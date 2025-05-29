3 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe's Favorites In June 2025

Three zodiac signs are the universe's favorites in June 2025, which is a very lucky astrological month indeed! We’re in for a month filled with embodied clarity, emotional awareness, and a whole lot of luck coming our way. June 2025 is basically the universe’s soft launch into grounding serenity and abundant impact, and Taurus, Cancer, and Sagittarius zodiac signs are benefitting from the cosmic rewards all month long.

After a fast-paced spring full of hustle during the reactive Venus in Aries season, June invites us to settle into a more grounded rhythm and trust the timing of our lives. With Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and values, entering her lush home sign of Taurus on June 6, we’re blessed with an irresistible invitation to slow down and savor life. Gone are the high-speed vibes of Venus in Aries. Now it’s all about pleasure and choosing quality over quantity. Rather than chasing, we’re allowing the serendipitous opportunities to find us.

Then on June 8, Mercury enters Cancer, softening our minds and gentling our words. During the Mercury in Gemini season, we were so busy gathering information and analyzing it from a mental vantage point. Now, with Mercury in Cancer, our attention turns inwards, allowing us to process all the information we collected through the lens of emotion. We’ll finally feel like we have the space to factor in our feelings. We’ll be much more compassionate towards ourselves and others as we reflect on the decisions we’ve made, the actions we’ve taken, and most importantly, the path we’re on. Speaking from the heart will come naturally, and we’ll be able to act with greater intention, aligning our choices with a deep understanding of what feels true at our core.

Then there’s Jupiter entering its sign of exaltation on June 9, marking one of the most significant and auspicious astrological shifts of 2025. Jupiter governs over personal growth and wisdom, while Cancer, ruled by the Moon, represents emotion and intuition. When Jupiter moves through Cancer, we expand through emotional experiences rather than intellectual theory. Unlike its time in Gemini, where truth is gathered through ideas and conversation, Jupiter in Cancer teaches us that real insight comes from how we feel, respond, and how deeply we connect. It’s a time to honor our inner world and trust in the guidance it provides.

Then comes the June 11 Full Moon in Sagittarius casting an optimistic glow over the month, the moment of revelation that ties everything together. It illuminates the bigger picture, finally connecting the dots between where we’ve been and where we are going. Under this cosmic spotlight, we’ll finally be given the chance to reflect on the wisdom we’ve gathered, the choices we’ve made, and the life we’re actively embodying. We’ll no longer be chasing answers, but living in the truth we’ve discovered. We’ll be ready to take all that we’ve explored and uncovered and step forward with confidence.

Last but certainly not least, Mars enters Virgo on June 17, offering us one final push this month to get crystal clear on what’s truly worth our time and energy. If the Full Moon in Sagittarius brought the big-picture wisdom, Mars in Virgo is the practical follow-through. This will be a time that helps us streamline our goals and clean up our routines to better reach them, and three zodiac signs

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, you're one of the universe's favorite zodiac signs in June, a month that invites you into a season of soul-deep clarity and alignment. You’re being called to restructure your routines for maximum pleasure and creative self-expression, whether that means expanding your skillset to pursue a creative path or simply making room to enjoy the lifestyle that lights you up. This will also be a powerful time to release the habits that no longer align with the person you’re becoming. This month, you’re stepping into a life that resonates on a soul level.

First up, Venus enters your sign on June 6 and Taurus, turning your focus towards comfort and self-respect. You may feel more inclined to slow down and care for yourself in practical, consistent ways, prioritizing the things that bring your hedonism-seeking self a sense of ease and calm. With a clear image of the version of yourself you want to become, you’ll feel ready to take steps that reflect it. You’ll be more willing to take thoughtful action towards the life you want, especially if it supports your well-being and leaves more space for creative and personal fulfilment. Your standards will rise, Taurus, and with them so will your ability to make choices that align with them.

Then, there’s Mercury entering Cancer on June 8, a perfect complement to Venus entering your sign. While you’re typically more grounded and deliberate, Mercury in Cancer awakens a heartfelt curiosity. During Mercury’s time in Cancer, you’ll feel mentally alert and more emotionally attuned, ready to multitask and pursue all the interests that live close to your core. You may feel more motivated to connect with those who matter most, and the conversations you engage in with close friends and family might even spark long-term plans that support your evolving lifestyle and reflect the life you’re consciously trying to build.

Then there’s Jupiter entering Cancer on June 9, which will help amplify all the progress you’ve been making. You’ll feel an even stronger desire for growth and an optimistic outlook will take hold. The Full Moon joins Jupiter in Cancer on June 11, which brings a powerful focus on deep psychological exploration and transformation. It will be an opportunity for healing and personal growth as you begin to confront your inner shadows and move forward with more awareness and intention.

Last but not least, Mars will enter Virgo on June 18, giving one last opportunity to refine your daily routine and align your goals with the revelations that came to you under the Full Moon in Sagittarius. Mars in Virgo will provide you with that one last final push of motivation to scrutinize how your systems are (or aren’t!) in support of your day-to-day. You’ll feel inspired to make the intentional changes that carve out space for more fun and creative self-expression into your schedule.

