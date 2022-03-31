Each Zodiac Sign's Monthly Love Horoscope For April 2022 

Your monthly love horoscope is here for each zodiac sign for the month of April 2022, and amazing things are going to happen in relationships.

This month holds so much rare and significant astrology it might feel like life is moving too fast you-but somehow it feels like it is right on time.

The month starts with a New Moon in Aries giving you a running start to address what you have been putting off for the perfect time and giving you just enough impatience that you no longer want to wait for what it is you most want.

From there Venus and Mars shifting into Pisces within a week of each other will soften relationship dynamics and make you crave a once-in-a-lifetime kind of love.

Relationships that feel burnt out or more obligation-based will struggle during this time as will careers that don’t feel like your whole heart is invested in it.

This month is not about change or love, but about your purpose.

Igniting this theme is the incredibly rare Jupiter Neptune connection in Pisces which will affect all areas of your life from growth, relationships, and even to what you choose to invest your time in and how you make a living.

The end of the month holds just as many fireworks as the beginning as Pluto turns Retrograde giving you the green light on fresh stars and the Black Moon in Taurus, the second new moon of the month.

This lunar event occurs only once every twenty-nine months, so unto itself is rare and will bring about change on a large scale which will allow greater stability and joy into your life.

It seems in many ways the first three months of 2022 have been preparing you for this moment when you get to face your soul and choose what path you will take next.

The only guarantee is that it will change the course of how you thought your life would go.

Important dates to book mark that affect your love horoscope for the month of April 2022.

Friday, April 1st

Today marks the start of the brand-new month and the New Moon in Aries. This is an incredibly powerful time for manifesting as Aries is the sign of action and of determination. Use what came up for fruition or revision around the Full Moon in Virgo in March to plan your next steps.

While you may see progress by the next lunar cycle, most seeds planted will not fully be able to be reaped until the Aries Full Moon on October 9th so make sure you plan long term and practice patience-something that is not a strong suit of Aries.

Tuesday, April 5th

Venus shifts into Pisces today finally separating from her celestial lover, Mars. This marks an incredible time for romance and all endeavors related to finances and even real estate as Venus rules all these themes in your life. Any relationships that have been strained would find healing and a deeper level of intimacy during this period.

Sunday, April 10th

Communication gets to be a lot more grounded and practical as Mercury shifts into Taurus today. While you will feel more committed to your beliefs and what you are truly passionate about, you are now looking to see how you can make long-term plans based on them. Watch others digging in their heels more and being less willing to compromise and make sure you are truly focusing your energy on what really matters and choosing your battles wisely.

Tuesday, April 12th

Jupiter and Neptune are tight in their once-in-a-lifetime embrace in Pisces today. This not only changes the landscape of your life but also brings spiritual growth and awareness.

When the planet of abundance teams up with the planet of unconditional love in Pisces it means that you can expect relationships to get a major boost, and if single meeting a divine soul-connected lover would be very possible.

You should also feel the creative juices flowing and should jump on any ideas that you get for new projects or businesses. This is the birth of something entirely new and the themes that began now will continue to play out through the year.

Thursday, April 14th

Mars moves into Pisces today once again joining Venus as they continue their journey through the cosmos together. This enables you to achieve what you want without being overly forceful or dominating.

It is a gentler approach where those affected tend to go along with it or see the positive within it. This also is a great sign for relationships as having Mars and Venus in the same sign again should enable relationships to feel like both partners are on the same page.

Saturday, April 16th

The Full Moon in Libra rises today marking a valuable time for achieving the balance in your life that you have been striving towards since the start of the year. With Venus in Pisces, this should make for a beneficial time for romance, especially those divine partnerships where one compliments another.

If you have been trying to close your eyes to what feels off in your own life, expect some sudden realizations and not-so-fun moments of truth to hit during this time. Relationships of all kids will benefit under this moon and themes that began around the New Moon on October 5th should be reaching a point of clarity now.

Tuesday, April 19th

As of today, Taurus Season has officially begun. It is time to pay attention to your physical environment, redo your bedroom, get out your spring clothes, and pay attention to your physical appearance. A wonderful time to get a haircut, facial, and to play self-care nights for yourself.

Love and romance also get a major boost and could benefit from taking the time to plan some quality time together instead of just spending what is left together at the end of a day.

Friday, April 29th

Today is the precursor to the Black Moon that we will see peak tomorrow. Pluto turns retrograde today in Capricorn, signifying that it is a time of moving forward with a fresh start after feeling stuck for a significant period.

This retrograde marks a time when you are more able to tune into your own truth allowing you to not get caught up in the noise of life. Mercury also shifts into Gemini making this an incredibly powerful time for thinking things through in an untraditional way and producing alternative situations.

While your mood may be more prone to shift from one moment to the next, you also have a better chance of understanding where someone else is coming from even if you don’t agree.

Saturday, April 30th

Eclipse Season is finally here and just in time! Today marks the second New Moon of the month which makes it a Black Moon. This Black Moon in Taurus brings an increase in self-awareness, intuition, and good luck.

