.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, which means that the significance and power it will have over your life is momentous.

You have already been working towards this energy as the union between the two planets has been built for the past month and will continue to influence your life until the end of April.

In itself, this is enough to shape the energy of the entire week, but Mars will also be joining Venus in Pisces and the Full Moon in Libra will be taking place as well.

The magic that is possible this week for fated encounters and interactions is unsurmountable. Anything is possible if you believe it is, especially when it comes to love.

Dates to note for this week's love horoscope.

Tuesday, April 12

This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as Neptune and Jupiter form their divine union in Pisces bringing together both love and fate.

While these two planets will be close enough all month to keep influencing your relationship and life, today hosts a special opportunity to jump timelines and make miracles happen.

Thursday, April 14

After a brief period of separation Mars once again joins Venus in Pisces today, bringing the celestial lovers together.

Mars and Venus together in Pisces represent a balance within yourself that will also be existing within your relationships as well.

Mars and Venus in Pisces is a return to romance and unconditional love, but it also brings forgiveness and a deepened significance for the connection itself.

Saturday, April 16

The Full Moon in Libra, one of Venus’s ruling signs, shapes out the week with a note of both balance and love. Libra is an air sign that strives for justice and a sense of balance or fairness.

In relationships, this translates to a dynamic partnership in which each person can complement the other. After the astrology of the week, this could represent a big turning point in your relationship in which whatever struggles you have recently gone through have all been for the greater good.

Here's what your sign can expect during this week's transformational weekly love horoscope starting April 11 - 17, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The pressure will feel like it will be this week, but so will the inspiration. Any challenges or difficulties that you have had recently in your relationship will seem like they are bringing you a sense of clarity this week.

Either a way to move forward or the ability to see that the purpose of your time together has been served. This is the moment where there is more going back, it is all forward from here.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

As you begin the week it will feel like there is something coming even if you cannot put your finger on what it is.

The Full Moon at the end of the week will tie into your Eclipse at the end of the month so anything that happens is a sign from the universe.

Pay particular attention to those lessons or truths you have been trying to avoid; love needs you to make sure you are all in.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

When you take chances, you are gifted with the ability to see why comfort zones are not the positive thing you make them out to be.

Do not hold back in love this week or the risks that you take to follow your heart.

The past is over and now is the time to fully embrace the moment that you are in now because that is where happiness truly lies.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The divine union of Neptune and Jupiter in Pisces at the start of the week will bring a great deal of strength to you as a water sign.

This should help you come out of your shell about a particular relationship. Let this wave push you forward, allowing you to share your truth with the one that matters.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Take this week as a chance to embrace your true self. Instead of fighting with your heart, give in to it. Do not speak of what is impossible, but instead of what you are truly passionate about.

There is only so long that you can debate with your inner voice before you accept it. The sooner you do, the sooner love will arrive.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

All the Pisces energy this week will hit you right in the relationship sector of your life. Think big and then be prepared to go after what you most want.

Do not let past mistakes darken the lens of what is possible. Instead, trust that while everything has served a purpose, it does not need to hold you back from living the life that you have dreamed of.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Try to take it easy at the beginning of the week as your annual full moon at the end will bring some important opportunities up to the surface. It is okay to go slow in love, but at times doing so actually can hurt the natural progression of the relationship.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Instead of pumping the brakes because you think it is best, try to surrender and see where it is meant to take you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Take time to reflect this week on how far you have come from who you used to be. Whether a decade ago or only a few months, there have already been some dramatic shifts for you this year.

The best part is this is just the beginning. The Piscean energy this week should bring in some opportunities for clarity and joy in your relationship, letting you let go enough to trust that it is not going to be taken away.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Piscean energy hits you in your most sensitive area this week, your home, family, and most committed relationship. It means that there are changes and expansion opportunities coming up, but you must be ready to fully embrace them.

Doing this means that you may have to let go of something else. Try to focus on all you must gain and not what it feels like you are losing.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Even though you don’t often be available to feel all your emotions, during the next few days you will not have much another choice.

The more you fight this emotional tide, the more it may feel like you struggle. Instead, give in to them. Set aside time to feel.

Whether it is about the past, a current relationship, or even one you hope for the future, let yourself feel what all of it brings. This just may help you realize how powerful your feelings are.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Make sure that you take the time to have important conversations this week. Even though it may be more fun to simply kick back and enjoy time together, there is a lot of growth that is possible this week by making sure you are speaking on the full spectrum of how you feel.

Once you do, the quality time between you and a partner will be even more magical.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Miracles do happen Pisces and this is the week that you can start expecting the tides to turn. You are entering one of the most powerful times of the year for you, especially when it comes to relationships and romance.

Make sure that you have cleared any doubt from your mind and that your heart is open so that you can fully receive the amazing surprises the universe has in store this week for you.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.