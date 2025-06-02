The One-Card Tarot Horoscope Is Here For Each Zodiac Sign On June 3

On June 3, 2025, our message from the one-card tarot horoscope comes from the Sun in Gemini and the Moon in Virgo. Each encourages your zodiac sign to be curious and to find new ways that make your life meaningful. Gemini encourages you to explore and to ask questions. Meanwhile, the Moon in Virgo grounds your spirit in your life's work so that it's productive and helpful to others.

In the tarot, Gemini is the Magician card, reminding you that you have all the tools you need within yourself to succeed. Virgo is the Hermit card, and she teaches you to reflect before you share your talents and gifts with the world. On Tuesday, you can see how slowing down creates space for mental clarity, which in turn leads to spiritual insight. Since Mercury rules both Gemini and Virgo, your wisdom can guide you, and so can your tarot card reading for today.

The daily one-card tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on June 3, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Aries, do you need a break from your daily life to think about what matters most to you? As a fire sign, you're naturally zealous about life, so it's easy for you to lose sight of your priorities and life values.

The Hermit card on June 3 invites you to step back and look within. What's going on in your life right now? What do you like, and what needs to change? Consider things that are happening at work and your relationship.

The Hermit is about spiritual pursuits that still your mind and strengthen your soul. What is it that you are currently experiencing that brings you peace or added stress? For today, don't rush to do outward things for recognition; instead, do inner work for self-confidence and courage.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Taurus, when was the last time you let yourself enjoy all the good things you've worked hard to earn? As an earthy zodiac sign, you thrive on comfort and stability, and the Sun tarot shows that joy and success are within reach on June 3.

In your love life, focus on what feels good and brings light into your day. When you're at work, take pride in your accomplishments and share your successes with others.

Today's Sun tarot message encourages you to allow yourself to be happy and to let the world know you feel good.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Gemini, on June 3, you'll feel a little more confused than usual. So, rather than overthink, keep things simple by making one decision at a time.

Your adaptable nature can sort through all types of problems, but the Two of Pentacles asks you to challenge the belief that you have to.

Some problems can resolve themselves. Rather than playing hero for every friend in distress, aim for a moderate life instead. A little more structure in your day can give you some much-needed peace of mind.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

Cancer, today's Star tarot card asks you to remain hopeful. When you feel discouraged, remember that outside influences don't feed your inner light; your goodness comes from an infinite resource: your higher power.

On June 3, it can be tempting to let self-doubt become so significant that it overshadows hope. Your deep emotions can strengthen your intuition, but don't give up on yourself.

Keep your heart open to whatever the day brings. This season of life has a purpose.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Leo, on June 3, 2025, your intuition and psychic abilities reach their peak, enabling you to sense things that aren't yet clear to others.

Rather than assume friends are on the same page as you, ask a lot of excellent questions. Feel out situations and test the waters in conversations to note where you need to build interest.

The Moon card warns of confusion and hidden truths, so be cautious about what you believe. You might sense a person is lying, so don't be afraid to ask for more information to vet resources and facts.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Virgo, on June 3, you're a natural leader who takes charge like the Emperor tarot card. You lead with inner confidence, and people see your ability to direct and provide helpful support.

What makes this day so powerful is that your organized and analytical nature shines. You may encounter a situation that requires more structure, and you are asked to spearhead the resolution by assuming additional responsibilities at work.

Don't be afraid to step into a leadership role, even if you feel like the assignment is above your current capabilities. Even in your relationships, you may be acting as a leader, so encourage your loved ones to let you play a supportive role that balances boundaries with healthy love.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

Libra, anytime a tarot card is in reverse, it means to turn your attention inward. On June 3, the Six of Swords reversed is an invitation to silence your inner critic so that you can discover what's holding you back from living the life you want to live.

Consider the various ways your thoughts and emotions might impact you. What are your triggers? What fears come up when you are around certain situations or people?

Pay attention to moments when you feel like you don't want to try, and life gets difficult. When you're able to identify these things, you can grow, and life starts to improve.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

Scorpio, how are you feeling today? Your June 3 tarot card, the Ten of Wands reversed, indicates a level of tiredness that borders between exhaustion and feeling like there's no end in sight to all the work you have to do.

What matters is how you handle everything you need to do. Can you stop carrying projects and responsibilities that others can handle independently? Sometimes it's better to delegate, even if you think you're the person who can do a job better than anyone else.

Not every situation requires perfection, even if you wish it could be that way. When you feel overwhelmed, let go. Lighten today's workload by releasing what you don't have to focus on and only giving attention to what does.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Sagittarius, you are entering a time frame where your status is elevated and you are heard.

It's so easy to get caught up in your ego when it seems like you're getting a lot of attention from the crowds, but the High Priestess tarot card encourages you to remain humble, even when you can be proud of the work you are doing.

Stay in tune with your feelings and thoughts so that you remain true to yourself even when others see you through a lens of admiration.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Capricorn, what is it you want to accomplish today? Think things through before taking a leap of faith in any project you've decided to undertake.

Your hardworking and careful nature helps you avoid risky moves that could hurt your work. That's part of the main message for your zodiac sign on June 3, from the reversed Fool card.

It warns you against impulsive actions that are so easy to take when you're in a flow state. Do you have a clear plan in place that's well thought out before starting something new?

Are you working with others? If so, look for signs of genuine commitment before assuming that everyone is on the same page and ready to go. A little hyper diligence can go a long way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

Aquarius, on June 3, you're presented with a unique opportunity, and it may be one you've longed for all year. You have the chance to break free from old habits or poor choices that limit your personal growth and career development.

As an air sign, your independent mind knows when something feels off, and that could be why your tarot card for the day is the reversed Devil. This tarot message is a sign that you’re ready to break free from what stops you from having your dreams come true.

You can do the same in a relationship by avoiding undesirable patterns that keep repeating without any results (you know the ones). What drains your energy? What gives you the illusion of control but cages you in? Changes can start today. Will you let them?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Pisces, do you need permission to go for what you want? The Knight of Wands is a tarot card that shows you how to dig into your heart and find the courage you need to turn vision into action.

Wands represent thought, but ideas aren't enough; you need to start working on your goals and stop simply talking about what you intend to do. Write down your life's vision, even if it's a short-term goal, and see if it's realistic.

Do you have every step in place? When you do, the next step is to follow each one to the finish line.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.