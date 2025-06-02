The Universe Favors 4 Zodiac Signs On June 3, 2025

The universe favors four zodiac signs on June 3 as the Moon squares Mercury, an interesting transit that can cause conflict between our thoughts and feelings if we let it. For Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Pisces, this cosmic event opens the door to a surprising truth that definitely wasn’t on the agenda, but arrives exactly on time. Ta-dah.

This truth comes as a gift to these zodiac signs. Not necessarily the type we unwrap, but more along the lines of something we take in and consider important. We can't help but sense purpose behind whatever it is we receive on this day, as if it's meant to be, and perhaps it is.

1. Taurus



Trust has always been an issue with you, Taurus, but this day seems to nudge you in the direction of trying. It might be a good idea for you to go with it, and trust what you see — it may be the very thing to help you.

Moon square Mercury brings contrast, and you recognize that certain things from the past no longer fit into your present-day reality. This is how you create space for what does fit, and trust plays a key role here.

Mercury's energy has you feeling confident, and that's a great thing because so much of the trust issue is about how a lack of trust robs you of confidence. Well, no more. If you pay attention, you'll find that the universe, on this day, favors your self-esteem.

2. Leo



Confidence is not your weak point, Leo. In fact, you sometimes overestimate what you're capable of doing, simply because you really believe in yourself, Leo. Nothing wrong with that, but there are limits, every now and then.

If you find yourself torn in two pieces, it's because at this point, you're not sure what you need to do. That's the universe's way of telling you to stand back and take your time. There is no rush, even though your personality seems to want to go-go-go.

The square between the Moon and Mercury is helping you arrive at your own personal truth, and this is going to be good for you in terms of noticing your own patience. Stay the course, Leo, and you will reap the rewards.

3. Scorpio



Scorpio, if you've been holding on to a secret, or something that you feel is eating away at you and must sooner or later be released, then you might find that during Moon square Mercury, the time for sharing is now.

You aren't quite sure that what you have to 'offer' is going to please the masses, but you are definitely sure that you need to unburden yourself, so...why not just go for it, Scorpio? Repression is the worst, and you know you can't hold on to THAT.

So, let it out. Make your peace with your secret or your knowledge and just free yourself. Remember that whatever is on your mind isn't going to be so earth-shattering that it's going to change much, so liberate your mind and move forward.

4. Pisces



If anyone is 'deep,' it's you, Pisces. And during Moon square Mercury, that depth of yours rises to the surface, seeking to be known. In other words, you can't keep something in any longer, and that Mercury energy is going to pry it out of you.

As it stands, you're already super intuitive, but on this day, the universe is really shifting your attention to the idea of taking what's inside you and making something external with it. You recognize what you're capable of, and you go for it.

Yeah, you aren't sure of what to make of it all, but you know for sure that you must start somewhere, so why not make June 3 the big day for changes and emotional advances? Better late than never, right, Pisces?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.