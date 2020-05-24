4 Zodiac Signs Who Love To Argue About *Everything*

They play devil's advocate a lot.

On a scale of one to “somebody hold me back,” how argumentative would you say you are? We’re sure most of you would say you’re pretty even-keel and only argue when it’s necessary. Only if someone taunts you, challenges you, pushes your buttons — things of that nature.

Sure, that sounds nice, but if we’re just keeping it real, a lot of us have shorter fuses than we’d like to admit to. Some people even feel the urge to argue on a regular basis. However, of course, this is because we all have different buttons that we don’t like pushing.

In astrology, it's clear that the zodiac signs who love to argue do so for their own needs.

Whether it's being asked to do too many things at once, being shown up by a friend, or criticized by your co-worker, all of those things can understandably drive a person to their wit’s end. That brings us to the topic of discussion: arguments and/or debates.

Arguments are something some of us love to have, while others run in the other direction when we’re faced with them. The former usually thrive when faced with this type of challenge because it gives them an adrenaline rush. The latter shrink because it gives them anxiety.

Which would you say you are? Well, depending on your zodiac sign, you may have the tendency to argue more than others.

1. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is known for being very stubborn. With that being said, they’re very set in their ways and are hard to be convinced of otherwise.

You can try and get them to see things from your perspective, but just because you can lead a horse to water, that doesn’t mean they’re going to drink it.

The good thing is that the heart of Taurus is usually in the right place. It’s just that to admit you’re right is to accept that they’re wrong, which is something they struggle with.

They will fight tooth and nail just to be convinced they are the one on the right, walking away from the argument.

2. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos are known for being very sensitive compared to other zodiac signs, so anything they can take personal, they probably will. Also, like Taurus, it’s hard for Leo to cope with a situation that’s not going their way.

Therefore, those two things will trigger their argumentative nature.

Leos get very wrapped up in themselves and don’t concern themselves with much outside of that. Perhaps if they were capable of looking at things from the perspectives of others, they wouldn’t be so argumentative.

3. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra is the one sign that will convince you that being argumentative can be an innate quality.

Remember that dress that went viral that had people debating whether or not it was black and blue, or white and gold? Libra would be the one to say it was red and green. Being contrary is just something they specialize in.

The reason why is because their sense of self is contingent upon having an opponent of some sort, as often as possible. It’s important to note that their arguing usually isn’t malicious, but rather is just an instinct.

If you have a Libra friend or family member, you might want to keep them in check to let them know that their need to argue is far from pleasant. They’ll usually feel bad if they know they’re inconveniencing loved ones.

4. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns typically think they’re wiser and more experienced than everyone else, and usually suck at hiding this. Therefore, they come across to others as condescending.

So, if you have a friend who is like this, and you want help them avoid rubbing others the wrong way, you may want to make two suggestions to them.

First, that they focus on how they make others feel. Second, tell them to practice relating to others. This way, they can see how others’ points of view are just as valid as theirs.

If they don’t learn these two things, they’re just going to continue being a nightmare for those around them on a regular basis. Cue the eye roll when they walk your way.

