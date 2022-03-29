Each Zodiac Sign's Monthly Tarot Card Reading For April, 2022

Welcome to the Monthly Tarot Reading for April 2022 for each zodiac sign in astrology. And what a lovely month April is going to be. There's such an air of freshness here, and even though we'll be put through our paces, there's basically nothing we can't do if we believe in ourselves.

April is all about believing in one's self. This month brings the rains of renewal, and everyone feels it in their gut; it's time to let go of the harsh Winter's learnings. We are now about progress and excellence. What was once dim and dull, is now bright, promising, and shiny.

And it's ours for the taking.

The Tarot is exceptionally kind to us this month, and there seems to be a 'feel' to the cards that let us know that whatever we endure in this life, there's always a place where we can find love — even if that place is inside us, alone.

Monthly One Card Tarot Reading For Each of the Zodiac Signs For April 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Ah, to get this card to represent your entire month of April certainly can't be bad. What you can expect is to overcome something harsh, something that needed to be ended, so that you can flourish once again, like yourself. Love and attraction come easily to you this month, and you'll be noticing that you're at the center of someone's attention, in all the right ways. You may just be ready for a new love, Aries, and you may very well be advised to take it.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

Oh, this is going to be one fun month for you, Taurus, as you listen to your heart while it takes you to all the right places. You may throw caution to the wind, but do you care? No, not a wink. You feel more passionately now than you ever did about life and you want to live it. Your negativity is a thing of the past, and should anyone get in your way or say something stupid to you, you just let it wash away. You're in good spirits throughout all of April — and good for you.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

Perhaps it's because you're tired of taking people's orders and listening to fools, but this month is going to turn you into a helluva pushy person who has an agenda to fulfill. Basically, you're tired of people and you insist on living your life, your way. Someone may call you 'arrogant' and you might very well be, but arrogance is loosely thrown about a word that sometimes implies that one knows what they are doing, in spite of what others think. You do you, confident Gemini.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

This month will have you waiting for something important. You've proven that you have the patience to wait, but the longer you wait, the more you start to doubt that you'll get what you want in the long run. The upshot is this: you will get what you want in April, but it may take an entire month to get there. The month demand patience from you, with a promise of success in the end.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

You can expect a quick turnaround for your efforts this month, Leo. What you do brings instant success, each and every time you attempt something. There are no long terms goals being made during April for you. Instead, you can achieve many things daily, with the certainty that what you create will be both lasting and beneficial to your life. This month is about living in the moment and honoring the love in your life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

Whether upright or reversed, you can't go wrong with this card, Virgo. Welcome to a great month of April for you, as so many of your woes will melt away, leaving you in a state of warmth and love. Your love life will feel easy going and your work situation won't have the same kind of negative vibe as it had in the past. All is well in your world, as April shows you a very good time.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

This card always has a threatening look to it, but in terms of your reality, Libra, it only means that things are about to change for you. That change is necessary, not negative. April brings with it an opportunity, and you've been looking for just such a thing. You may run into delays, but in a way, the more you wait, the more you have time to figure things out as the change wraps you up and delivers you into the new life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Let's keep our heads up for this one, Scorpio. This card generally means the loss of something special, and while we needn't take it too, too seriously in this regard, we might come to know April as the month that something in our lives changed for good. Something irrevocable is going to happen in April, and you'd be best to brace yourself for it. All will be well, and you will find peace at a later date.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Don't be surprised if this month brings you a new friend, Sagittarius. Just as you thought you'd closed down the ranks on friendship, it looks as if there's a new member of the tribe. While this person is quite friendly and interesting, they may not necessarily end up a 'keeper.' But April is going to put you front and center for new experiences with fun people.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

April is nothing you can't handle because you've been here before, and what is implied is that you'll be facing work-related difficulties. You can handle them, but they are really starting to get on your nerves. For someone like you, you want your ship to run efficiently, and anything that upsets the flow is worth being removed. You might end up doing a little 'removal' of your own this month, Capricorn.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

You'll be getting something off your chest this month, Aquarius. April is all about confession and release. This is absolutely what you need, and the sooner you express yourself, the better off you'll be. Apparently, you've been involved in something that is either dubious or questionable to others, and it's now time to 'fess up and let the secret out. Your honesty will serve you well during this time, so go for it. Tell the truth and set yourself free!

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

You'd be best to walk away from those in your life who can't stop nagging you. This card speaks of family members who are annoying and the hassles they present you if you let them. April brings you a fresh perspective on how to deal with annoying people; you need to learn how to ignore them. You've got so much love in you — don't let everyone take advantage of that, simply because they are family.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.