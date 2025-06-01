5 Zodiac Signs Attract Good Luck In Love From Now Until The End Of June 2025

Five zodiac signs attract good luck in love in June 2025. These zodiac signs experience a boost of loving and safe energy in their relationships as Jupiter shifts into Cancer on June 9. Jupiter will remain in Cancer through the next year and will heavily impact your romantic life. Jupiter is the planet of expansion and abundance, while Cancer represents home, family and the feminine. Often, this energy coincides with a decline in divorces and breakups. It will become critical to improve the connection you have rather than focus on new prospects.

Advertisement

This is one of the most defining aspects for romantic relationships this year, and it will be intensified as Venus moves into its ruling sign of Taurus on Friday, June 6. Venus in Taurus is the best kind of love story because it’s also one that lasts. Not only will you be experiencing greater moments of bliss in your relationship, but you will crave the safe haven your partner creates from whatever is going on in the world around you. Allow yourself to let go of the past as the Full Moon in Sagittarius rises on Thursday, June 11, knowing that where you are in this moment is where you are meant to be. Sagittarius is the forever wanderer and can make you restless in your relationship, however with this lunation, you can release those feelings knowing that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.

Advertisement

Mars will move into Virgo on Tuesday, June 17, amplifying the energy of Jupiter and Venus. Mars governs what motivates you, and in Virgo, it’s about planning for the future and tending to the details of life. This can help progress or improve your relationship as you will be motivated to do whatever it takes to remain together. Once Mercury moves into Leo on June 26, you will feel confident and assertive in following through on what is most important to you. This can help you let go of the fantasy of a perfect love and instead recommit to the one that brings safety and security to your life, and under this energy, five zodiac signs attract good luck in love all month long.

1. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

The best love is the one that lasts forever, Capricorn. You have always wanted that amazing, committed relationship, but it’s been a long journey to figure out what love truly means. Yet, you are now on the other side of that journey, and because of that, you know exactly what it is you’re looking for.

Advertisement

By recognizing your strengths and needs, you are now able to improve or begin precisely the kind of relationship you’ve always wanted. It is never too late for love, so you may also find yourself drawn to someone you previously knew or dated. Try to open yourself up to love, remembering that vulnerability is the key to experiencing the joy of relationships.

On June 9, Jupiter will shift into Cancer, bringing the focus onto your romantic life for the next year. Jupiter is the planet of luck, abundance, and expansion, and in Cancer, it helps you improve your romantic life by recommitting to your current relationship or attracting a new partner. Jupiter in Cancer creates the perfect atmosphere for love, not only because it will bring unexpected positive developments, but also because it will become easy to prioritize love in your life.

Use this time to focus on what you genuinely want, knowing that you may have to take some risks to manifest a love that actually can last forever.

Advertisement

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Invest your energy into love, sweet Pisces. You’ve been so busy the last few years — with Saturn in your sign, you’ve barely had time for a date, let alone starting a whirlwind romance.

Yet the dust begins to settle as Saturn becomes comfortable in Aries, which means you can start shifting your focus to your romantic life. You’ve been quite happy recently focusing on yourself, career, and life path, but deep down, you’ve dreamed of having someone to share it with. Not out of loneliness, but in craving that true connection with another person that you can share your amazing life with.

Advertisement

As Mars moves into Virgo on Tuesday, June 17, the time finally arrives to start focusing on your romantic life, trusting that you deserve to not just have a life you love, but a special person as well. Mars in Virgo puts a spotlight on your romantic house until August 6. This creates the perfect energy for the summer of love, yet what begins now isn’t just a passing fancy but something that can truly last forever.

Jupiter moves into Cancer on June 6, where it will remain for the next year, which means that a relationship that begins now or has some serious marriage potential. Cancer energy rules marriage, and you’re finally honoring your desire for a relationship and investing the energy it requires. Although Mars does increase your desires and motivation, you can also feel free to take your time — just remember to keep your heart open to new possibilities.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Make time for connection, dear Aquarius. Mercury, the planet of communication, will enter Leo on Thursday, June 26, activating your house of romantic relationships. Mercury rules matters related to communication, which means that connecting with your partner through meaningful and important conversations will become critical. This may also be a beneficial time for you to discuss past issues and work through any challenges you’ve had, as it will lead to greater healing and harmony in your relationship.

As Mercury moves into Leo on Thursday, June 26, you will start to open up to your partner about your recent feelings and thoughts involving your relationship. While it may feel difficult to discuss sensitive issues or topics, you are being urged to take a risk and share these with your partner. You don’t have to be afraid that you will lose them or ruin the connection. Instead, you are being urged to trust in the relationship that you have built and allow yourself to clear the air and share your hopes for the future.

Your partner will be receptive this month, which will help you discuss, heal, and find compromises for how to improve the relationship. Just be mindful of choosing the proper time and space to bring up anything important, as Mercury in Leo has a flair for the bold and dramatic. As long as you’re conscious of approaching conversations in a healthy and even-keeled manner, then this can be a chance to finally feel reconnected with your partner.

Advertisement

4. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Let love surprise you, dearest Scorpio. The romance department hasn’t felt all that positive recently as you’ve been busy moving through other aspects of your life. Yet, when this was the case, it didn’t stop you from dreaming of what it would feel like to share your life with someone or be able to go to bed each night with the one you love. There are seasons to life. Though it can feel difficult to imagine romance in a season about healing, it doesn’t mean that it is permanent.

On Friday, June 6, Venus, the planet of love, moves into Taurus, the ruler of your romantic sector. Venus will remain in this earth sign until July 4, just a few days before Uranus leaves Taurus and shifts into Gemini. Uranus has been in Taurus since the 2018 revolutionizing your relationships and helping you to break away from what no longer resonated so you could invest your energy into rebuilding the relationship that aligns with your heart. With Uranus preparing to move into Gemini on July 7, this phase of Venus in Taurus should be felt intensely in your life.

Advertisement

This is the final moment of rebuilding what first began collapsing in 2018. Whether it’s reigniting a long-lost spark in an existing relationship or finally having the space to start entertaining new offers, you are now finally going to understand the events of the last few years. Not only was everything meant to happen in the way it did, but you can also finally be grateful for it all.

Try to hold space for this new energy that is arriving, as it’s one that can help shift your focus and enhance your romantic life.

Advertisement

5. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gently let go of the past, Gemini. While Jupiter in your sign for the past year has helped you excel in new and exciting ways, it may have felt limiting as you weren’t sure if your current relationship actually fit into your life any longer. This was a stretching of the boundaries and expectations rather than a total breaking down, but it did prove uncomfortable. But as Jupiter shifts into Cancer on June 6, reminding you of what is most important, it begins to set the stage for a new phase in your relationship with the hope that you haven’t grown apart, but instead closer together.

On Wednesday, June 11, the Full Strawberry Moon in Sagittarius will rise in your house of romance, helping you release the past and let go of the challenges that have occurred. A Full Moon doesn’t bring an end to your relationship, but instead to the emotional baggage or doubts that have been plaguing your connection. This isn’t the letting go of the person you love, but rather the pruning of recent difficulties that you’ve been through.

Advertisement

Allow yourself the beauty of a fresh new start in your relationship, and let yourself forgive, not just your partner, but yourself, so that you can enjoy the love you’ve worked hard to create.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.