Make the most of this moon and think about what you can change within your life to create more space for joy. Taurus likes all things pleasure-related, sex included, so intimacy and a priority being placed on your romantic relationship are possible during this time as well.

Each Zodiac Sign's Monthly Love Horoscope For April 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Thankfully, this is the month that you start to feel like you are getting your essence back. The Aries New Moon should fill you back up with any confidence you have recently felt you have lost and should you have determined to fix what is going on in your life.

But there is also a piece that you are tired of always being in some sort of recovery mode so may decide that a complete renovation is required as well. Keep what feels good and don’t be afraid to let go of what does not.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Your Black Moon at the end of the month will be incredibly powerful. You may get some sudden insights into your own self, including the patterns and cycles that you have been caught within. This same lunar event will also have you dreaming up innovative ideas and ways that you can make the most of your talents.

There is not a lot of fear around this month, so anything that you have been thinking of changing or putting into motion gets a greenlight from the universe. Do not underestimate any of your feelings this month as your intuition will be high.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The beginning of the month may feel like a challenge as there is so much water energy around. If you have been trying to gloss over any feelings, then you may need to face them and decide what to do about it instead of pretending they do not exist.

This may lead to some bigger changes during the month as you realign to what you need and want from those in your life. As Mercury shifts into your sign at the end of the month, you will be in top form and will not be struggling to express yourself or your feelings any longer.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Libra Full Moon in the middle of the month may make you realize ways in which you have allowed yourself to be treated in ways that don’t fully align to your worth. This is an area of balance that will be under focus for the month.

Think about how you show up for those around you and how others do the same for you. While not every day can always be 50/50, you will be gravitating towards more reciprocal interactions and relationships. This may cause some disturbances in your existing situation, but better is on the horizon.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

As you progress further into Aries Season you should feel more like yourself. There may have been some lingering fear of past situations deciding what is possible in the future, but the New Moon in Aries should help resolve that.

Your confidence is back to its normal level mid=month and during that time you will find yourself ready for a new beginning and to take a chance. This may especially affect your love life but can also relate to where you call home. Do not be afraid to take a risk, the universe truly is supporting you in leaving that comfort zone that you needed the past few months. Now you are ready to make your biggest dream a reality.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The first half of the month will have you focused on the romantic aspects of your life and birthing something new. If it seems quiet, make sure you take time to reflect on why. Just because it seems like there are not many options right now, does not mean they truly are not.

The best relationships are often those you could not have planned for. You also may have to face a reality check about a chosen career path realizing just because you want something to work does not mean it is meant to. Take any redirections from the universe with gratitude and grace.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Full Moon in your sign in the middle of the month will really bring an end to the current chapter of healing that you have been on. It has been a big one and while you continue to grow on this next part of your path, there are some major lessons that are wrapping up.

For you it has been about making sure that you are investing your time wisely into what is investing within you. Whether it is a relationship or even your career, being taken advantage of your kind and helpful nature has ended. It is about how the relationship with yourself has evolved since last October and finally realizing just how far you have come.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This Black Moon holds some major surprises for you. It is all good as it will shine the light on your romantic life, but it is likely that this new beginning is one that you could have never planned for.

The second new moon in a month holds a great deal of power and for that to be activating your relationships means that what you have been dreaming of may very well be on its way to manifesting.

You can also expect your finances to improve and if you have been thinking of moving, now is the time to start looking at properties or even making an offer.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You don’t want life to be all about work but from the start of the year that is exactly what you have been focusing on. It was all part of the plan and you needed to do that, but now the focus beings to shift this month beginning around the Jupiter Neptune embrace midmonth.

This carries through to Mercury shifting into Gemini bringing all those relationship conversations back up, except now you are ready to have them. Do not beat yourself up for not doing it sooner, there is always a reason it does not feel like the right time, and luck for you this month finally is.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

A lot of the lessons that Venus brought up with her retrograde in your sign at the beginning of the year are about to be put into action. You have been really focusing on what is of value to you and what kind of life you truly feel you deserve.

There may have been some resistance to these new truths as they have bubbled up but once Pluto turns retrograde at the beginning of the month any hesitation will melt away. This will bring in all sorts of possibilities ranging from long-distance travel, new relationship dynamics and even feeling more secure and confident within yourself and your abilities. The time to embrace the future is now.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

March was a challenging month for you even if it improved by the end of it. But April is a bright shining spotlight on a year that has otherwise been challenging. You should be able to have more time to embrace the life that you have created and have increased gratitude for your own ability to have gone through what you have and come out as brilliantly as you did.

This makes it a month to really allow yourself to drop any walls you have about enjoying life and realize that the life you have been dreaming of is finally here.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This is going to be a magical month for you. With the Jupiter Neptune connection in your sign midmonth and then both Venus and Mars in your sign, it is all about making your dreams a reality. This will be fantastic energy for any creative projects that you have had on the back burner or that you get sudden intuition about.

But it is also going to affect your romantic relationships very positively as well, bringing in that partner your soul has told you is out there but that you have given up hope of finding. This month let love find you but make sure that you say yes to every opportunity that comes your way, you never know which one will change your life forever.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.