The Star Tarot Card Meaning, Explained

Tarot cards serve as a helpful tool in guiding your path, and can provide insight for questions about your relationships, career, family, and any other topic.

Tarot has become a phenomenon across the world with many people receiving daily tarot readings. However, not every card in the Tarot is romantic in nature and the significance of each is often personal.

What does it mean when you draw the Star tarot card?

Star Tarot Card Meaning

Upright meaning keywords: Spirituality, hope, faith, inspiration, creativity, renewal, positivity, healing, rejuvenation

Reversed meaning keywords: Disconnection, hopelessness, despair, monotony, lack of creativity, lack of inspiration, negativity

The Star card is part of the Major Arcana, which tells of the Fool's Journey and where a person is in their own life.

When you receive the Star card in a reading, you are being asked to pay attention to the spiritual side of your life.

The Star card is a positive omen. It means you are being gifted with supernatural support. Your life is going to be granted with an opportunity, and you may even receive a monetary blessing.

The Star is the 17th Major Arcana card and is represented by the Aquarius zodiac sign. Aquarius is an Air sign, the element that symbolizes knowledge, action, power and change.

Aquarius also connects to the Star card because the woman on the card is pouring water into water, and into the earth. The holy ibis is very sacred, which is why it is present in the card — it is representative of the intellect of Aquarius.

The combination of the Star and Aquarius work together to improve humanity, while also providing hope and inspiration. The Star and Aquarius also share a ruling planet of Uranus.

Star Card Description

Though there are multiple versions of this card, in the Rider-Waite tarot deck, the face of the Star card shows a nude woman kneeling at the edge of a pond.

She is holding two pitchers and pouring water out of one pitcher back into the pond; in the other, she is pouring the water onto the ground. Because she is a picture of fertility, she is nourishing the land.

Other versions of the card depict a child seemingly reaching to the sky up towards the stars.

In the Rider-Waite deck, one of the woman's feet is submerged in the water, which shows her spiritual abilities and the inner strength she has as a woman. She has the other foot on the ground, which shows her practical strengths and abilities.

Behind her is a large star surrounded by seven smaller stars, representing the chakras, of which there are seven. The bird resting on a tree branch represents the holy ibis of thought.

Star Upright Meaning

When you pull the Star card upright, you are being blessed by the universe, because drawing this card is meant to bring you strength, hope, and renewed power.

This card follows the Tower card, which brings about trauma and a period of destruction or turmoil. Thus, the Star upright means that you have overcome the worst that could happen, and have done so without losing faith or feeling hopeless.

You made it out of the storm with a new sense of self, and are realizing who you are at your core, beneath all the layers. You have peeled back the layers and uncovered something within yourself you may have never thought you had.

Remember that all you need is courage and faith, and the universe will bless you by bringing you what you need.

Star Reversed Meaning

When you get the Star reversed, it may feel like everything is turning against you, like you will never be able to overcome all the obstacles you are dealing with, and you may have lost faith in yourself.

The reversed Star is often a test to believe in yourself and the divine power you are always connected to.

It might happen when you are facing a challenging obstacle or situation and need to decide whether you will crumble, or trust that the universe will be with you.

Not only does this card mean that you have lost faith, but you are disengaged and uninspired with the components of your life — your hobbies, your relationships, or even your job.

Remember that you must have hope and faith to find the motivation to overcome everything. It is important to stay positive and not let fear get the better of you.

Star Meaning in Love & Relationships

In love and relationship readings, receiving the Star can indicate positive feelings about your love life, or a lack of confidence in finding romance. It all depends on the position in which the Star is drawn, as well as your relationship status.

Love and Relationships: Upright Star Meaning

If you receive the Star card in an upright position and are single, it you have a positive love life to look forward to. But it can also indicate that a past love will come back into your life, or that you are finally ready to let go of what no longer serves you.

When you draw this card upright while in a relationship, it means your relationship is ready for the next step, or you have the chance to solve issues in your partnership.

Love and Relationships: Reversed Star Meaning

The reversed Star card, when drawn as a single individual, means you are suffering from loneliness. It can also mean you have lost faith that you will never find love, or that you must come to accept that love won't just manifest out of thin air.

If you draw the Star card while in a relationship, it means you are feeling negative about your current relationship, that you and your partner are stagnated, or that you need to heal the wounds of the past to move forward in love.

Star Meaning in Career

In a career reading, the Star brings a hopeful disposition about your career, or it can indicate a lack of motivation to succeed. Again, the position in which the Star is drawn determines its overall message.

Career: Upright Star Meaning

If the Star is drawn upright, it indicates that having a positive attitude and remaining ambitious will bring you success in your career path. Whether it's your current job or you're searching for a new one, the Star is a reminder to stay hopeful.

In addition to the opportunities presenting themselves to you, this tarot card is also a source of inspiration and healing, especially if you have been dealing with incredible stress in the workplace.

Career: Reversed Star Meaning

Reversed, the Star card means you are feeling disconnected from work, and are wondering if you need to move on to bigger and better things. You may be feeling stuck in a job you dislike, and have probably given up hope that you will ever find something fulfilling.

Think of the Star appearing reversed as a reminder that giving up on yourself and losing faith won't get you anywhere. Changing your attitude and perspective is the only way to change your situation.

Star Meaning in Finance

When drawn in a financial reading, the Star points to inspiration and achieving financial goals, but it can also indicate feelings of hopelessness towards your monetary situation.

Finance: Upright Star Meaning

When drawn upright in a financial context, the Star means that having a positive outlook and maintaining faith in yourself is essential in accomplishing your financially-related goals.

Another interpretation is that even if you are financially secure, it's important to express gratitude for your success, as well as to pursue any investments you've been thinking about.

Finance: Reversed Star Meaning

When you draw the reversed Star, you may have already lost hope in relation to your financial standing or money issues. Whether you've lost money or your investments have not gone as planned, in the reversed position, the Star is asking you to change your viewpoint.

Are you going to wallow in hopelessness, or are you going to do everything you can to change your situation? Keep an open mind, stay positive, and let go of fears holding you back. Only then will you inch closer to financial success.

Emily Francos is a writer, editor, and former YourTango contributor with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Literature. Her work focuses primarily on astrology, lifestyle and relationships.