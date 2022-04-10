3 Zodiac Signs With A Rough Horoscope The Week Of April 11 - 17, 2022

The week of April 11 - 17, 2022 should be jam-packed with difficult cosmic goodies for all zodiac signs to digest, mentally, physically, and emotionally.

One transit that affects our weekly horoscope includes the great and widely anticipated Jupiter conjunction with Neptune which begins on April 12, and we'll also be entertaining the presence of the Full Moon in Libra, come April 16.

Our trouble makers this week will come in the celestial form of Moon square Pluto, Moon opposition Uranus, and Moon opposition Mars.

This week that we will depend on our inner strength and resolve to get us through any difficulties that may come our way.

We can expect this week to be rough, especially for three zodiac signs — Taurus, Scorpio, and Aquarius.

This rough week will rouse in us a few days of hostility towards those we consider to be our 'enemies' as well as feelings of false hope and self-doubt; there will be moments during this week when we feel as though we are kidding ourselves.

Did we bite off more than we could chew?

Have we overstepped our mark? Did we lose our sense of discrimination and have now set free the demons of hell? Well, it may not be all that allegorical, but it will certainly be an ego-burner, that's for sure.

Because we start the week out with Mercury in Taurus, we can just assume that we will more than like say the worst thing imaginable at the most inappropriate time. What's more is that we'll defend ourselves, even when we know we're wrong.

This week absolutely kills all sense of discretion and turns us into blabbermouths who can't shut up to save our lives. And that's just Day One.

Hang in there, Taurus, Scorpio, and Aquarius during this rough week starting April 11.

You are among three zodiac signs who have a rough horoscope the week of April 11 - 17, 2022, but some good will result from your hard work and effort.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If there's one thing you really can't handle, it's being around a bunch of adult babies who get stuck in their own self-indulgent martyrdom and spend the day complaining about how awful their life is. You'll get to see plenty of this at your job, this week, Taurus, and boy oh boy will it get under your skin.

In your mind, we all get a certain ratio of complaint time, but if exceeded, it borders on being way too 'emo' for your tastes.

This week is going to be rough. You'll be overwhelmed by everyone else's world of pain because you're the person that everybody always loves to share their story with, you'll be stuck, listening.

What's really going to bug you the most this week is that you can't get what YOU want to be done because you're too busy listening to everyone's grievances and it's starting to pull your energy down, leaving you incapable of action.

This is the kind of week where you will feel drained dry, and by week's end, you'll just become a talking husk. (Don't take that literally, horror fans.)

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

At first, it won't feel like there's much going on, and that's because you are the aggressor this week, Scorpio.

Being aggressive, however, doesn't translate as 'aggressive' to you; it's more like taking control of every situation, which you believe is not only a good thing but a necessary one. And so, you'll use the transits to your advantage.

Meanwhile, there will be a slew of people who think you are arrogant and unneeded, and your version of leadership looks more like a hostile takeover to those involved, who will, in turn, resent you.

So, if being well-liked and popular is your goal of the week, you can toss that right into the dumpster because there's literally nothing you can do this week that will please anyone other than yourself. Suck it up, buttercup.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Your tough week should start off fairly uneventful in all the right ways, until of course mid-week hits, and then it's drama-drama-drama. Just the thing you try to avoid most in this life.

Anyhoo, how this plays out is in relation to family upsets; the kind you've been trying to avoid for years, yet could never really get a handle on.

You'll be particularly peeved by Moon opposition Uranus as that cloying feeling of limitation will take over your world, making you feel as though nothing this week could possibly be accomplished.

It's a week filled with a start, stop, go, stop, etc. You'll try, you'll be thwarted, you'll try again, and eventually, you'll just throw in the towel, hoping for a better, more opportune time during the next week to come.

What's good is that you know when to stop, and you will be able to prevent the overspending of energy on an action that you'll deem futile.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.