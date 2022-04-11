The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Weekly Horoscopes April 11 - 17, 2022

The best horoscopes for the week of April 11 - 17, 2022 go to Gemini, Virgo, and Capricorn zodiac signs. Here's what's happening during the weekly astrology forecast.

So, what do we have going for us this week, transit-wise? Well, since you've asked, we start the week out with the Moon in Leo, we progress to the great Jupiter conjunction Neptune, a Full Moon in Libra, Venus in Pisces, and a lovely Sun trine Moon.

This is a week of great change and most of it is very positive and possible. While we may see a few obstacles in our way, for some signs of the Zodiac, those obstacles will not stop them.

This is also the week where we will see change happen in the form of new people stepping in to take over old positions; a changing of the guard, so to speak. Promotions at work will be offered, and vacations will be planned.

Because of the intensity that comes along with Jupiter's conjunction with Neptune, we will start to believe in ourselves once again, and had we have any doubts about who we are or what we are capable of, this week will iron those doubts out, leaving us with hope, strength and tons of self-belief.

This week also brings endings and closures. In life, we come to realize that nothing lasts forever, and in a way, that's a great thing. We get so used to attaching ourselves to both good and bad that we forget to let go.

We start to associate ourselves with that which we attach ourselves to, and that's when we lose our own personality.

This week brings the recognition of the need for change and aligns us with the idea that we not only can change but that change is inevitable and now welcome.

Here are the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for the week of April 11 to 17, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What makes this week so special for you is that you are about to take a chance on something you never thought possible, and it will end up bringing you success. The success will inspire more ideas and with the help and support of loved ones and friends, you will begin to believe again in yourself.

How many times over the past few months have you beaten yourself up over some dumb move that you made?

While you don't automatically like to admit that you ever do anything wrong, you certainly admit it to yourself, and it will be during this week that your conscience will be clear.

Hey, it looks like you're not so bad after all, Gemini. Feeling confident allows you to think clearly and produce amazing work. Your creativity levels will be sky high, and if you're smart, you'll keep it going. Use this week as an example of just how far you can go if you put your mind to it.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This week looks fresh and promising for Virgo, especially in terms of the home situation. Whether you're living with a partner, a friend, roommates, or family, you'll be both appreciative of your good fortune, and happy that you have what you have.

Your home will feel like your sanctuary; while the world burns, at least you have a place to call home, to feel safe in.

You will be experiencing gratitude at a whole new level this week, and as we all know, gratitude is a state of grace; it just can't be beat. Gratitude is the path to contentment.

The lineup of cosmic events paves the way for an easy-going week filled with thankful experiences and a sense of inner peace. You are rarely at peace with your environment, and yet, this week lets you see just how much you really do have to be grateful for.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The irony of this week will show up in everyone's bad mood, disgruntled behavior, and your apparent feeling of victory. It's going to be weird as your personal take on the week will be wonderful, while everyone around you seems to be having a very hard go of it.

You will be helpful in this regard, as your stoic positivity will be noticed; you'll be the person that others look to for guidance, and you'll be able to give it effortlessly.

Being that you are a person who makes great efforts in just about all you do, it will feel gratifying to watch your advice being taken seriously. You are helpful, and you will continue to be helpful this week, Capricorn.

What you have is insight; you can predict well and you can put together the pieces of a puzzle that others have a hard time with. If there is a solution that's needed, you will be the one to come up with it. This will be both satisfying and confidence-building.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.