3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Abundance In June 2025

Three zodiac signs attract financial abundance all throughout June 2025, which brings exciting changes that inspire you to cultivate greater wealth and enjoy life. This month, you may want to be mindful of spending, as there could be a tendency to go overboard. However, this energy may also help to remind you of what it is you deserve in this life.

Try to focus your energy on the proactive steps that you can take to increase your wealth and financial independence. During this time, even those small decisions and actions that seem insignificant on the surface can bring enormous rewards. While the zodiac signs attracting financial abundance in June won't have to develop a precise plan, these signs are encouraged to actively work towards the financial success that they deserve.

1. Aries

Financial abundance is yours in June 2025, dear Aries, as Venus moves into your house of wealth. Venus is most commonly known as the planet of love. However, it also governs financial abundance. On Friday, June 6, Venus will move into Taurus, activating your house of wealth and bringing financial abundance into your life.

Though it may be through professional endeavors, it also may come to you through other means. Be proactive if you’ve been toying with ideas for how to increase your bottom line, as they could become quite fruitful for you.

Venus will remain here until July 4, so the month ahead is one that is meant to be utilized, as well as enjoyed. While this is a time of extravagance and abundance, do practice caution in your spending as you may get caught up living your best life and forget about the toll it’s taking on your bottom line.

2. Gemini

Embrace those money-making ideas, Gemini, which attract financial abundance to you in June 2025. Jupiter is set to shift into Cancer on Monday, June 9, highlighting your house of financial success.

Jupiter in Cancer in your house of financial success seeks to expand your resources and the way that you live your life. During this time, your career may take off along with new investments.

You will also receive an added boost to your sense of self-worth that will assist you with making decisions and following through on ideas to build future wealth. It may involve breaking away from your comfort zone, especially if you’re looking to start your own business, but it will help you to finally receive the success you’ve been dreaming of. Jupiter will spend the next year in Cancer, so this isn’t an energy you need to feel rushed with, but it is one that you must make the most of.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Direct your energy to attaining financial independence, Leo. On Tuesday, June 17, Mars will move into Virgo, activating your house of wealth and financial abundance. The planet of action and ambition will actually be remaining in Virgo until August 6, so you’re not just moving into one month of financial success, but two! This is an energy that you must seize immediately, as Mars will ask for nothing less.

Mars in Virgo is about being extremely driven to improve your financial life and create the independence that allows you to live the life you want. This may mean applying for new jobs, starting that side business, or reaching out to someone for a loan.

While you may want to just enjoy yourself during this time, being proactive about focusing on your finances will benefit you for years to come.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.