Overall, this will be a productive month that helps you stay on top of all your responsibilities with a sense of purpose and care. You’ll approach your tasks not just out of obligation, but with a clear sense of why they matter, ready to stretch yourself in directions that align with your long-term goals.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, with two planets moving into your sign this month, how could you not be on this list of the universe's favorite zodiac signs in June 2025? This month is ushering in an auspicious period of growth for you, where you’ll finally begin to feel more aligned with your purpose in this world. The intense growth you’ve been undergoing over the past year will all finally start to make sense.

First up, Venus moves into Taurus on June 6, marking the start of a moment where the life full of love, comfort, and security you’ve been craving will finally come into focus. By the time Venus enters your sign on August 20, you’ll have a full understanding of the love and lifestyle you truly want. You’ll have become more socially selective — in the best way — and gravitate towards the relationships and experiences that genuinely nourish your soul. You’ll learn how to master the art of balancing work while maintaining a rich, fulfilling social life. Others will begin to see you as the person who knows how to light up a room on the weekends and channel that same passion into pursuing your goals with purpose and joy. In the meantime, you know what to do: start envisioning exactly how you’re going to make that life your reality!

Then there’s Mercury entering your sign on June 8, and this marks a powerful turning point when you feel ready to vocalize your desires and actively work towards living the life you always knew you were meant to lead. This will also be a time when you begin to experiment with new forms of self-expression — ones that allow your compassionate nature to shine, of course, but this time in a way that reflects your growth. Your communication will also take on a more magnetic quality this month, drawing people in and making them eager to turn to you for advice, support, or just good conversation.

Then there’s Jupiter entering your sign on June 9, shortly after Mercury enters Cancer, and this marks the beginning of a major expansion of the presence you’ve been tending to so lovingly. Opportunities will start appearing left and right, and you’ll start to notice real progress. What once felt like major roadblocks will shrink into insignificance, and you’ll start to move forward with a sense of ease. Ultimately, Jupiter entering Cancer will be the moment that you get to step into your fullest potential.

The Full Moon in Sagittarius on June 11 is a moment to ensure the life you’ve been building was built on solid ground. Get organized, update your calendar, rework your schedule into something more sustainable, and ensure you’re on track with hitting all your wellness goals.

Finally, Mars enters Virgo on June 18, and your energy will be focused and fierce. Your calendar might start filling up fast, both with plans to connect with friends and also purposeful steps towards your personal goals. Starting in June 2025, you're no longer simply dreaming the dream, you're living it.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sag, with your ruling planet (Jupiter) making moves and a Full Moon in your sign, it’s no surprise that you’re one of the universe's favorites this month. You’ll get the opportunity to create a lifestyle that looks good but feels even better. You can expect intense (but in the best way!) conversations around relationships, intimacy, and shared resources to pop up, and the relationships and collaborations you nurture now will not just be fulfilling but deeply rewarding for the long haul.

First up, Venus enters Taurus on June 6, giving you the opportunity to seek out pleasure in the details of your day-to-day. By learning how to extract beauty from the everyday, you’ll begin to build a more pleasurable routine, one beautifying step at a time! Then Mercury enters Cancer on June 9, which will shift your focus to a more emotionally intelligent and intuitive way of thinking. You’ll start to pick up on things others usually miss, allowing you to tune into the feelings behind people’s words. Rather than shying away from these feelings, lean in. They’re here to teach you something fascinating about your inner world. Just remember to carve out space to recharge — these deep emotional waters can be starkly illuminating, but giving yourself the time to process them will help you navigate them with ease.

Then comes the moment you’ve (probably) been waiting for all year! Jupiter, your ruling planet, enters Cancer on June 11. This marks the beginning of a powerful and transformative chapter in your life. While the shifts may unfold gradually, they will work in deep and subtle ways to support your long-term emotional and spiritual well-being. Your professional partnerships and personal relationships will be under the universe's microscope now. You're learning how to trust more deeply and invest more wisely as much as learning how to catch the red flags. If you’ve been craving stability in your connections, this will your moment to create it through clear communication and clean energetic boundaries.

And money talks? Oh, they’re happening. Jupiter in Cancer wants you to feel emotionally safe and financially secure. This may look like addressing things like debt, taxes, or inheritance with maturity and clarity. And yes, it may feel overwhelming at first. But trust us, there’s empowerment waiting for you on the other side of this reckoning. Jupiter in Cancer will be your personal invitation to step into your next era wiser, softer and stronger than ever before.

Then there’s the Full Moon in your sign on June 11, when all the deep talks and long-overdue realizations will finally come together. Suddenly, you’ll see who’s really in it with you for the long haul and who might’ve just been along for the ride. And, most importantly, you’ll have the wisdom the act in alignment with the person who finally gets it, and be that person you want to show to the world.

Last but not least, Mars will enter Virgo on June 18, and if Jupiter hasn’t already delivered abundance, Mars in Virgo is here to show you how to secure the bag yourself. Mars in Virgo will sharpen your instincts (Virgos rule the gut after all!) and fuel your ambition. Whether you’re aiming for a promotion, a career change that offers more, or perhaps even starting your own business, you’ll feel the fire to go after it — and you won’t stop until you get it.

So take a moment to get clear on what you want, why it matters, and how you’re going to make it happen. And once you’re clear on that, just keep showing up, consistently and intentionally. The universe is already listening. And don’t be surprised when the universe starts responding like you’re the main character — because this month, you are.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.