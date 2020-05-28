8 Questions To Help You Find Clarity In Uncertain Times

Clarity comes from a state of mental concentration, focus, and attention.

As we navigate the bizarre turmoil of a sweeping worldwide pandemic, it’s no surprise that many things are rising to the surface for us to unravel and process.

We want to know how to find clarity in a cloud of uncertainty that penetrates through the energy vibrations of the planet. We want to be at peace with disrupted routines and regular habits.

As a collective, we find ourselves trying to adjust, adapt, and be flexible day-by-day, while maintaining strength and power in our individual well-being.

During times of crisis, I'm often inspired by stories of prisoners in war camps being held against their will.

The strange paradox of being oppressively trapped versus the innate freedom and liberty that thrived in their minds. Escaping through the mind was a brief glimpse of sanity that allowed them to leave confinement for a while.

Similarly, we are training our minds and emotions to quickly adjust to these uncertain times.

But there is also great freedom and power in all of us that can change the course of our future, even though we may not be able to see it.

This doesn’t mean that everything has to stop — it’s just a time for reflection. We can either be the victims to the situations that are out of our control... or jump on and make the most of it.

Out of the worst, the best can emerge.

As nature continues to thrive in its own self-sustaining ecosystem, nothing is a problem for the birds and the trees. It’s business as usual.

So, what can we learn from our cohabitants?

Imagine living in a way that required very little from the materialistic world where we could live and be happy with minimal stuff.

We're always in control of something.

The most important lesson to learn in these trying times is that we’re always in control when we explore our inner universe. Our mood is driven more by our mindset, rather than tangible things.

For me, personally, I have relished in not having to rush around juggling work and daily tasks.

Normally, first thing in the morning, I’ve got a whole list of things I need to do or places to be by the end of the day. I’m quite good at putting a little pressure on myself to constantly take action.

You can change things now.

Now is an opportunity like no other to create a plan of the improvements I want to make when momentum picks up again.

If you’re feeling a bit stuck, paralyzed, or oppressed, decide what changes you would like to make with your life now instead of waiting for things to pick back up again.

Perhaps, you could review habits and behaviors in your health or a review of your job satisfaction or relationships.

Ask yourself these 8 important questions:

Are you happy in your job or career? Should you have a different attitude to your finances? What would you change in your social life or relationships? How do you feel being alone with yourself? Do you have a propensity to splurge out on things you don’t need? How are your family dynamics? What have you learned through this whole confinement experience? Are you being creative and doing enough happy hobbies between work and family commitments?

Although life may feel a bit stagnant or stuck, there is still a future out there waiting to be carved out. Now is the perfect time to design new ways of being or reach out for help.

So, what will you do differently in your new future and how will you make it happen?

Caroline Rushforth is a certified NLP Coach and Life Coach with over 10 years' experience helping super-caring women who are overwhelmed with worry, negative thoughts, and low self-esteem. She offers a free 30-minute consultation via Zoom or Skype. Send her an email at caroline@carolinerushforth.com.

This article was originally published at carolinerushforth.com. Reprinted with permission from the author.