April 2022 Monthly Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs In Astrology

Welcome to April 2022 and your monthly horoscope, which looks ever so promising for every zodiac sign in astrology.

We can't say that every day, but after looking over the cosmic events of the month, it appears that every sign of the zodiac stands to benefit — one way or another.

We start the month out with New Moon in Aries, and later that week we have Venus entering Pisces.

We progress with Jupiter in Pisces sextile North Node in Taurus. This month we will also experience a Full Moon in Libra and the Pluto retrograde in Capricorn. Phew!

With the Sun entering Taurus, we'll find joy and by the end of the month, we'll get to see a New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse in Taurus. Interesting stuff and so much of it spells success for all. Let's get on it!

Check out your zodiac sign's April 2022 astrology predictions by reading your monthly horoscope below.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This will be a fantastic month for making friends and sharing great ideas that turn into ambitious projects. April seems to have ushered in a sort of 'freshness' for you, Aries as if you personally decided to let bygones be bygones.

You will be giving yourself that second chance — why wait for someone else to do it? Enjoy this month's power of positive thinking. You won't be able to help but feel the hope and change. Your creative juices will be flowing from the very beginning of the month, on through to the end.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You'll get a chance this month to show what you're made of, Taurus. This will be done for the benefit of others, but mostly to prove to yourself that you are capable of going beyond your own limitations.

Obstacles are no problem to you, and if it means that you need to brace yourself for pain or rejection, then so be it — you'll do what's needed, all month long, to ensure things are done the right way. You are a powerful force of goodness and you will be proving that during the month.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

April brings with it so many fruitful opportunities that you won't be able to help but bring in the rewards. You may start the month feeling skeptical, but that will soon fade as you find that you can practically do no wrong.

Trusting yourself, you'll proceed with a much better attitude, and that is when you'll see how things fall into place. Maybe it was just about an attitude adjustment, but once done, you'll be heading towards brilliant success and financial reward.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You tend to really open up during the Spring, and this new season is going to welcome you with open arms. You feel refreshed. April is about letting go of inhibition so that you can enjoy all that is before you.

There's a lot going on socially, as well, and if you can get past your fear of getting too close to a person, you'll find that during the month, you'll make new friends — the kind that last and can be trusted. Trust is always an issue with you, Cancer, however, April will put you more at ease in that department.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

April is going to make you very aware that if you're going to take on something huge, like a creative project or a work-related task, you better do it right. This month brings you awareness of work.

You'll realize that you can't get away with making too many mistakes, as this kind of behavior will eventually be your undoing. You take things more seriously this April because you see how it affects you for the better. This is a good month for you to start something altogether new and challenging.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Just as you thought you couldn't take another minute of the abuse you get at work, you'll be shown that, not only is the abuse about to stop — it's going to get radically better for you. In your case, that means an upgrade in pay.

There are so many things you want to buy — for yourself and for others. You want to be so much more generous than you've been able to, and now it seems that the door to financial reward has finally opened to you. April will be a lucrative month.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

April is the month where you get to take some time off to simply be yourself. That doesn't necessarily mean a vacation, but there's a noticeable change in you, and it feels free and easy as if you've stopped taking things so seriously.

This year has taught you a few lessons so far, and one of them is that life is short, so why bother wasting it on depressing thoughts that only cramp your style. You'll free yourself during this month, and it will feel like taking a vacation...from yourself.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You're the one who shakes things up this month, Scorpio, and that includes people as well as ideas. You are the one who takes the biggest risks and shows others that risk-taking is necessary for growth.

You are single-mindedly set on success, and your energy is both youthful and directed. You know exactly how to get what's needed and you will go about it with precision and determination. April is about energy and victory for you.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've always believed that hard work gets you the good stuff, and April is all about hard work for you, Sagittarius. You might be taking on more work, which you will do diligently and with enthusiasm. You intend to grow in this regard, and you do.

You are highly valued by your people, in work, and in friendship, and your love life will revolve around making things better. You believe in the possibility of everything getting better and you go for it with all the gusto you have.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

April brings you a new interest, something you can call your own — something you don't necessarily have to share with anyone else. It's a nice feeling for you to keep something to yourself, mainly because you've had to sacrifice just about everything else in your life to partnership and work.

April will have you taking long walks on your own, to think, to contemplate your life. You needed these peaceful moments, and they will set up the rest of your year for you. You're at the crossroads, Capricorn — things could really change for you from this point on.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What you'll be experiencing this month, Aquarius is a form of controlled insanity. It's as if you've spent too much time being 'normal'; you've tended to everyone else's needs and you've forgotten your own. April changes all that, as you withdraw from people and work simply to claim your own space.

That may or may not go down well for others, but you really do need to get back to being YOU. This month will teach you that you're still in there, fighting to be yourself — and winning.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

And then there's you, Pisces, who basically gets to clean up in terms of romance, health, work, and home life. This is your best month to date, and the main prompt here is love. You'll feel it from everyone and you'll experience it as togetherness and comfort.

Family matters will sort themselves out, and you'll feel very little tension or angst coming from those you've quarreled with. Everybody seems to want to play nice during April. It's a great start to the Spring season.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.

