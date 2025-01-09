While every zodiac sign will experience positive shifts in their lives as the astrological energy of 2025 transforms us all, astrologers agree that 2025 is simply the year for two very lucky zodiac signs.

A nine-year in numerology, 2025 is a year for healing, growth, and prosperity — especially if you're one of these two zodiac signs! So, what can these two signs expect in the era of “New year, new me,” and most importantly, what kind of luck awaits them?

2025 is the year for two very lucky zodiac signs:

In a TikTok video, inspirational content creator Kim Castagna noted that 2025 is undoubtedly Gemini and Cancer's year.

1. Gemini

Gemini had its fair share of ups and downs in 2024. Despite beginning its emerald year in the summer of 2024, this air sign has had its fair share of mixed emotions as it took some time for the luck to ramp up. Luckily, that all changes in 2025 as growth becomes the main focus point.

According to Kim Castagna, “2025 is a year of profound growth and self-discovery” for Gemini. The year will have its fair share of unexpected lessons and surprises, but luck is on Gemini's side as the positive outcomes are endless. Unexpected and surprising job, travel, educational, and relationship opportunities are all on the table for Gemini this year.

Regardless, one’s things for certain: “Expect surprises, sudden changes, and bursts of inspiration that urge you to break free from any lingering limitations,” Castagna promised.

Of course, like anything in life, change will sometimes have to come in the form of letting go of the old in order to make way for the new. However, as long as Gemini remains dedicated, nothing will stop them from achieving all of that and more by the end of 2025!

2. Cancer

There will be no shortage of life changes for Cancer in 2025. While 2024 might’ve felt unbalanced (or more accurately, completely chaotic) as family bonds or romantic relationships were thrown utterly out of whack, all of this negative energy is about to change beginning in January.

According to Castagna, these unexpected shifts take their form as strengthened family ties and more balanced romantic relationships. Cancer will slowly begin feeling harmonized and in sync with their true selves, wants, needs, and desires.

“2025 brings love, harmony, and stronger family ties," Castagna explained. "Jupiter and Mars transits resolve conflicts, enhance relationships, and foster emotional intimacy and stability, and your economic position will be boosted.”

So, if Cancers are hoping for better bonds, emotional intimacy, and a little more money lining their pockets, they’re in luck! 2025 is looking to be the best year for Cancers to learn their lessons and make things happen.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.