Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign, April 11 - 17, 2022

Your weekly tarot card reading is here with predictions for all zodiac signs in astrology starting Monday, April 11 to Sunday, April 17, 2022. Here we are, in the middle of April, which means the very beating heart of Aries season, which instantly implies heated arguments, grand gestures, big dreams, and feisty fantasies.

This is the season for making moves that will affect the rest of our lives, as well as our day-to-day living. These are the times when we choose to take care of ourselves, having spent way too many days keeping bad habits and unhealthy choices in diet.

April brings change, and this is seen in the Tarot for all zodiac signs this week. For many people, it seems that this week's reading implies a need for patience and perspective. Many of us will need to retreat into our intuitive minds so that we can weigh the values of what is going on around us. If we feel something is off, we need to examine what that might be and prevent it from occurring.

If, however, we feel something absolutely needs to be, then we need to follow up on our gut feelings and jump right in. This doesn't imply impulsivity, but more so the idea of not letting great opportunities pass us by. In general, the week seems to be ripe with positive energy and the ability for all of the zodiac signs to take advantage of the goodness that is there. Our lives are meant to be lived, and this is one of those weeks where we will get that lesson. Live your life, but do not shy away from examining what the best routes to take are when living that life.

So, here’s your zodiac sign’s weekly tarot card reading for April 11 - 17, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You'll be making big choices this week, and you'll be doing this alone. At this point, you trust only your own discretion; you've taken the advice of others for just so long, and you've done it out of some kind of polite reverence for the opinions of others. In the long run, nobody's advice ever really hit the spot for you, and so, you've decided to unilaterally do the deed, on your own, your way. This week will bring you success and the understanding that you were right all along. Good for you, Aries.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

You're at the beginning of a long and adventurous journey, and though you have a good sense of where it's taking you, you can't help but feel excited and a tiny bit scared of what the future will bring you. You're going about this week with a smart head on your shoulders; this is new for you, as you're generally more accustomed to spontaneity. However, you've learned the lesson of patience — if you plan ahead, things can actually work for you. And this week, your planning will show you that thinking in advance really does pay off.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

You feel gratitude this week, but you also feel the need to move on. The things in your life that have brought you the greatest lessons have been learned; there's no more reason to dwell on them for much longer. It is during this week that you will make a deal with yourself: if you feel gratitude, then you must take that gratitude and make something of your life because of it. In other words, those who have helped you along the way should be honored, but not kept as an excuse to not move forward.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

This week brings you a temporary upset; things are good, and you know it, but things are also not happening at the rate you'd like. In other words, it's a slow week, but one of great potential and promise. All in all, it could simply mean that whatever you have planned may have to be put off for another day. You will have your day in 'The Sun' but not at the time you had wanted it. Hang tight, Cancer, the news is still good, it's merely going to happen at another date in the near future.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

Looks like you just got yourself out of a miserable experience, and good for you for saving your own butt. This card is here to let you know that while you may not be on the track you wish you were riding, you're close enough to imagine things clearing up for you. This is rarely a 'good' card, but in its reversed state it certainly implies that all is not awful and that progress for positive change is right around the corner. Get good sleep this week, if possible, and try to avoid reality TV.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

You'll be feeling feisty and filled with courage during this week, though some of that bravado may end up as false. What this means is that, to save face, you'll say anything to make others believe that you aren't the one to blame. You rarely own up to your own mistakes, but this week may show that your mistakes were not only yours completely, but unavoidable. Try to learn from your mistakes rather than to deny them. There are great lessons in owning up to one's own decision-making.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

What this week brings you is the opportunity to fight back. You feel like you've been wronged, or spoken badly against, and you are not the person who can just 'let things go.' This card shows you that you won't be letting anything go any time too soon and that you might also adopt a rather nasty demeanor when you come in for your payback. If this is financial, you'll be fighting for either money or property during this week.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Let's just put it this way: it could be worse. What you're getting this week, Libra is a set of choices that will make it nearly impossible for you to decide upon. Both choices have their upside, and both paths can take you to financial success. The hard part will be deciding which path to take. You may have the experience of choosing a passionate course over a lucrative one or vice versa. Both offerings are beneficial to you.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Your work life is about to go into full speed ahead mode, and you are ready for all of it. You're a good, hard worker, but you really need things to be very specific if you're going to love the job you do. What's great about this card and how it falls during this week, is that you'll be able to pour your entire self into your work, while knowing you are being paid well for your efforts. It's a week of fairness in the workplace. Your self-esteem will be high, and your talent will produce well.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Wands

It's funny to think of you NOT getting this tarot card, as this is one that is very specific to the Capricorn lifestyle and way of being. This card implies success and mastery. You are the one people turn to, and you love being that person. Sure, you'll complain here and there about how hard it is 'to be the King' but the truth is that you love being in the position of power, and you're also very good at being authoritative. Success to you, this week.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Temperance

While the world around you seems to be blowing up chaotically, there you are, in the center of it all, trying to maintain a healthy balance. You are the person at home who breaks up the fights among family members, and you are the good friend that is called upon to be the shoulder to cry on. Because of your calm nature, you have won the trust of many people in your life, and during this week, that inner Zen of yours will be put to work. You will be helpful to others this week, Aquarius.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Tarot card: The Magician

This is one of the best tarot cards, and also one of the most misinterpreted. What you'll experience this week, Pisces is insight; you will be working on pure intuition and gut reaction — listen to your heart and act on what it tells you to do. This tarot card is here to put you in direct communication with your higher self. You'll feel something is wrong; make sure it doesn't go all the way. Trust your gut feelings this week as they are right on the money.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.