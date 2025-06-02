3 Zodiac Signs Can’t Avoid What’s Coming On June 3, 2025

Those good ol' squared transits sure do know how to ruffle our feathers, and on June 3, three zodiac signs can't avoid what's coming. As the Moon squares Mercury, we'll probably see a whole lot of emotional upset for reasons we may not be able to put our finger on.

Moon square Mercury is disruptive, but sometimes being disrupted is just what we need in order to make great changes in our lives. For Aries, Taurus, and Capricorn, this is just the kind of craziness needed to spark something genuine in the realm of love. It's going to change our perspective, but it's also going to remind us that we needed to change the way we looked at love. Let's give ourselves a break and just go with it. Love doesn't require perfection, but it sure would be nice to at least show up for it.

1. Aries

Aries, you are definitely someone who likes being in love and all that comes with it. But you sometimes don't have the patience to wait, and that's when things get squirrelly. If you find that you and the person you are with are at odds during Moon square Mercury, wait it out, Aries.

Everything is going to be just fine, but you can also take this time to check your own self. This is where you need to ask yourself if you're being fair with this person. Are you demanding too much?

Moon square Mercury may have you considering the idea of backing down a bit so that you can get in touch with your own vulnerability. Know that this is a good thing, Aries, and that much good can come of it. Vulnerability is good.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

On June 3, you may feel as if the universe is tugging on you, Taurus, and this tug is going to lead to some kind of brutal self-honesty. That's a lot to take in, but you'll be cool with it. Moon square Mercury might even show you that in the long run, you were right about 'that one thing' when it comes to love and romance.

This transit encourages you to open up more than usual, even if you feel a little uncertain about where it might lead. The beauty of this moment is that love doesn’t need to be perfectly articulated. It just needs to be true, and that's something you've got on lock.

If there’s something on your mind or a feeling you’ve been holding back, now’s the time to let it out. This is where you get to surprise the person you love with a happy truth that will blow them away. Be sincere, be you.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

How many times are you going to ask yourself if what you're doing with the person you're involved with is practical? Yes, Capricorn, that again.

On June 3, Moon square Mercury creates an environment where emotions get a little messy, but in that chaos lies the opportunity for connection. So, if you've been holding back or wondering if things are 'practical' enough, then take this day to let go and just go with it.

Forget the plan and release yourself from the whole strategy of getting your romance 'right.' Your words will matter more than you realize, Capricorn. Might as well be sweet with them. This is your big opportunity to be spontaneous — and who knows, you may end up loving it.

