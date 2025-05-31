Luck Favors 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs All Week, Starting June 2, 2025

Luck favors three Chinese zodiac signs the week of June 2 - 8, 2025, when they will feel like life is full of positive outcomes. We have a few positive days where life runs more smoothly than others.

June 3 is an Open day where productivity is heightened. Make the most of Monday to set your week off to a strong start. Then, on June 8, a Full day, we have an opportunity to prepare for the week ahead. Open days are perfect for starting a long-term project at home or in your personal life. Let's see what else is in store for Dragon, Monkey and Pig, the three luckiest Chinese zodiac signs this week.

1. Dragon

Dragon, the week of June 2 - 8, 2025, luck finds you in your career. A door may open that allows you to get an interview, or you find a lead to a company that is hiring. This is a great week to update your resume, as you are likely to get recognized for your accomplishments and noticed by hiring managers on June 4.

If you are awaiting any important decisions where competition is high, you are projected to be more visible than other animals this week. Pay attention to any hunches or signs from the universe that warn you to do something (or not to), as your intuitive nature is also high.

2. Monkey

Your strength is your wit, and your personality is on fire. The week of June 2 - 8, 2025, you go beyond a lucky palm itching and money in your pocket, you walk into situations, and things work out for you.

You have a knack for organization, and situations that were a bit out of control last week can fall into order and start to resolve on June 3. This is the perfect week to develop a business strategy or refine your personal branding. Wear gold, since this week you will feel like a million bucks.

3. Pig

Pig, this week you have the 'it' factor. There's a natural sense of attraction toward you and for you, which allows you to pull the right situations and people into your life magnetically. Lead with love and patience. You can give as much as you get from others, and since you love to be generous, this is the perfect week to lavish people you love with gifts.

Your tender nature is what makes you lucky on June 8. Be sure to listen to phone messages, as you may get word of an important meeting that delivers you positive news about your job or a good friend.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.